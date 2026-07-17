Watch: TXT's Yeonjun Takes 1st Win For "Ice Cream" On "Music Bank"; Performances By i-dle, GIRLSET, And More
TXT’s Yeonjun has won his first music show trophy for “Ice Cream”!
On the July 17 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were Yeonjun’s “Ice Cream” and i-dle’s “Gimme Dat Love.” Yeonjun ultimately took the prize with a total of 6,920 points.
Congratulations to Yeonjun! Watch the winner announcement and encore (with Beomgyu’s surprise appearance) below!
Performers on today’s show included TXT’s Yeonjun, i-dle, MONSTA X’s Kihyun, AHOF, RESCENE, Sunmi, VAYONN, idntt, Keyveatz, GIRLSET, Jang Haneum, AmbiO, UDTT, DAILY:DIRECTION, TRENDZ, Lee Yeji, and Hat:q.
Watch the performances below:
TXT’s Yeonjun – “Ice Cream”
i-dle – “Gimme Dat Love”
MONSTA X’s Kihyun – “So Good”
AHOF – “RUN TO YOU”
RESCENE – “Pretty Girl”
Sunmi – “Forever July”
VAYONN – “MUAH!”
idntt – “Kids Return”
Keyveatz – “OXY”
GIRLSET – “CHAT”
Jang Haneum – “Is It Love”
AmbiO – “BLUE SPLASH”
UDTT – “VIPER”
DAILY:DIRECTION – “DOWN WITH IT”
TRENDZ – “On My Knees”
Lee Yeji – “I hate it”
Hat:q – “Life Goes On”
Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below: