60+ Dramas From The First Half Of 2026 (K-Drama Masterlist)

The first half of the year has flown by in the blink of an eye, and it’s time look back on the K-dramas that have graced the screens over the past six months. Here is a masterlist of over 60 K-dramas that have aired in 2026 so far!

Includes dramas that premiered in 2025 and ended in 2026.

“A Graceful Liar”

Korean Title: “친밀한 리플리”

Cast: Lee Shi Ah, Lee Il Hwa, Lee Seung Yeon, Choi Jong Hwan, Park Chul Ho, Seol Jung Hwan

Broadcast Period: September 22, 2025 – February 20

Number of Episodes: 101

“A Graceful Liar” is about Cha Jung Won (Lee Shi Ah) and her birth mother Han Hye Ra (Lee Il Hwa), who becomes her stepmother-in-law, as they begin a battle of lies in order to win over the Geonhyang family.

“Absolute Value of Romance”

Korean Title: “로맨스의 절댓값”

Cast: Kim Hyang Gi, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Jae Hyun, Sohn Jeong Hyuck, Kim Dong Gyu

Broadcast Period: April 17 – May 29

Number of Episodes: 16

“Absolute Value of Romance” tells the story of high school student Yeo Eui Ju (Kim Hyang Gi), who secretly writes a BL novel featuring her handsome teachers as the main characters. However, when she winds up running into these teachers in real life at unexpected moments, her once-peaceful school life takes a turbulent turn.

“Agent Kim Reactivated”

Korean Title: “김부장”

Cast: So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho

Broadcast Period: June 26 – July 25

Number of Episodes: 10

“Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama about Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), an ordinary dad and employee at a small savings bank who becomes the most dangerous man in the world to save his one and only beloved daughter Min Ji.

“Always Meet Again”

Korean Title: “언제나 다시 만나”

Cast: Shin Jeong U, Woo Ji Han

Broadcast Period: March 5 – March 26

Number of Episodes: 8

“Always Meet Again” is a fantasy romance BL about 35-year-old Jang Hye Sung (Woo Ji Han) who visits his high school art classroom and time slips to 17 years in the past, reuniting with his first love Lee Woo Jin (Shin Jeong U).

“Azure Spring”

Korean Title: “아주르 스프링”

Cast: Kim Ye Rim (Yeri), Kang Sang Jun

Broadcast Period: May 11 – May 26

Number of Episodes: 6

“Azure Spring” is a healing youth drama that follows Seo Anna (Kim Ye Rim), who has come to a standstill out of fear of the future, and Yoon Deok Hyun (Kang Sang Jun), who remains trapped in the past and unable to move forward. As they live as a haenyeo (female diver) and haenam (male diver), the two gradually grow through one another.

“Bloodhounds 2”

Korean Title: “사냥개들 시즌2”

Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Lee Sang Yi, Rain

Broadcast Period: April 3

Number of Episodes: 7

“Bloodhounds” is an action noir about people who step into the world of loan sharks in pursuit of money and get caught up in a web of much darker forces. After taking down a loan shark ring in the first season, Gun Woo (Woo Do Hwan) and Woo Jin (Lee Sang Yi) take on a global underground boxing league led by Baek Jeong (Rain) in Season 2.

“Bloody Flower”

Korean Title: “블러디 플라워”

Cast: Ryeoun, Sung Dong Il, Geum Sae Rok

Broadcast Period: February 4 – February 25

Number of Episodes: 8

“Bloody Flower” follows serial killer Lee Woo Gyeom (Ryeoun), who possesses the ability to cure all incurable diseases, and the people entangled with him, whose beliefs about law, justice, and ethics are shaken by his existence.

“Boyfriend on Demand”

Korean Title: “월간남친”

Cast: Jisoo, Seo In Guk

Broadcast Period: March 6

Number of Episodes: 10

“Boyfriend on Demand” is a romantic comedy that follows Seo Mi Rae (Jisoo), an overworked webtoon producer who subscribes to a virtual dating simulation service to experience the dates of her dreams. In the real world, meanwhile, a quiet spark also builds between Mi Rae and her rival webtoon producer Park Kyeong Nam (Seo In Guk).

“Cabbage Your Life”

Korean Title: “심우면 연리리”

Cast: Park Sung Woong, Lee Soo Kyung, Lee Jin Woo

Broadcast Period: March 6 – June 11

Number of Episodes: 12

“Cabbage Your Life” tells the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon (Park Sung Woong), a department manager at a major corporation, and his city family as they struggle to return to Seoul after they suddenly end up in the rural village Yeonriri.

“Can This Love Be Translated?”

Korean Title: “이 사랑 통역 되나요?”

Cast: Kim Seon Ho, Go Youn Jung, Fukushi Sota

Broadcast Period: January 16

Number of Episodes: 12

“Can This Love Be Translated?” depicts the romance that blossoms between multilingual interpreter Joo Ho Jin (Kim Seon Ho) and top star Cha Mu Hee (Go Youn Jung) as their professional relationship takes unpredictable and heartwarming turns.nd Sun Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Korean Title: “클라이맥스”

Cast: Ju Ji Hoon, Ha Ji Won, Nana, Oh Jung Se, Cha Joo Young

Broadcast Period: March 16 – April 14

Number of Episodes: 10

“Climax” follows the story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seop (Ju Ji Hoon), a man with boundless desires and sharp judgment who dives into a power-driven cartel in order to rise to the top of South Korea’s power ladder.

Watch “Climax”:

Watch Now

“Doctor on the Edge”

Korean Title: “닥터 섬보이”

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Shin Ye Eun, Hong Min Ki, Lee Soo Kyung, Kim Yoon Woo

Broadcast Period: June 1 – July 7

Number of Episodes: 12

“Doctor on the Edge” is about public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook) and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), who is hiding a secret. After crossing paths on a remote island, they embark on a heartwarming journey of saving lives and learning about love as they get to know the island’s residents.

“Doctor Shin”

Korean Title: “닥터신”

Cast: Jung E Chan, Baek Seo Ra, An Woo Yeon, Joo Se Bin, Cheon Young Min, Song Ji In, Jeon No Min, Ji Young San

Broadcast Period: March 14 – May 3

Number of Episodes: 16

“Doctor Shin” is a medical thriller that follows a doctor who pushes medicine beyond limits. Centered on the romance surrounding a top star who falls into a coma after a tragic accident—along with the man who once loved her and the man who still loves her—the drama explores a bold story of love and desire, taboo, and sacrifice.

Korean Title: “오십프로”

Cast: Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, Heo Sung Tae, Kim Sang Kyung, Kim Shin Rok, Kwon Yul, Lee Hak Joo, Han Ji Eun

Broadcast Period: May 22 – June 27

Number of Episodes: 12

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, as they find themselves exiled to a remote island after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Watch “Fifties Professionals”:

Watch Now

Korean Title: “은밀한 감사”

Cast: Shin Hae Sun, Gong Myoung, Kim Jae Wook, Hong Hwa Yeon

Broadcast Period: April 25 – May 31

Number of Episodes: 12

“Filing for Love” is an office rom-com drama that tells the story of Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), once the ace of a major corporation’s audit team who is demoted to handling internal misconduct, and Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric audit team leader with a secret.

Watch “Filing for Love”:

Watch Now

“First Man”

Korean Title: “첫 번째 남자”

Cast: Hahm Eun Jung, Oh Hyun Kyung, Yoon Sun Woo

Broadcast Period: December 15, 2025 – July 3

Number of Episodes: 141

“First Man” is a revenge drama about two women whose lives become fatally intertwined—one who lives another person’s life for the sake of revenge, and another who steals someone else’s life in pursuit of her own desires.

“Gold Land”

Korean Title: “골드랜드”

Cast: Park Bo Young, Kim Sung Cheol, Lee Hyun Wook, Kim Hee Won, Moon Jung Hee, Lee Kwang Soo

Broadcast Period: April 29 – May 27

Number of Episodes: 10

“Gold Land” follows Hee Joo (Park Bo Young), a security screening officer at an international airport who unexpectedly comes into possession of gold bars tied to an illegal smuggling ring. As those around her become consumed by greed and betrayal, Hee Joo is drawn into a dangerous battle.

“Honour”

Korean Title: “아너 : 그녀들의 법정”

Cast: Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, Lee Chung Ah

Broadcast Period: February 2 – March 10

Number of Episodes: 12

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller about Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young), Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae), and Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah), founding partners of the law firm L&J, as they confront a massive scandal from the past head-on.

Korean Title: “아이돌아이”

Cast: Sooyoung, Kim Jae Yeong, Jeong Jae Kwang, Choi Hee Jin, Kim Hyun Jin

Broadcast Period: December 22, 2025 – January 27

Number of Episodes: 12

“IDOL I” is a mysterious courtroom romance drama as Maeng Se Na (Sooyoung), a virtuous star lawyer and devoted fan, defends her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

Watch “IDOL I”:

Watch Now

“If Wishes Could Kill”

Korean Title: “기리고”

Cast: Jeon So Young, Kang Mina, Baek Sun Ho, Hyun Woo Seok, Lee Hyo Je

Broadcast Period: April 24

Number of Episodes: 8

“If Wishes Could Kill” is a horror series about a group of high schoolers who suddenly learn that they are fated to die after being cursed by a mysterious wish-granting app called GIRIGO. As they race against time to escape the app’s deadly curse, they wind up uncovering its sinister truth.

“In Your Radiant Season”

Korean Title: “찬란한 너의 계절에”

Cast: Lee Sung Kyung, Chae Jong Hyeop

Broadcast Period: February 20 – April 3

Number of Episodes: 12

“In Your Radiant Season” is a romance drama about Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were

Korean Title: “수업중입니다3”

Cast: Saebyeol, Seo Ihan, Lee Woo Jin, Petch Panutuch Saelee

Broadcast Period: May 28 – July 17

Number of Episodes: 16

The third installment of the BL campus romance series “Love Class,” “Love Class 3″ tells the story of Hyun Jae (Saebyeol), Soo An (Seo Ihan), Jae Min (Lee Woo Jin), and Khun (Petch Panutuch Saelee) as they navigate between their K-pop dreams and romance.

Watch the first season of “Love Class”:

Watch Now

“Love Class 2” here:

Watch Now

And “Love Class 3”:

Watch Now

Korean Title: “러브 미”

Cast: Seo Hyun Jin, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Si Woo, Yoon Sea, Chang Ryul, Dahyun

Broadcast Period: December 19 – January 23, 2026

Number of Episodes: 12

“Love Me” is a remake of a Swedish original series by Josephine Bornebusch that tells the story of a somewhat selfish but perhaps more relatable family, where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

Watch “Love Me”:

Watch Now

“Love Phobia”

Korean Title: “러브포비아”

Cast: Yeonwoo, Kim Hyun Jin, Jo Yun Seo, Choi Byung Chan

Broadcast Period: February 19 – March 13

Number of Episodes: 8

“Love Phobia” is about Han Sun Ho (Kim Hyun Jin), a romance novelist who is deeply in tune with his emotions, and Yoon Bi Ah (Yeonwoo), the emotionally detached CEO of an AI-powered dating app, as they cross paths and embark on a journey to find love.

Korean Title: “대한민국에서 건물주 되는 법”

Cast: Ha Jung Woo, Im Soo Jung, Kim Jun Han, Krystal, Shim Eun Kyung

Broadcast Period: March 14 – April 19

Number of Episodes: 12

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows Ki Su Jong (Ha Jung Woo), a struggling landlord whose mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Watch “Mad Concrete Dreams”:

Watch Now

“Made in Korea”

Korean Title: “메이드 인 코리아”

Cast: Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, Woo Do Hwan, Cho Yeo Jeong, Seo Eun Soo, Won Ji An, Jung Sung Il

Broadcast Period: December 24, 2025 – January 14

Number of Episodes: 6

“Made in Korea” follows Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrifices everything to stop him, as they confront a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

“Marie and Her Three Daddies”

Korean Title: “마리와 별난 아빠들”

Cast: Ha Seung Ri, Hyun Woo, Park Eun Hye, Ryu Jin, Hwang Dong Joo, Gong Jung Hwan

Broadcast Period: October 13, 2025 – March 27

Number of Episodes: 120

“Marie and Her Three Daddies” tells the story of Marie (Ha Seung Ri) on her journey to uncover the truth about her father, ultimately portraying the creation of an unconventional family—one built on bonds deeper than blood.

“My Royal Nemesis”

Korean Title: “멋진 신세계”

Cast: Lim Ji Yeon, Heo Nam Jun, Jang Seung Jo, Kim Min Seok, Lee Se Hee

Broadcast Period: May 8 – June 20

Number of Episodes: 14

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy about Shin Seo Ri (Lim Ji Yeon), a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era, and Cha Se Gye (Heo Nam Jun), a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

“No Tail To Tell”

Korean Title: “오늘부터 인간입니다만”

Cast: Kim Hye Yoon, Lomon

Broadcast Period: January 16 – February 28

Number of Episodes: 12

“No Tail to Tell” is a fantasy romance about Eun Ho (Kim Hye Yoon), a quirky Gen Z gumiho (magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Kang Si Yeol (Lomon), an overly confident world-class soccer player.

