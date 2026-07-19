SEVENTEEN's V8 Debuts On Billboard 200

SEVENTEEN’s new unit V8 has entered the Billboard 200 with their debut release!

This week, Billboard announced that V8—a duo consisting of Vernon and The8—had made their debut on its Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. For the week ending on July 18, the unit’s self-titled debut mini album “V8” entered the Billboard 200 at No. 128.

“V8” also debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s World Albums chart, No. 4 on the Top Dance Albums chart, and No. 7 on the Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the seventh best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, The8 and Vernon debuted at No. 6 and No. 7 respectively on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart this week.

Congratulations to The8 and Vernon!

Watch SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” on Viki below:

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