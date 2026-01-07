150+ Dramas Of 2025 (K-Drama Masterlist)

2025 has been another amazing year for K-drama fans!

To celebrate all the K-dramas that aired in 2025—from romance to mystery, thriller, comedy, and more—here is a masterlist of over 150 K-dramas that aired in 2025.

Includes dramas that premiered in 2024 and ended in 2025 as well as dramas that premiered in 2025 and are set to end in 2026.

“A Graceful Liar”

Korean Title: “친밀한 리플리”

Cast: Lee Shi Ah, Lee Il Hwa, Lee Seung Yeon, Choi Jong Hwan, Park Chul Ho, Seol Jung Hwan

Broadcast Period: September 22 – February 20, 2026

Number of Episodes: 103

“A Graceful Liar” is about Cha Jung Won (Lee Shi Ah) and her birth mother Han Hye Ra (Lee Il Hwa), who becomes her stepmother-in-law, as they begin a battle of lies in order to win over the Geonhyang family.





Korean Title: “맹감독의 악플러”

Cast: Park Sung Woong, Park Soo Oh

Broadcast Period: May 23 – May 24

Number of Episodes: 2

“A Head Coach’s Turnover” is a two-episode comedy about professional basketball coach Maeng Gong (Park Sung Woong), who faces the risk of being fired due to his team’s poor performance. To turn things around, he unexpectedly teams up with his own online hater Hwa Jin (Park Soo Oh).





“A History of Losers”

Korean Title: “찌질의 역사”

Cast: Cho Byeong Kyu, Ryeoun, Jeong Jae Kwang, Jung Yong Ju

Broadcast Period: February 26 – March 19

Number of Episodes: 8

Based on a webtoon written by Kim Poong, “A History of Losers” is a romantic comedy that portrays the growth of four friends who meet as college classmates as they navigate the ups and downs of love and heartbreak.





Korean Title: “백번의 추억”

Cast: Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, Heo Nam Jun

Broadcast Period: September 13 – October 19

Number of Episodes: 12

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

Watch “A Hundred Memories”:

Watch Now





“A Soundtrack Like No Other”

Korean Title: “세상에 없는 사운드트랙”

Cast: Kang Han Na, Kim Min Kyu

Broadcast Period: December 28

Number of Episodes: 1

A short drama for KBS’s romance anthology “Love Track,” “A Soundtrack Like No Other” tells the story of a man and woman who gradually get closer through virtual music within a novel.





“Aema”

Korean Title: “애마”

Cast: Lee Ha Nee, Bang Hyo Rin, Jin Sun Kyu, Cho Hyun Chul

Broadcast Period: August 22

Number of Episodes: 6

Set in 1980s Chungmuro, “Aema” is a fictional comedy that delves into the fierce realities behind the glitz and glamour of the film industry. It follows the struggles and triumphs of two actresses, Jeong Hee Ran (Lee Ha Nee) and Shin Ju Ae (Bang Hyo Rin), during the creation of the country’s first mainstream erotic film “Madame Aema.”





“As You Stood By”

Korean Title: “당신이 죽였다“

Cast: Jeon So Nee, Lee Yoo Mi, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Moo Saeng

Broadcast Period: November 7

Number of Episodes: 8

Adapted from Hideo Okuda’s novel “Naomi and Kanako,” “As You Stood By” follows two women who are driven to the brink, facing an inescapable reality that forces them to consider murder as their only way out.





“Ball Boy Tactics”

Korean Title: “볼보이 택틱스”

Cast: Choi Jae Hyeok, Yeom Min Hyuk

Broadcast Period: June 5 – June 26

Number of Episodes: 8

“Ball Boy Tactics” is a BL drama that follows the campus romance between former national gymnast Han Ji Won (Yeom Min Hyuk) and basketball rookie Kwon Jung Woo (Choi Jae Hyeok).





“Beyond the Bar”

Korean Title: “에스콰이어: 변호사를 꿈꾸는 변호사들”

Cast: Lee Jin Uk, Jung Chaeyeon, Lee Hak Joo, Jeon Hye Bin

Broadcast Period: August 2 – September 7

Number of Episodes: 12

“Beyond the Bar” follows the story of Kang Hyo Min (Jung Chaeyeon), an upstanding and confident yet inexperienced rookie attorney at the law firm Yullim. Under the mentorship of Yoon Seok Hoon (Lee Jin Uk), a cold but exceptionally skilled partner attorney, Hyo Min gradually grows into a true lawyer as she navigates the challenges of the legal world.





