Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, July Week 3
CORTIS’s “REDRED” is the No. 1 song again this week, making it the song’s sixth week overall at the top spot. Congratulations to CORTIS!
Holding steady at No. 2 is aespa’s “LEMONADE.” Moving up one spot to No. 3 is I.O.I’s “Suddenly.”
There is one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 9 is i-dle’s “Gimme Dat Love,” the title track from their ninth mini album “We made.” “Gimme Dat Love” is a Latin pop genre track that depicts the moment of being strongly drawn to one another.
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1 (–) REDRED
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 12 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (–) LEMONADE
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (+1) Suddenly
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
4 (+1) LOVE ATTACK
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 16 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
5 (+1) RUDE!
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 19 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
6 (-3) It’s Me
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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7 (–) BAD
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
8 (+2) Heavy Serenade
- Chart Info
- 10 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
9 (new) Gimme Dat Love
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
-
10 (-1) Catch Catch
- Chart Info
- 9 Previous rank
- 17 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (+2)
|만찬가 (BANSANKA)
|Taeyeon
|12 (new)
|Ice Cream
|Yeonjun
|13 (-2)
|404 (New Era)
|KiiiKiii
|14 (+3)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|15 (-7)
|BOOMPALA
|LE SSERAFIM
|16 (-2)
|BANG BANG
|IVE
|17 (-1)
|기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart)
|AKMU
|18 (+4)
|생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking)
|Choi Yu Ree
|19 (+1)
|Good Goodbye
|Hwasa
|20 (-1)
|SWIM
|BTS
|21 (new)
|So Good
|Kihyun
|22 (new)
|MUAH!
|VAYONN
|23 (new)
|RUN TO YOU
|AHOF
|24 (-12)
|VIRAL
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|25 (-2)
|Popcorn
|Doh Kyung Soo
|26 (-8)
|Do your dance
|RIIZE
|27 (+2)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|28 (-4)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|29 (-2)
|뛰어 (JUMP)
|BLACKPINK
|30 (+5)
|Love Love Love
|Epik High
|31 (new)
|On My Knees
|TRENDZ
|32 (-4)
|ICONIC BY MISTAKE
|LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE
|33 (new)
|California
|Niel
|34 (-8)
|춤 (CHOOM)
|BABYMONSTER
|35 (-10)
|GENE
|UAU
|36 (+1)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|37 (-5)
|나비란 (Spring After Spring)
|Jung Dae Hyun
|38 (-23)
|singasong
|V8
|39 (-6)
|그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world)
|Car, the garden
|40 (–)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|41 (-20)
|DDI RO RI
|MEOVV
|42 (-3)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|43 (new)
|어디쯤 가고 있을까 (How Far Are You)
|Kim Gun Mo
|44 (–)
|FLYING HIGH WITH U
|VINXEN
|45 (–)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|46 (+3)
|RUN IT
|Stray Kids
|47 (-11)
|비장의 무기 (Perfect Target)
|Choi Yoojung
|48 (-5)
|밤 하늘의 별을 (Shiny Star (2026 ver.))
|Song Ha Yea
|49 (-2)
|Flashback
|N.Flying
|50 (–)
|아크라포빅 (Akrapovic)
|hamo
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%