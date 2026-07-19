Kim Dae Myeung Chases Lee Seol Across A Frozen Lake In 'The Husband'

Has Lee Seol finally escaped Kim Dae Myeung’s clutches on “The Husband”?

KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” is a new thriller starring Namkoong Min as a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “The Husband,” Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min) discovered a decisive clue about the identity of his wife’s kidnapper Noh Man Hee (Kim Dae Myeung). The episode ended with Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol) throwing an hourglass at Noh Man Hee and attempting to escape.

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture the suspenseful chase that unfolds when Go Se Yoon breaks out of confinement and makes a run for it across a frozen lake. As she flees for her life, the unsteady Go Se Yoon races across the slippery ice while burning with determination to survive at all costs.

Meanwhile, even as he bleeds from the head wound caused by the hourglass she threw at him, Noh Man Hee relentlessly chases Go Se Yoon across the ice with a chilling smile.

Praising both actors’ performances, the drama’s production team remarked, “Both Kim Dae Myeung and Lee Seol fully brought out their characters’ emotions, including [Noh Man Hee’s] murderous madness and [Go Se Yoon’s] extreme terror and anxiety, through their in-depth acting.”

They added, “Kim Dae Myeung and Lee Seol’s chase scene, in which they passionately gave their all without holding back, is the most powerful highlight of Episode 6.”

To catch this thrilling chase scene, tune in to the next episode of “The Husband” on July 19 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Kim Dae Myeung in “The Art of Negotiation” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Seol in “Between Him and Her” below:

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