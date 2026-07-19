Ha Seok Jin, EXID's Hani, And More Dish On Their Upcoming Drama 'Love On The Menu'

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Love on the Menu” has shared a glimpse of its stars behind the scenes of filming!

“Love on the Menu” tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (EXID’s Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Newly released behind-the-scenes photos from filming capture the cast’s dedication to their roles and the warm atmosphere on set. Even during breaks, the hardworking Ha Seok Jin keeps his script in hand, poring over his lines and immersing himself in his character’s emotions.

Revealing just how committed he is to the drama, Ha Seok Jin shared, “Because this is a long-running series, even though focus in individual scenes is important, I’m also paying attention to managing my stamina in order to maintain an overall rhythm.”

Meanwhile, despite being surrounded by countless staff, Hani displays laser focus as she gets into character even before filming begins.

“In spite of the busy schedule, thanks to the warm atmosphere on set, I’m enjoying every moment of filming,” said Hani. “I”m also learning a lot while working together [with the cast and crew].”

Bae Jung Nam similarly commented, “The atmosphere on set is so great that I’m able to relax and act comfortably.”

When the cameras aren’t rolling, Park You Na brightens the set with her cheerful real-life personality, which is the polar opposite of her frosty character Han Gyu Young.

On working together with co-star Kwon Hae Hyo, Park You Na remarked, “He always eases my nerves by making fun jokes, and he is also generous with his acting advice, so I’m truly grateful to him.”

Kwon Hae Hyo also spoke enthusiastically about his chemistry with his on-screen wife Yoon Yoo Sun. “The more time goes by, the more I come to realize that working with genuinely kind colleagues truly puts me at ease,” said the veteran actor. “In that regard, Yoon Yoo Sun is a colleague who always gives me an unchanging sense of trust and stability.”

Finally, Bae Youn Kyu and Jung Bo Min pose for the camera between takes, offering a glimpse of their youthful chemistry.

“Love on the Menu” will premiere on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Ha Seok Jin in “To My Beloved Thief” on Viki below:

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And watch Hani in “Hit the Spot” below:

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