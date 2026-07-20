Watch: Kim Yoon Sik And Park Si Woo Perfect Their Chemistry On Set Of 'The Prosecutor's Proposal'

“The Prosecutor’s Proposal” has released a new making-of video!

Based on a popular web novel, “The Prosecutor’s Proposal” is an office investigative BL drama. The story follows rookie investigator Lee Chae Ha (Park Si Woo), who lives with the stigma of being a killer’s son, and perfectionist prosecutor Joo Tae Sun (Kim Yoon Sik), who has exceptional abilities. The two start with a precarious relationship, suspecting one another, but as they cooperate to investigate a case, they become intertwined through complex emotions.

The newly released making-of video shows sweet and playful moments between Park Si Woo and Kim Yoon Sik, who take care of each other and joke around in between filming.

In another scene, Cho Min Kyu impresses with his crane game luck, but he always ends up winning when the camera isn’t rolling. After getting soaked from the fake rain created by the hard work of the production team, a staff member comments how sweet it is for Cho Min Kyu’s character to dust the rain of Park Si Woo’s jacket. Park Si Woo jokingly comments, “He’s so sweet. He’s better than Tae Sun for sure.”

Park Si Woo and Kim Yoon Sik impress the set with their rehearsal of their characters’ intimate scene, carrying out the scene perfectly once the camera starts rolling.

While filming at night, Park Si Woo shows off the fake prop weapon as he comments, “I think this is the most important scene.” Kim Yoon Sik remarks, “I’m the one with a lot of lines,” but Park Si Woo insists that he has more lines to the making-of camera. Wrapping up, Kim Yoon Sik comments, “The filming went better than I imagined,” sharing that they did their best to film despite the cold weather.

Watch the full making-of video below!

If you’re looking for more BL dramas to watch—check out Soompi’s masterlist for Korean BL dramas here!