“Notes from the Last Row”

Korean Title: “맨 끝줄 소년”

Cast: Choi Min Sik, Choi Hyun Wook, Heo Joon Ho, Kim Yoon Jin, Jin Kyung

Broadcast Period: June 26

Number of Episodes: 6

“Notes from the Last Row” is a gripping suspense drama that follows Heo Mun Oh (Choi Min Sik), a grumpy literature professor and failed novelist, who discovers untapped genius in Lee Kang (Choi Hyun Wook), a mysterious student seated in the last row of his class, and becomes obsessed with his writing.

Korean Title: “화려한 날들”

Cast: Jung Il Woo, Jung In Sun, Yoon Hyun Min, Chun Ho Jin, Lee Tae Ran, Ban Hyo Jung, Yoon Joo Sang, Kim Hee Jung, Son Sang Yeon, Shin Su Hyun, Park Jung Yeon

Broadcast Period: August 9, 2025 – January 25

Number of Episodes: 50

“Our Golden Days” is a generational family drama built around the idea that everyone has their own golden era—be it in the past, present, or future. The story explores how people encounter and reflect on those meaningful moments in life.

Watch “Our Golden Days”:

Watch Now

“Our Happy Days”

Korean Title: “기쁜 우리 좋은 날”

Cast: Yoon Jong Hun, Uhm Hyun Kyung, Jung Yoon, Yoon Da Young

Broadcast Period: March 30 – September 18

Number of Episodes: 120

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the perfect man Go Gyeol (Yoon Jong Hun) and the endearingly clumsy woman Jo Eun Ae (Uhm Hyun Kyung)—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

Korean Title: “우주를 줄게”

Cast: Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, Park Seo Ham

Broadcast Period: February 4 – March 12

Number of Episodes: 12

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk) and Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui), two in-laws who unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Watch “Our Universe”:

Watch Now

Korean Title: “붉은 진주”

Cast: Park Jin Hee, Nam Sang Ji

Broadcast Period: February 23 – August 7

Number of Episodes: 103

“Pearl in Red” tells a gripping and intense revenge saga about two women who return under false identities to uncover the sins and hidden truths buried within a chaebol family.

Watch “Pearl in Red”:

Watch Now

“Perfect Crown”

Korean Title: “21세기 대군 부인”

Cast: IU, Byeon Woo Seok, Noh Sang Hyun, Gong Seung Yeon, Yoo Su Bin, Lee Yeon

Broadcast Period: April 10 – May 16

Number of Episodes: 12

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Korean Title: “신이랑 법률사무소”

Cast: Yoo Yeon Seok, Esom, Kim Kyung Nam

Broadcast Period: March 13 – May 2

Number of Episodes: 16

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Watch “Phantom Lawyer”:

Watch Now

Korean Title: “아기가 생겼어요”

Cast: Choi Jin Hyuk, Oh Yeon Seo, Hong Jong Hyun, Dasom

Broadcast Period: January 17 – February 22

Number of Episodes: 12

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between Kang Du Jun (Choi Jin Hyuk) and Jang Hui Won (Oh Yeon Seo), who have both sworn off marriage.

Watch “Positively Yours”:

Watch Now

“Pro Bono”

Korean Title: “프로보노”

Cast: Jung Kyung Ho, So Ju Yeon, Yoon Na Moo, Seo Hye Won, Kang Hyung Suk, Lee Yoo Young

Broadcast Period: December 6, 2025 – January 11

Number of Episodes: 12

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about Kang David (Jung Kyung Ho), a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly gets trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team.

Korean Title: “신입사원 강회장”

Cast: Lee Jun Young, Jin Goo, Son Hyun Joo, Lee Ju Myoung

Broadcast Period: May 30 – July 5

Number of Episodes: 12

“Reborn Rookie” follows Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of the leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group, who is revered as a business genius. After an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living a second life when his soul swaps into the youthful body of a soccer player named Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young).

