Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, July Week 3

CORTIS’s “REDRED” is the No. 1 song again this week, making it the song’s sixth week overall at the top spot. Congratulations to CORTIS!

Holding steady at No. 2 is aespa’s “LEMONADE.” Moving up one spot to No. 3 is I.O.I’s “Suddenly.”

There is one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 9 is i-dle’s “Gimme Dat Love,” the title track from their ninth mini album “We made.” “Gimme Dat Love” is a Latin pop genre track that depicts the moment of being strongly drawn to one another.

Singles Music Chart - July 2026, Week 3 1 (–) REDRED Album: GREENGREEN Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 12 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (–) LEMONADE Album: LEMONADE Artist/Band: aespa Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva Lyrics: Ellie Suh Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (+1) Suddenly Album: I.O.I : LOOP Artist/Band: I.O.I Music: VVN, KUSH, IDO Lyrics: Jeon Somi, VVN Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

4 (+1) LOVE ATTACK Album: SCENEDROME Artist/Band: RESCENE Music: Wilhelmina, Jonasson, Landell, The Muze Lyrics: Bang Hye Hyun, The Muze Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 16 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (+1) RUDE! Album: RUDE! Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 19 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

6 (-3) It’s Me Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

7 (–) BAD Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 Artist/Band: ATEEZ Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

8 (+2) Heavy Serenade Album: Heavy Serenade Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: ESUM, Ayushy, Awrii, Anes, Glenmark, SEORA, SSo Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Dance Chart Info 10 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

9 (new) Gimme Dat Love Album: We made Artist/Band: i-dle Music: Daramola, Alyx, Camara, Daily Lyrics: Daramola, Alyx, Camara, Shannon Bae Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (-1) Catch Catch Album: LOVE CATCHER Artist/Band: Yena Music: NATHAN, Roar, Myrhee, Coll' 8va, SKINNER BOX, JINLI, Youra Lyrics: Seo Jeong A, NATHAN Genres: Dance Chart Info 9 Previous rank 17 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (+2) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon 12 (new) Ice Cream Yeonjun 13 (-2) 404 (New Era) KiiiKiii 14 (+3) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 15 (-7) BOOMPALA LE SSERAFIM 16 (-2) BANG BANG IVE 17 (-1) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU 18 (+4) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree 19 (+1) Good Goodbye Hwasa 20 (-1) SWIM BTS 21 (new) So Good Kihyun 22 (new) MUAH! VAYONN 23 (new) RUN TO YOU AHOF 24 (-12) VIRAL BOYNEXTDOOR 25 (-2) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo 26 (-8) Do your dance RIIZE 27 (+2) Drowning WOODZ 28 (-4) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 29 (-2) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK 30 (+5) Love Love Love Epik High 31 (new) On My Knees TRENDZ 32 (-4) ICONIC BY MISTAKE LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE 33 (new) California Niel 34 (-8) 춤 (CHOOM) BABYMONSTER 35 (-10) GENE UAU 36 (+1) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 37 (-5) 나비란 (Spring After Spring) Jung Dae Hyun 38 (-23) singasong V8 39 (-6) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden 40 (–) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 41 (-20) DDI RO RI MEOVV 42 (-3) toxic till the end Rosé 43 (new) 어디쯤 가고 있을까 (How Far Are You) Kim Gun Mo 44 (–) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN 45 (–) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 46 (+3) RUN IT Stray Kids 47 (-11) 비장의 무기 (Perfect Target) Choi Yoojung 48 (-5) 밤 하늘의 별을 (Shiny Star (2026 ver.)) Song Ha Yea 49 (-2) Flashback N.Flying 50 (–) 아크라포빅 (Akrapovic) hamo





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%