Korean Title: “청담국제고등학교 2”

Cast: Lee Eun Saem, Kim Ye Rim, Kim Min Kyu, Lee Jong Hyuk, Park Si Woo, Won Gyu Binhw

Broadcast Period: July 3 – August 1

Number of Episodes: 10

A high school thriller drama, Season 1 of “BITCH X RICH” followed Kim Hye In (Lee Eun Saem) as she transferred to an elite high school and met Baek Jena (Kim Ye Rim), the queen of the school’s most powerful clique Diamond 6. New characters shake up the hierarchy in Season 2, igniting an even fiercer power struggle within Diamond 6.

Watch “BITCH X RICH 2”:

Watch Now





“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”

Korean Title: “폭군의 셰프”

Cast: Lim Yoona, Lee Chae Min, Kang Han Na, Choi Gwi Hwa

Broadcast Period: August 23 – September 28

Number of Episodes: 12

Based on a popular web novel, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” is a fantasy romance drama about award-winning French chef Yeon Ji Young (Lim Yoona) who winds up traveling 500 years back into the past. There, she meets despotic king Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min), who is known as the worst of tyrants—and who also happens to be a discerning gourmet.





“Buried Hearts”

Korean Title: “보물섬”

Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Heo Joon Ho, Lee Hae Young, Hong Hwa Yeon

Broadcast Period: February 21 – April 12

Number of Episodes: 16

“Buried Hearts” tells the story of a man who manages to hack a political slush fund account worth 2 trillion won (approximately $1.36 billion) and the man who kills him without knowing he’s been hacked—thus accidentally losing the entire 2 trillion won.





Korean Title: “을의 연애”

Cast: Sung Seung Ha, Chae Jong Hyeok

Broadcast Period: April 3 – May 8

Number of Episodes: 7

“Business as Usual” tells the story of two men who once believed they held the weaker position in their relationship. Eight years after their bittersweet romance, they unexpectedly cross paths again at work, still carrying the misunderstandings of their past.

Watch “Business as Usual”:

Watch Now





“Cashero”

Korean Title: “캐셔로”

Cast: Lee Junho, Kim Hye Joon, Kim Byung Chul, Kim Hyang Gi

Broadcast Period: December 26

Number of Episodes: 8

“Cashero” is a superhero series that follows the story of ordinary government employee Kang Sang Ung (Lee Junho), who earns the special ability to gain as much strength as the cash he holds, causing him to empty his wallet to save the world.





Korean Title: “체크인 한양”

Cast: Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo, Jaechan

Broadcast Period: December 21, 2024 – February 9

Number of Episodes: 16

Set in the Joseon Dynasty, “Check in Hanyang” is a historical romance drama that depicts the growth and love stories of Lee Eun Ho (Bae In Hyuk), Hong Duk Soo (Kim Ji Eun), Cheon Jun Hwa (Jung Gun Joo), and Ko Soo Ra (Jaechan) who work at the largest inn in Joseon.

Watch “Check in Hanyang”:

Watch Now





Korean Title: “신데렐라 게임”

Cast: Han Groo, Na Young Hee, Choi Sang, Kwon Do Hyoung

Broadcast Period: December 2, 2024 – April 25

Number of Episodes: 101

“Cinderella Game” tells the story of a woman who, after being exploited as a fake daughter by an enemy, becomes consumed by revenge but eventually experiences personal growth and healing as she learns the true meaning of revenge.





“Confidence Queen”

Korean Title: “컨피던스맨 KR”

Cast: Park Min Young, Park Hee Soon, Joo Jong Hyuk

Broadcast Period: September 6 – October 12

Number of Episodes: 12

A Korean adaptation of the Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” follows three con artists Yoon Yi Rang (Park Min Young), James (Park Hee Soon), and Myung Gu Ho (Joo Jong Hyuk) as they pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life.





Korean Title: “바니와 오빠들”

Cast: Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Chae Min, Cho Jun Young, Kim Hyun Jin, Hong Min Ki

Broadcast Period: April 11 – May 17

Number of Episodes: 12

“Crushology 101” is a romance drama following the journey of college student Ban Hee Jin (Roh Jeong Eui), who is nicknamed “Bunny.” After her disastrous first relationship ends badly, Ban Hee Jin unexpectedly finds herself entangled with multiple handsome men that suddenly approach her.





