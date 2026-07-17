Watch: TXT's Yeonjun Takes 1st Win For 'Ice Cream' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By i-dle, GIRLSET, And More

Watch: TXT's Yeonjun Takes 1st Win For "Ice Cream" On "Music Bank"; Performances By i-dle, GIRLSET, And More

Music
Jul 17, 2026
by M Lim

TXT’s Yeonjun has won his first music show trophy for “Ice Cream”!

On the July 17 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were Yeonjun’s “Ice Cream” and i-dle’s “Gimme Dat Love.” Yeonjun ultimately took the prize with a total of 6,920 points.

Congratulations to Yeonjun! Watch the winner announcement and encore (with Beomgyu’s surprise appearance) below!

Performers on today’s show included TXT’s Yeonjun, i-dle, MONSTA X’s Kihyun, AHOF, RESCENE, Sunmi, VAYONN, idntt, Keyveatz, GIRLSET, Jang Haneum, AmbiO, UDTT, DAILY:DIRECTION, TRENDZ, Lee Yeji, and Hat:q.

Watch the performances below:

TXT’s Yeonjun – “Ice Cream”

i-dle – “Gimme Dat Love”

MONSTA X’s Kihyun – “So Good”

AHOF – “RUN TO YOU”

RESCENE – “Pretty Girl”

Sunmi – “Forever July”

VAYONN – “MUAH!”

idntt – “Kids Return”

Keyveatz – “OXY”

GIRLSET – “CHAT”

Jang Haneum – “Is It Love”

AmbiO – “BLUE SPLASH”

UDTT – “VIPER”

DAILY:DIRECTION – “DOWN WITH IT”

TRENDZ – “On My Knees”

Lee Yeji – “I hate it”

Hat:q – “Life Goes On”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

AHOF
AmbiO
Beomgyu
DAILY:DIRECTION
GIRLSET
Hat:q
i-dle
idntt
Jang Haneum
Keyveatz
Kihyun
Lee Yeji
MONSTA X
Music Bank
RESCENE
Sunmi
TRENDZ
TXT
UDTT
VAYONN
Yeonjun

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read