Watch “Reborn Rookie”:

Watch Now

“Recipe for Love”

Korean Title: “사랑을 처방해 드립니다”

Cast: Jin Se Yeon, Park Ki Woong

Broadcast Period: January 31 – July 19

Number of Episodes: 50

“Recipe for Love” is about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

“Reverse”

Korean Title: “리버스”

Cast: Seo Ji Hye, Go Soo, Kim Jae Kyung

Broadcast Period: April 17 – May 8

Number of Episodes: 8

“Reverse” is a mystery revenge thriller in which Myo Jin (Seo Ji Hye), who gets caught up in an explosion at a chaebol family’s villa and loses her memory, works to recover those memories in order to uncover the secrets of her suspicious fiancé Jun Ho (Go Soo) and the truth behind the accident.

“See You at Work Tomorrow!”

Korean Title: “내일도 출근!”

Cast: Seo In Guk, Park Ji Hyun, Kang Mina, Choi Kyung Hoon, Won Gyu Bin

Broadcast Period: June 22 – July 28

Number of Episodes: 12

Based on a hit webtoon, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama about Cha Ji Yoon (Park Ji Hyun), an office worker stuck in a career rut, who winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life after becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk).

“Siren’s Kiss”

Korean Title: “세이렌”

Cast: Park Min Young, Wi Ha Joon, Kim Jung Hyun

Broadcast Period: March 2 – April 7

Number of Episodes: 12

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller that follows inspector Cha Woo Seok (Wi Ha Joon) as he investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with Han Seol Ah (Park Min Young), a mesmerizing woman suspected to be at the center of it all.

“Sold Out on You”

Korean Title: “오늘도 매진했습니다”

Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Won Bin, Kim Bum

Broadcast Period: April 22 – May 28

Number of Episodes: 12

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy that follows Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer who juggles multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top show host who suffers from severe insomnia, as their lives collide in unexpected ways.

“Spring Fever”

Korean Title: “스프링 피버”

Cast: Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Joo Bin, Cha Seo Won, Cho Jun Young, Lee Jae In

Broadcast Period: January 5 – February 10

Number of Episodes: 12

“Spring Fever” is a romantic comedy featuring the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Sun Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

“Still Shining”

Korean Title: “샤이닝”

Cast: Park Jinyoung, Kim Min Ju

Broadcast Period: March 6 – April 3

Number of Episodes: 10

“Still Shining” is a drama about Yeon Tae Seo (Park Jinyoung) and Mo Eun Ah (Kim Min Ju), who fell in love in their teens but drifted apart. 10 years later, they reunite and confront their heartbreak, growth, and new challenges as they gradually become each other’s source of light that guides their lives.

“Surely Tomorrow”

Korean Title: “경도를 기다리며”

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Won Ji An

Broadcast Period: December 6, 2025 – January 11

Number of Episodes: 12

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romance drama about ex-couple Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An) who cross paths again years later as a journalist covering an affair scandal and as the wife of the man at the center of it.

Korean Title: “모범택시 3”

Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Jang Hyuk Jin, Bae Yoo Ram

Broadcast Period: November 21, 2025 – January 10

Number of Episodes: 16

“Taxi Driver 3” is the third season of the hit webtoon-based series about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

Watch the first season:

Watch Now

“Taxi Driver 2” here:

Watch Now

And “Taxi Driver 3”:

Watch Now

“Teach You A Lesson”

Korean Title: “참교육”

Cast: Kim Moo Yul, Lee Sung Min, Jin Ki Joo, P.O

Broadcast Period: June 5

Number of Episodes: 10

Set in a broken school system, “Teach You a Lesson” is about the fictional Educational Rights Protection Bureau, a government task force created to restore teachers’ authority in an era of unruly students, demanding parents, and struggling schools.

“The Art of Sarah”

Korean Title: “레이디 두아”

Cast: Shin Hae Sun, Lee Jun Hyuk

Broadcast Period: February 13

Number of Episodes: 8

“The Art of Sarah” tells the story of Sarah Kim (Shin Hae Sun), a woman determined to become a luxury icon even if she has to fake it, and Mu Gyeong (Lee Jun Hyuk), a man driven to uncover her ambitions.

Korean Title: “판사 이한영”

Cast: Ji Sung, Park Hee Soon, Won Jin Ah

Broadcast Period: January 2 – February 14

Number of Episodes: 14

“The Judge Returns” tells the story of corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who lives as a slave to a powerful law firm before unexpectedly traveling back 10 years into the past. Given a second chance, he decides to seek justice by punishing great evils.

Watch “The Judge Returns”:

Watch Now

Korean Title: “취사병 전설이 되다”

Cast: Park Ji Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho, Han Dong Hee, Lee Hong Nae, Lee Sang Yi

Broadcast Period: May 11 – June 16

Number of Episodes: 12

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that leads him down the path toward becoming a legendary cook.