“Dear Hongrang”

Korean Title: “탄금”

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah

Broadcast Period: May 16

Number of Episodes: 11

“Dear Hongrang” is a historical mystery romance that follows Hong Rang (Lee Jae Wook), the long-lost son of Joseon’s largest merchant guild, who returns after 12 years with no memory of his past. As his half-sister Jae Yi (Jo Bo Ah), who spent years desperately searching for him, becomes the only one to question his true identity, an inexplicable emotional bond starts to form between them.





Korean Title: “친애하는 X”

Cast: Kim You Jung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon, Lee Yul Eum

Broadcast Period: November 6 – December 4

Number of Episodes: 12

Based on a webtoon, “Dear X” tells the story of Baek Ah Jin (Kim You Jung), an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using others. Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she stepped on as she clawed her way to fame and fortune.

Watch “Dear X”:

Watch Now





Korean Title: “친절한 선주씨”

Cast: Shim Yi Young, Song Chang Eui, Choi Jung Yoon, Joung Young Sub

Broadcast Period: November 18, 2024 – June 2

Number of Episodes: 126

“Desperate Mrs. Seon Ju” tells the story of Pi Sun Joo (Shim Yi Young), a woman determined to break free from a troubled marriage. Sun Joo dedicates herself to her husband’s success, but she suddenly finds herself divorced after he betrays her.





“Dynamite Kiss”

Korean Title: “키스는 괜히 해서”

Cast: Jang Ki Yong, Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Moo Joon, Woo Davi

Broadcast Period: November 12 – December 25

Number of Episodes: 14

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy about Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother in order to get a job, and Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong), a team leader who falls in love with her.





“Finding Us”

Korean Title: “늑대가 사라진 밤에“

Cast: Gong Min Jung, Im Seong Jae

Broadcast Period: December 17

Number of Episodes: 1

Part of KBS’s romance anthology “Love Track,” “Finding Us” tells the story of a zookeeper couple on the verge of divorce as they struggle to find a wolf that has escaped overnight.





Korean Title: “퍼스트레이디”

Cast: Eugene, Ji Hyun Woo, Lee Min Young

Broadcast Period: September 24 – October 30

Number of Episodes: 12

“First Lady” tells the story of kingmaker Cha Soo Yeon (Eugene) who is about to become the first lady when her husband, president-elect Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), suddenly demands a divorce and turns her world upside down.

Watch “First Lady”:

Watch Now





“First Love”

Korean Title: “퍼스트 러브”

Cast: Eunchan, Jeong Ji Soo, Cha Jun Ho, Hwang Jia, Lee Hyo Je, Chun Ye Ju, Lim Sung Jun, Kim Do Yeon, Park Sang Hoon, Kim Seon Kyoung, Bak Do Ha, Han Se Jin, Jane, Bong Jae Hyun, Lee Chae Eun

Broadcast Period: April 18 – May 23

Number of Episodes: 6

“First Love” is an omnibus music drama with six different stories of first love that take place within the same high school.





“First Man”

Korean Title: “첫 번째 남자”

Cast: Hahm Eun Jung, Oh Hyun Kyung, Yoon Sun Woo

Broadcast Period: December 15 – June 5, 2026

Number of Episodes: 121

“First Man” is a revenge drama about two women whose lives become fatally intertwined—one who lives another person’s life for the sake of revenge, and another who steals someone else’s life in pursuit of her own desires.





Korean Title: “독수리 5형제를 부탁해!”

Cast: Uhm Ji Won, Ahn Jae Wook, Choi Dae Chul, Kim Dong Wan, Yoon Bak, Lee Seok Gi

Broadcast Period: February 1 – August 3

Number of Episodes: 54

“For Eagle Brothers” tells the story of the five brothers of the traditional brewery Eagle Brewery and their eldest sister-in-law Ma Kwang Sook (Uhm Ji Won), who suddenly becomes the head of the family after her husband’s unexpected death just 10 days into their marriage.

Watch “For Eagle Brothers”:

Watch Now





Korean Title: “선의의 경쟁”

Cast: Hyeri, Chung Su Bin, Kang Hye Won, Oh Woo Ri

Broadcast Period: February 10 – March 6

Number of Episodes: 16

Set at the elite Chaehwa Girls’ High School, “Friendly Rivalry” is a mystery thriller about wealthy and top-ranked student Yoo Je Yi (Hyeri) and the transfer student Woo Seul Gi (Chung Su Bin) who becomes entangled in her classmates’ hidden ambitions.

Watch “Friendly Rivalry”:

Watch Now





“Genie, Make a Wish”

Korean Title: “다 이루어질지니”

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Suzy, Ahn Eun Jin, Noh Sang Hyun

Broadcast Period: October 3

Number of Episodes: 13

“Genie, Make a Wish” follows the mysterious spirit Genie (Kim Woo Bin), who awakens after 1000 years to grant three life-changing wishes to Ka Young (Suzy), an emotionless young woman who unexpectedly becomes the owner of a magical lamp.





“Good Boy”

Korean Title: “굿보이”

Cast: Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, Oh Jung Se, Lee Sang Yi, Heo Sung Tae, Tae Won Seok

Broadcast Period: May 31 – July 20

Number of Episodes: 16

“Good Boy” is a comic action drama that follows a group of young athletes who become police officers through a special recruitment program. Trading their medals for badges, they take on a world full of corruption, deception, and injustice.





Korean Title: “대운을 잡아라”

Cast: Sohn Chang Min, Sun Woo Jae Duk, Park Sang Myun, Lee Ah Hyun, Oh Young Shil, Ahn Yun Hong

Broadcast Period: April 14 – October 3

Number of Episodes: 121

“Good Luck!” tells the turbulent life stories of friends Han Moo Chul (Sohn Chang Min), who is rich, Kim Dae Shik (Sun Woo Jae Duk), who is poor, and Choi Gyu Tae (Park Sang Myun), who wishes to be rich, along with their families.





“Head Over Heels”

Korean Title: “견우와 선녀”

Cast: Cho Yi Hyun, Choo Young Woo, Cha Kang Yoon, Chu Ja Hyun

Broadcast Period: June 23 – July 29

Number of Episodes: 12

“Head Over Heels” is a fantasy romance about Park Seong A, a high school student who leads a double life as a shaman by night, who tries to rescue her first love Bae Gyeon U (Choo Young Woo) from his predestined death.





“Heart Stain”

Korean Title: “하트 스테인”

Cast: Kim Jio, Hamin, Kang Yeon Jae

Broadcast Period: February 6 – February 27

Number of Episodes: 8

“Heart Stain” is a BL romance drama about the love triangle between Yoon Woo Hyun (Kim Jio) who has a crush on his teacher Nam Jung Min (Kang Yeon Jae) and his friend Park Do Ha (Hamin) who has a crush on him.





“Heavenly Ever After”

Korean Title: “천국보다 아름다운”

Cast: Kim Hye Ja, Son Suk Ku, Han Ji Min, Lee Jung Eun, Chun Ho Jin, Ryu Deok Hwan

Broadcast Period: April 19 – May 25

Number of Episodes: 12

“Heavenly Ever After” is a transcendent romance about Lee Hae Sook (Kim Hye Sook), a woman who reunites with her husband Go Nak Joon (Son Suk Ku) as a 30-something version of himself in heaven after death.





Korean Title: “2반 이희수”

Cast: Ahn Ji Ho, Cho Jun Young, Kim Doyeon, Lee Sang Jun

Broadcast Period: March 28 – April 26

Number of Episodes: 10

Based on a BL webtoon, “Heesu in Class 2” tells the stories of love and friendship experienced by 18-year-old Hee Su (Ahn Ji Ho), who is hiding a secret he is unable to tell anyone.

Watch “Heesu in Class 2”:

Watch Now





Korean Title: “허식당”

Cast: Xiumin, Chu So Jung, Lee Sae On, Lee Soo Min

Broadcast Period: March 24 – April 22

Number of Episodes: 10

“Heo’s Diner” is a fantasy rom-com about the events that unfold when Heo Gyun (Xiumin), a figure from the Joseon era, travels 400 years into present time and unintentionally starts a restaurant.

Watch “Heo’s Diner”:

Watch Now





“Heroes Next Door”

Korean Title: “UDT: 우리 동네 특공대”

Cast: Yoon Kye Sang, Jin Sun Kyu, Kim Ji Hyun, Ko Kyu Phil, Lee Jung Ha

Broadcast Period: November 17 – December 16

Number of Episodes: 10

“Heroes Next Door” follows the thrilling and comedic story of a group of former special forces soldiers who reunite—not to protect the nation or fight for world peace—but to defend their families and their neighborhood.





“Housekeeper”

Korean Title: “하우스키퍼”

Cast: Yoon Sang Jung, Kang Na Eon, Jang Young Nam

Broadcast Period: December 9

Number of Episodes: 1

Part of tvN’s short drama project, the one-episode drama “Housekeeper” follows the story of two best friends whose relationship changes due to a mysterious housekeeper who comes between them.





“Hunter With a Scalpel”

Korean Title: “메스를 든 사냥꾼”

Cast: Park Ju Hyun, Park Yong Woo, Kang Hoon

Broadcast Period: June 16 – July 10

Number of Episodes: 16

“Hunter with a Scalpel” is a psychological crime thriller about forensic pathologist Seo Se Hyun (Park Ju Hyun). While conducting an autopsy one day, Se Hyun recognizes the signature murder method of her father—a serial killer who she thought had died 20 years ago—and sets out to find him before the police.





“Hwaja’s Scarlet”

Korean Title: “화자의 스칼렛”

Cast: Oh Na Ra, Kim Si Eun, Seo Young Hee

Broadcast Period: October 3

Number of Episodes: 1

Part of CJ ENM’s short drama project, “Hwaja’s Scarlet” is about Oh Hwa Ja (Oh Na Ra), who had to send away her daughter Jin Ah (Kim Si Eun) for adoption as soon as she was born. One day, her grown up daughter, now named Scarlet, returns to Korea to find her mother.





“Hyper Knife”

Korean Title: “하이퍼나이프”

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Sul Kyung Gu, Yoon Chan Young, Park Byung Eun

Broadcast Period: March 19 – April 9

Number of Episodes: 8

“Hyper Knife” is a medical crime thriller drama that depicts the fierce rivalry and growth of Doctor Jeong Se Ok (Park Eun Bin), who once had a promising past, and her former mentor Choi Deok Hee (Sol Kyung Gu), who caused her to hit rock bottom.





“I Am a Running Mate”

Korean Title: “러닝메이트”

Cast: Yoon Hyun Soo, Lee Jung Sic, Choi Woo Sung, Hong Hwa Yeon, Lee Bong Joon, Kim Ji Woo

Broadcast Period: June 19

Number of Episodes: 8

“I Am a Running Mate” is a teen political drama that follows Noh Se Hoon (Yoon Hyun Soo), a student who becomes a laughingstock of his school after an unfortunate incident. However, his life takes a sharp turn when he is suddenly nominated as a candidate for vice president in the student council election.





Korean Title: “아이돌아이”

Cast: Sooyoung, Kim Jae Yeong, Jeong Jae Kwang, Choi Hee Jin, Kim Hyun Jin

Broadcast Period: December 22 – January 27, 2026

Number of Episodes: 12

“IDOL I” is a mysterious courtroom romance drama as Maeng Se Na (Sooyoung), a virtuous star lawyer and devoted fan, defends her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

Watch “IDOL I”:

Watch Now





Korean Title: “다리미 패밀리”

Cast: Kim Jung Hyun, Geum Sae Rok, Park Ji Young, Shin Hyun Joon, Kim Hye Eun, Choi Tae Joon, Yang Hye Ji

Broadcast Period: September 28, 2024 – January 26

Number of Episodes: 36

“Iron Family” is a dark comedy about the Cheongnyeom Laundry family and their youngest daughter Lee Da Rim (Geum Sae Rok), who has an illness that narrows her vision, as she reunites with Seo Kang Joo (Kim Jung Hyun) from college.

Watch “Iron Family”:

Watch Now





“Karma”

Korean Title: “악연”

Cast: Park Hae Soo, Shin Min Ah, Lee Hee Joon, Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Kwang Soo, Gong Seung Yeon

Broadcast Period: April 4

Number of Episodes: 6

“Karma” follows the intertwined lives of the Witness (Park Hae Soo), Ju Yeon (Shin Min Ah), the Debtor (Lee Hee Joon), Gil Ryong (Kim Sung Kyun), Glasses (Lee Kwang Soo), and Yu Jeong (Gong Seung Yeon) whose fateful decisions plunge them into a relentless cycle of retribution.





Korean Title: “킥킥킥킥”

Cast: Ji Jin Hee, Lee Kyoo Hyung, Baek Ji Won, Lee Min Jae

Broadcast Period: February 5 – March 13

Number of Episodes: 12

“KICKKICKKICKKICK” is a comedy drama that follows Ji Jin Hee (played by Ji Jin Hee), a washed-up actor, and Jo Young Sik (Lee Kyoo Hyung), a once-successful variety show producer, as they establish a new content production company.





“Kimchi”

Korean Title: “김치”

Cast: Kim Sun Young, Kim Dan

Broadcast Period: December 21

Number of Episodes: 1

Part of KBS’s anthology “Love Track,” “Kimchi” is a short drama that explores the conflict experienced by Young Mi (Kim Sun Young) as she discovers her son’s secret through a blackmail text message.





Korean Title: “마지막 썸머”

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, Kim Gun Woo

Broadcast Period: November 1 – December 7

Number of Episodes: 12

“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends, Baek Do Ha (Lee Jae Wook) and Song Ha Gyeong (Choi Sung Eun), as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love.

Watch “Last Summer”:

Watch Now





Korean Title: “서초동”

Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Mun Ka Young, Kang You Seok, Ryu Hye Young, Im Seong Jae

Broadcast Period: July 5 – August 10

Number of Episodes: 12

“Law and The City” follows five associate attorneys—Ahn Ju Hyeong (Lee Jong Suk), Kang Hui Ji (Mun Ka Young), Cho Chang Won (Kang You Seok), Bae Mun Jeong (Ryu Hye Young), and Ha Sang Gi (Im Seong Jae)—as they navigate the challenges and triumphs of their daily lives while commuting each day to the bustling legal district of Seocho.

Watch “Law and The City”:

Watch Now





“LOVE.exe”

Korean Title: “제4차 사랑혁명”

Cast: Kim Yo Han, Hwang Bo Reum Byeol

Broadcast Period: November 13 – December 4

Number of Episodes: 16

“LOVE.exe” is a rom-com that tells the chaotic love story of Kang Min Hak (Kim Yo Han), a popular model, and Ju Yeon San (Hwang Bo Reum Byeol), an engineering student who excels academically but struggles with romance.





“Love Hotel”

Korean Title: “러브호텔”

Cast: Kim Ah Young, Moon Dong Hyuk

Broadcast Period: December 17

Number of Episodes: 1

Part of KBS’s romance anthology “Love Track,” “Love Hotel” is about a long-term couple that comes to face a killer at a motel they enter by chance due to a rainstorm.





Korean Title: “러브 미”

Cast: Seo Hyun Jin, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Si Woo, Yoon Sea, Chang Ryul, Dahyun

Broadcast Period: December 19 – January 23, 2026

Number of Episodes: 12

“Love Me” is a remake of a Swedish original series by Josephine Bornebusch that tells the story of a somewhat selfish but perhaps more relatable family, where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

Watch “Love Me”:

Watch Now





Korean Title: “나의 완벽한 비서”

Cast: Han Ji Min, Lee Jun Hyuk, Kim Do Hoon, Kim Yoon Hye

Broadcast Period: January 3 – February 14

Number of Episodes: 12

“Love Scout” is a romance drama about Kang Ji Yun (Han Ji Min), a CEO who is fantastic at her job but inept at everything else, and Yu Eun Ho (Lee Jun Hyuk), her highly competent secretary who is great at not only his job but also childcare and housework.

Watch “Love Scout”:

Watch Now





Korean Title: “첫, 사랑을 위하여”

Cast: Yum Jung Ah, Park Hae Joon, Choi Yoon Ji, Kim Min Kyu

Broadcast Period: August 4 – September 9

Number of Episodes: 12

“Love, Take Two” is a heartwarming comedy drama about 43-year-old single mother (Yum Jung Ah) and her 23-year-old medical student daughter (Choi Yoon Ji). The pair moves to the countryside to start a new chapter in their lives, encountering various people and chaotic situations that teach them profound lessons about life.

Watch “Love, Take Two”:

Watch Now





“Love’s Grace Period”

Korean Title: “사랑청약조건”

Cast: Jun Hye Jin, Yang Dae Hyuk

Broadcast Period: December 28

Number of Episodes: 1

A one-episode drama for “Love Track,” “Love’s Grace Period” is about a couple preparing for divorce yet planning on living together temporarily due to the terms of their apartment application.





“Low Life”

Korean Title: “파인: 촌뜨기들”

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Se Jong, Im Soo Jung, Kim Eui Sung

Broadcast Period: July 16 – August 13

Number of Episodes: 11

Based on a webtoon, “Low Life” is a crime drama set in 1977 that follows a group of down-on-their-luck country folks as they chase after a sunken treasure ship beneath the sea.





“Made in Korea”

Korean Title: “메이드 인 코리아”

Cast: Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, Woo Do Hwan, Cho Yeo Jeong, Seo Eun Woo, Won Ji An, Jung Sung Il

Broadcast Period: December 24 – January 14, 2026

Number of Episodes: 6

“Made in Korea” follows Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrifices everything to stop him, as they confront a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.





“Marie and Her Three Daddies”

Korean Title: “마리와 별난 아빠들”

Cast: Ha Seung Ri, Hyun Woo, Park Eun Hye, Ryu Jin, Hwang Dong Joo, Gong Jung Hwan

Broadcast Period: October 13 – March 27, 2026

Number of Episodes: 120

“Marie and Her Three Daddies” tells the story of Marie (Ha Seung Ri) on her journey to uncover the truth about her father, ultimately portraying the creation of an unconventional family—one built on bonds deeper than blood.





“Mary Kills People”

Korean Title: “메리 킬즈 피플”

Cast: Lee Bo Young, Lee Min Ki, Kang Ki Young

Broadcast Period: August 1 – September 12

Number of Episodes: 12

A remake of the Canadian series of the same name, “Mary Kills People” is about Woo So Jung (Lee Bo Young), a doctor who illegally provides euthanasia to patients with incurable illnesses, along with terminally ill patient Jo Hyun Woo (Lee Min Ki) and former plastic surgeon Choi Dae Hyun (Kang Ki Young).





“Melo Movie”

Korean Title: “멜로무비”

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Park Bo Young, Lee Jun Young, Jeon So Nee

Broadcast Period: February 14

Number of Episodes: 10

“Melo Movie” is a romantic drama that captures the film-like journey of uncertain thirty-something young adults Ko Gyeom (Choi Woo Shik), Kim Mu Bee (Park Bo Young), Hong Si Jun (Lee Jun Young), and Son Ju A (Jeon So Nee) who yearn for both love and dreams.





“Mercy for None”

Korean Title: “광장”

Cast: So Ji Sub, Heo Joon Ho, Gong Myoung, Choo Young Woo, Ahn Gil Kang, Lee Beom Soo, Jo Han Chul, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jun Hyuk

Broadcast Period: June 6

Number of Episodes: 7

“Mercy For None” is a noir action drama that follows the story of Ki Jun (So Ji Sub), a former gangster who cut his own Achilles heel and left the underworld behind. 11 years after severing ties with his gang, he returns to uncover the truth behind the mysterious death of his younger brother Ki Seok (Lee Jun Hyuk).





“Minji, Minji, Minji”

Korean Title: “민지 민지 민지”

Cast: Kim Hyang Gi, Jin Ho Eun, Kwon Eun Bin

Broadcast Period: December 24

Number of Episodes: 1

Part of KBS’s romance anthology “Love Track,” “Minji, Minji, Minji” is about a class with three students named Minji and the confusion that occurs when a note that says, “I like you Minji -From Minji,” is discovered.





“Mission: The Birthday Invitation”

Korean Title: “내 딸 친구의 엄마”

Cast: Jeon Seong Woo, Park Jin Joo

Broadcast Period: October 8

Number of Episodes: 1

Part of CJ ENM’s short drama project, “Mission: The Birthday Invitation” tells the story of Park Ki Joon (Jeon Seong Woo), a working dad, who runs into his former subordinate Seo Hee Jin (Park Jin Joo). Ki Joon’s daughter tasks him with the mission of getting an invitation to the birthday party of Hee Jin’s son.





Korean Title: “이강에는 달이 흐른다”

Cast: Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong, Lee Sin Young, Hong Su Zu, Jin Goo

Broadcast Period: November 7 – December 20

Number of Episodes: 14

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about Crown Prince Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh), who has lost his smile, and Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong), who has lost her memory, as their souls are mysteriously switched, forcing them to walk in each other’s shoes.

Watch “Moon River”:

Watch Now





“More Than Stars”

Korean Title: “별 하나의 사랑”

Cast: Lee Joon, Bae Yoon Kyung

Broadcast Period: December 24

Number of Episodes: 1

Part of KBS’s romance anthology “Love Track,” “More Than Stars” is about a 5-star rated man on a dating app who is a strong believer of ratings and gets matched with a woman who is rated 1-star due to a system error.





Korean Title: “모텔 캘리포니아”

Cast: Lee Se Young, Na In Woo, Choi Min Soo, Kim Tae Hyeong, Choi Hee Jin

Broadcast Period: January 10 – February 15

Number of Episodes: 12

“Motel California” is a romance drama about Ji Kang Hee (Lee Se Young), who was born and raised in a rural motel called Motel California, and her first love and childhood friend Cheon Yeon Soo (Na In Woo), as they reunite after 12 years.

