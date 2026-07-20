2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Announces Special Collab Stage Featuring Hearts2Hearts, izna, And MEOVV Members

Get ready for special collaborations at the upcoming 2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer!

On July 20, the 2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer announced a special collaboration unit called SUMMER ANJELS, consisting of Hearts2Hearts’ Ian and Stella, MEOVV’s Anna and Ella, and izna’s Bang Jeemin.

Notably, Hearts2Hearts’ Ian will also serve as an MC for the event.

The unit’s name SUMMER ANJELS was created by combining letters from each member’s name: A from Ian, N from Anna, J from Bang Jeemin, E from Ella, and L from Stella, forming ANJELS.

The production team shared, “These five ‘angels,’ who possess both exceptional talent and a unique aura, are preparing a spectacular performance unlike anything audiences have seen before. We hope fans look forward to SUMMER ANJELS’ unforgettable stage, which will sweep away the summer heat in an instant.”

The organizers also teased that additional special collaboration stages will be revealed following SUMMER ANJELS.

The 2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer will be held on August 9 at KINTEX in Goyang.

First launched in 1996, SBS Gayo Daejeon had traditionally been held as a year-end music festival, typically around Christmas, beginning in 2007. In 2024, SBS expanded the event into a biannual festival by introducing its first-ever summer edition.

Check out the full performer lineup here!

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