Watch “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”:

Watch Now

Korean Title: “거짓말이 사는 집”

Cast: Kim Seung Beom, Kim Gyeong Min, Lee Jeong Ho

Broadcast Period: June 5 – June 26

Number of Episodes: 8

“The Lie We Lived In” is a thriller BL drama about contract killer Seo Yi Do (Kim Seung Beom) whose mission is to kill Heo Dong Hwa (Lee Jong Ho), but his plans go awry when friendly detective Chu Tae Jeong (Kim Gyeong Min) shows up—and feelings get involved.

Watch “The Lie We Lived In”:

Watch Now

Korean Title: “미혼남녀의 효율적만남”

Cast: Han Ji Min, Park Sung Hoon, Lee Ki Taek

Broadcast Period: February 28 – April 5

Number of Episodes: 12

“The Practical Guide to Love” is about Lee Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min), a woman who decides to pursue love and dives into the world of blind dates. As she meets two very different men, she finds herself torn and embarks on a journey toward discovering what true love really means.

Watch “The Practical Guide to Love”:

Watch Now

“The Prosecutor’s Proposal”

Korean Title: “검사실의 제안”

Cast: Kim Yoon Sik, Park Si Woo

Broadcast Period: June 26 – July 24

Number of Episodes: 10

“The Prosecutor’s Proposal” is an office investigative BL drama about perfectionist prosecutor Joo Tae Sun (Kim Yoon Sik) and rookie investigator Lee Chae Ha (Park Si Woo). The two start with a precarious relationship, suspecting one another, but as they cooperate to investigate a case, they become intertwined through complex emotions.

Korean Title: “허수아비”

Cast: Park Hae Soo, Lee Hee Joon, Kwak Sun Young

Broadcast Period: April 20 – May 26

Number of Episodes: 12

“The Scarecrow” follows detective Kang Tae Joo (Park Hae Soo), who is investigating a series of murders and is forced into an unlikely partnership with prosecutor Cha Si Young (Lee Hee Joon), a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks the two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.

Watch “The Scarecrow”:

Watch Now

“The WONDERfools”

Korean Title: “원더풀스”

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Cha Eun Woo, Choi Dae Hoon, Im Seong Jae

Broadcast Period: May 15

Number of Episodes: 8

“The WONDERfools” is a superpower comic action set in 1999, a time when apocalyptic beliefs were rampant. It follows a group of neighborhood misfits who unexpectedly gain superpowers and fight against villains threatening the peace of Haeseong.

Korean Title: “은애하는 도적님아”

Cast: Nam Ji Hyun, Moon Sang Min, Hong Min Ki, Han So Eun

Broadcast Period: January 3 – February 22

Number of Episodes: 16

“To My Beloved Thief” is about Hong Eun Jo (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit known as Gil Dong, and Yi Yeol (Moon Sang Min), a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her.

Watch “To My Beloved Thief”:

Watch Now

“Undercover Miss Hong”

Korean Title: “언더커버 미쓰홍”

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Ko Kyung Pyo, Ha Yun Kyung, Cho Han Gyul, Yuna

Broadcast Period: January 17 – March 8

Number of Episodes: 16

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Miss Hong” is an office comedy about Hong Geum Bo (Park Shin Hye), an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old rookie at a securities firm after catching suspicious fund activities.

“Villains”

Korean Title: “빌런즈“

Cast: Yoo Ji Tae, Kwak Do Won, Lee Bum Soo, Lee Min Jung

Broadcast Period: December 18, 2025 – January 8

Number of Episodes: 8

“Villains” is a crime-action drama that delves into the intense clashes and fierce confrontations among criminals entangled in an ultra-precise counterfeit bill known as the “Supernote.”

“We Are All Trying Here”

Korean Title: “모두가 자신의 무가치함과 싸우고 있다”

Cast: Koo Kyo Hwan, Go Youn Jung, Oh Jung Se

Broadcast Period: April 18 – May 24

Number of Episodes: 12

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Korean Title: “유미의 세포들 시즌3”

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Kim Jae Won

Broadcast Period: April 13 – May 4

Number of Episodes: 8

“Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Yumi, who has become a famous writer by Season 3, goes through big changes when she meets Soon Rok (Kim Jae Won).

Watch “Yumi’s Cells 3”:

Watch Now

Vote in the poll above to share which K-dramas you enjoyed in the first half of 2026!

Also check out: