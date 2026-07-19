Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, July Week 3

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, July Week 3

Music
Jul 19, 2026
by edward1849

CORTIS’s “REDRED” is the No. 1 song again this week, making it the song’s sixth week overall at the top spot. Congratulations to CORTIS!

Holding steady at No. 2 is aespa’s “LEMONADE.” Moving up one spot to No. 3 is I.O.I’s “Suddenly.”

There is one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 9 is i-dle’s “Gimme Dat Love,” the title track from their ninth mini album “We made.” “Gimme Dat Love” is a Latin pop genre track that depicts the moment of being strongly drawn to one another.

Singles Music Chart - July 2026, Week 3
  • 1 (–) REDRED
    Image of REDRED
    Album: GREENGREEN
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    • Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 12 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (–) LEMONADE
    Image of LEMONADE
    Album: LEMONADE
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva
    • Lyrics: Ellie Suh
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 3 (+1) Suddenly
    Image of Suddenly
    Album: I.O.I : LOOP
    Artist/Band: I.O.I
    • Music: VVN, KUSH, IDO
    • Lyrics: Jeon Somi, VVN
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 4 (+1) LOVE ATTACK
    Image of LOVE ATTACK
    Album: SCENEDROME
    Artist/Band: RESCENE
    • Music: Wilhelmina, Jonasson, Landell, The Muze
    • Lyrics: Bang Hye Hyun, The Muze
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 16 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (+1) RUDE!
    Image of RUDE!
    Album: RUDE!
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi
    • Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 19 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (-3) It’s Me
    Image of It’s Me
    Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    • Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 11 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (–) BAD
    Image of BAD
    Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5
    Artist/Band: ATEEZ
    • Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey
    • Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 8 (+2) Heavy Serenade
    Image of Heavy Serenade
    Album: Heavy Serenade
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: ESUM, Ayushy, Awrii, Anes, Glenmark, SEORA, SSo
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 10 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (new) Gimme Dat Love
    Image of Gimme Dat Love
    Album: We made
    Artist/Band: i-dle
    • Music: Daramola, Alyx, Camara, Daily
    • Lyrics: Daramola, Alyx, Camara, Shannon Bae
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 9 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 10 (-1) Catch Catch
    Image of Catch Catch
    Album: LOVE CATCHER
    Artist/Band: Yena
    • Music: NATHAN, Roar, Myrhee, Coll' 8va, SKINNER BOX, JINLI, Youra
    • Lyrics: Seo Jeong A, NATHAN
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 9 Previous rank
       
    • 17 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (+2) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon
12 (new) Ice Cream Yeonjun
13 (-2) 404 (New Era) KiiiKiii
14 (+3) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
15 (-7) BOOMPALA LE SSERAFIM
16 (-2) BANG BANG IVE
17 (-1) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU
18 (+4) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree
19 (+1) Good Goodbye Hwasa
20 (-1) SWIM BTS
21 (new) So Good Kihyun
22 (new) MUAH! VAYONN
23 (new) RUN TO YOU AHOF
24 (-12) VIRAL BOYNEXTDOOR
25 (-2) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo
26 (-8) Do your dance RIIZE
27 (+2) Drowning WOODZ
28 (-4) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
29 (-2) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK
30 (+5) Love Love Love Epik High
31 (new) On My Knees TRENDZ
32 (-4) ICONIC BY MISTAKE LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE
33 (new) California Niel
34 (-8) 춤 (CHOOM) BABYMONSTER
35 (-10) GENE UAU
36 (+1) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
37 (-5) 나비란 (Spring After Spring) Jung Dae Hyun
38 (-23) singasong V8
39 (-6) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden
40 (–) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
41 (-20) DDI RO RI MEOVV
42 (-3) toxic till the end Rosé
43 (new) 어디쯤 가고 있을까 (How Far Are You) Kim Gun Mo
44 (–) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN
45 (–) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
46 (+3) RUN IT Stray Kids
47 (-11) 비장의 무기 (Perfect Target) Choi Yoojung
48 (-5) 밤 하늘의 별을 (Shiny Star (2026 ver.)) Song Ha Yea
49 (-2) Flashback N.Flying
50 (–) 아크라포빅 (Akrapovic) hamo


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

aespa
ATEEZ
CORTIS
Hearts2Hearts
i-dle
I.O.I
ILLIT
NMIXX
RESCENE
Soompi Spotlight
Weekly Music Chart 2026
Yena

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