Lee Do Hyun Confirmed To Star Alongside Lee Byung Hun And Go Youn Jung In Upcoming Historical Action Film

Lee Do Hyun has officially joined the cast of the upcoming film “Nambeol” (romanized title)!

On July 20, a media outlet reported that Lee Do Hyun had been cast in the film “Nambeol.”

In response to the report, the film’s production company Hive Media Corp officially confirmed Lee Do Hyun’s casting.

Set in the early Joseon dynasty, “Nambeol” is a hard-boiled martial arts action film that follows nine warriors of varying abilities and social ranks as they travel to Tsushima Island to rescue captives who have been abducted by Japanese pirates.

Earlier, Lee Byung Hun was confirmed to star as Im Eok, the leader of the group of warriors, while Go Youn Jung will play the strong-willed and independent Ae Ryeong.

Lee Do Hyun will take on the role of Bo Gyeong, a warrior who leads the punitive force at the forefront of the story. Bo Gyeong is a highly skilled fighter and the loyal right-hand man of Im Eok. The character is expected to showcase both intense action and strong camaraderie, making him a multidimensional figure.

The film will be directed by Lee Mo Gae, who is making his feature directorial debut. Lee Mo Gae and Lee Do Hyun previously worked together on “Exhuma,” with Lee Mo Gae serving as the cinematographer. Their strong working relationship from that project is said to have contributed to Lee Do Hyun’s casting in the film.

“Nambeol” is currently in pre-production and is aiming to begin filming in the second half of 2026. Stay tuned for further updates!

While you wait, watch Lee Do Hyun in “Hotel Del Luna” below:

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Also watch Go Youn Jung in “He Is Psychometric” below:

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