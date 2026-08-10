15+ Japanese Animations On Viki

Did you know you can watch animation on Viki? From romance to action, comedy, and fantasy, explore these Japanese animations (anime) that are available on the streaming platform!

Futaba Yoshioka and her classmate Kou Tanaka were on the brink of a youthful romance, but he moved away before she was able to confess. Three years later, Kou transfers to Futaba’s high school. However, Kou has changed significantly—keeping himself closed off.

Watch “Blue Spring Ride”:

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Watch the live action “AO HARU RIDE”:

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A lawless place known only as “the Hole” is ruled by sorcerers who kidnap people to experiment on. Gyoza shop owner Nikaido stumbles across a lizard-headed man with amnesia named Caiman, who slaughters evil magic users, hoping to kill the one who cursed him.

Watch “Dorohedoro Season 1”:

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Watch “Dorohedoro Season 2”:

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Meiko Morita gets selected as a special transfer student to the prestigious Amamiya Girls’ Academy in Tokyo. However, she’s surprised to learn that Amamiya runs a manga cafe called Hedgehog, and Meiko will need to work there part-time in order to stay enrolled in school.

Watch “Ichijyoma Mankitsu Gurashi!”:

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Middle-aged salaryman Ichiro Inuyashiki is in despair after his stomach cancer diagnosis. However, he is unexpectedly “reborn” when aliens decide to transfer his consciousness into a weaponized robot. Ichiro gains newfound purpose after using his inhuman strength and power to help save a life.

Watch “Inuyashiki: Last Hero”:

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A mysterious virus turns people into undead zombie-like creatures known as “kabane,” who can only be killed by destroying their metal-coated hearts or by decapitation. Ikoma ends up bitten by a kabane, but his body manages to resist the virus, transforming him into half-human, half-kabane—a “kabaneri.”

Watch “Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress”:

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Hitman Juzo Ogami has never failed a single assignment from the Z.O.O. assassin syndicate. When a sting from a genetically modified wasp reverts Juzo back to his 13-year-old body, he takes on the job of scoping out a middle school to ensure that the syndicate head’s daughter will be safe there.

Watch “KILL BLUE”:

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High school students Aimi Miyoshi and Nami Sometani bond over one peculiar shared interest: their classmate, Ken Kirio. The two spend their days fantasizing about Ken, although they don’t have any intentions to actually approach him.

Watch “Kirio Fan Club”:

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In “Leiji Matsumoto’s OZMA,” Sam (Takeshi Koike) and Maya (Michiko Neya) navigate a desolate, post-apocalyptic Earth as they uncover the deep secrets behind the mysterious giant entity known as OZMA.

Watch “Leiji Matsumoto’s OZMA”:

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A mysterious Medicine Seller travels throughout Japan, occasionally encountering mononoke: spirits that linger in the human world by feeding on negative emotions. The Medicine Seller investigates and exorcises the mononoke, risking great danger to himself and others.

Watch “Mononoke”:

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Izuku “Deku” Midoriya dreams of being a hero despite not being born with a supernatural ability called a “Quirk.” One day, All Might, the world’s greatest hero, bestows his own Quirk upon Izuku. Equipped with tremendous power, Izuku enrolls in U.A. High School, where teens with Quirks train to become full-fledged heroes.

Watch “My Hero Academia”:

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Watch “My Hero Academia Season 2”:

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Miya Nakamura is an illegitimate child who she lived a happy life with her mother. Unfortunately, her mother passes away, leading her father’s family to take her in. Miya fears for the worst from her stepmother Teru and stepsisters Marika and Arisa—but to her surprise, they embrace her with open arms.

Watch “My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren’t Wicked”:

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Okaimono Panda always manages to find himself in strange situations. Okaimono Panda and his friends Little Panda, Puchomaru the robot, and Mugi the cat embark on various adventures, finding out that taking on challenges is better with friends.

Watch “Okaimono Panda!”:

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Naho Takamiya receives a mysterious letter sent from herself 10 years in the future. The letter foretells Naho falling in love with new transfer student Kakeru Naruse, as well as his death a year later. Although initially skeptical, Naho decides to find out how to protect Kakeru.

Watch “Orange”:

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“Nine” and “Twelve”—survivors of a secret experiment intended to turn orphaned children with savant syndrome into human weapons—steal a prototype atomic bomb in an apparent terrorist attack. They threaten to destroy Tokyo unless a cryptic riddle can be solved.

Watch “Terror in Resonance”:

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Watch the dubbed version below:

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Shy Renako Amaori is determined to reinvent herself and hopes to build the friendships she’s always dreamed of. Renako manages to befriend classmate Mai Ouzuka, a wealthy and outgoing fashion model who confesses that she has feelings for Renako.

Watch “There’s No Freaking Way I’ll be Your Lover! Unless…”:

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The Oni Agency and Momotaro Agency are at war. When Shiki Ichinose is saved by his adoptive father from a Momotaro attack, Shiki learns he has “Oni” ancestry. He enlists at Rasetsu Academy to harness his blood-manipulation powers in hopes of avenging his father.

Watch “TOUGEN ANKI”:

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Upon his grandfather passing away, Daikichi Kawachi returns to his family home where he meets his grandfather’s alleged illegitimate daughter Rin. When none of Daikichi’s other relatives offer to take her in, he decides to adopt her himself.

Watch “Usagi Drop”:

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Wakako Murasaki (Miyuki Sawashiro), a 26-year-old office worker, finds pure happiness in exploring unique food and drink combinations after a long workday. An adventurous foodie, she travels to various restaurants, always eager to discover perfect culinary pairings.

Watch “Wakako Zake”:

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Watch the live-action series below:

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A massive viral outbreak is stopped by the innovation of Your Forma—technology that creates a secondary backup of the brain. This allows investigator Echika Hieda to look through people’s memories to solve serious crime. She teams up with android Harold Lucraft as a new deadly technological infection threatens the world.

Watch “YOUR FORMA”:

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Which of these Japanese animations have you enjoyed watching?

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