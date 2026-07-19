'HOPE' Becomes Fastest Film Of 2026 To Surpass 2 Million Moviegoers

Less than five days into its run, “HOPE” has already hit the 2 million mark!

On July 19, film distributor Plus M Entertainment announced that “HOPE” had surpassed 2 million moviegoers at around 1 p.m. KST that day.

“HOPE” is now the fastest film released in 2026 to reach 2 million moviegoers, outpacing the recent hit “Colony.” Just two days ago, “HOPE” also broke the record for the fastest film of 2026 to surpass 1 million moviegoers.

Directed by Na Hong Jin, “HOPE” is a sci-fi action thriller about a police outpost chief struggling to defend his village from an unimaginable threat. The film’s star-studded cast includes Hwang Jung Min, Zo In Sung, and Jung Ho Yeon, along with Hollywood actors Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, and Taylor Russell.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “HOPE”!

Watch Hwang Jung Min in “I, the Executioner” (“Veteran 2”) on Viki below:

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And check out Zo In Sung’s film “Escape from Mogadishu” below:

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