Watch “Motel California”:

Watch Now





“Mother and Mom”

Korean Title: “라이딩 인생”

Cast: Jeon Hye Jin, Jo Min Soo, Jung Jin Young, Jeon Suk Ho

Broadcast Period: March 3 – March 25

Number of Episodes: 8

“Mother and Mom” follows working mom Lee Jung Eun (Jeon Hye Jin) who asks her mother Yoon Ji Ah (Jo Min Soo) to give her young daughter Seo Yoon (Kim Sa Rang) rides to academies in preparation for an entrance test for top English classes.





Korean Title: “착한 여자 부세미”

Cast: Jeon Yeo Been, Jin Young

Broadcast Period: September 29 – November 4

Number of Episodes: 12

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama that follows female bodyguard Kim Yeong Ran (Jeon Yeo Been), who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in hopes of turning her life around but is forced to live under a new identity Bu Se Mi for three months.

Watch “Ms. Incognito”:

Watch Now





“My Bias Is Showing!”

Korean Title: “최애가 나타났다!”

Cast: Kim Kang Min, Kevin, Byung Hun, Kim Hong Jun

Broadcast Period: August 29 – September 26

Number of Episodes: 10

“My Bias is Showing” is a BL drama that follows the story of Ye Jun (Kevin), who hides that he is a K-pop fan. One day, his bias Si Yeol (Kim Kang Min) appears at his school.





Korean Title: “그놈은 흑염룡”

Cast: Mun Ka Young, Choi Hyun Wook, Im Se Mi, Kwak Si Yang

Broadcast Period: February 17 – March 24

Number of Episodes: 12

“My Dearest Nemesis” tells the love story of Baek Su Jeong (Mun Ka Young) and Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook), who first meet via their online game characters during their school days, then meet again in real life as boss and employee 16 years later.

Watch “My Dearest Nemesis”:

Watch Now





“My Father’s Funeral”

Korean Title: “아빠의 관을 들어줄 남자가 없다”

Cast: Kim Yoon Hye, Kim Min Chul, Kwon Soo Hyun

Broadcast Period: December 21

Number of Episodes: 1

“My Father’s Funeral” is a one-episode drama for KBS’s romance anthology “Love Track” and is about Soo Ah (Kim Yoon Hye) as she tries to decide if her ex-boyfriend of 10 years of her current boyfriend of 100 days should carry her dad’s casket at his funeral.





Korean Title: “내 여자친구는 상남자”

Cast: Yoon San Ha, Arin, Yoo Jung Hoo, Chuu

Broadcast Period: July 23 – August 28

Number of Episodes: 12

Based on a webtoon, “My Girlfriend Is the Man!” is a rom-com drama about college student Park Yoon Jae (Yoon San Ha) whose girlfriend Kim Ji Eun (Arin) unexpectedly transforms into a man and begins going by the name Kim Ji Hoon (Yoo Jung Hoo).

Watch “My Girlfriend Is the Man!”:

Watch Now





Korean Title: “여행을 대신해 드립니다”

Cast: Gong Seung Yeon, Yu Jun Sang, Kim Jae Yeong, Hong Soo Hyun

Broadcast Period: August 2 – August 31

Number of Episodes: 10

Based on a bestselling Japanese novel, “My Lovely Journey” tells the story of former idol-turned-travel reporter Kang Yeo Reum (Gong Seung Yeon) who has never been the center of attention in her life. As she takes on travel assignments on behalf of others, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

Watch “My Lovely Journey”:

Watch Now





Korean Title: “결혼하자 맹꽁아!”

Cast: Park Ha Na, Park Sang Nam, Yang Mi Kyung, Choi Jae Sung, Kim Sa Kwon, Lee Yeon Doo

Broadcast Period: October 7, 2024 – April 8

Number of Episodes: 125

A family drama that portrays different stages of marriage including divorce and remarriage, “My Merry Marriage” follows the story of fashion designer Maeng Gong Hee (Park Ha Na) as she gets entangled with her childhood friend Gu Dan Soo (Park Sang Nam).





Korean Title: “금쪽같은 내 스타”

Cast: Uhm Jung Hwa, Song Seung Heon, Lee El, Oh Dae Hwan, Jang Da A, Lee Min Jae

Broadcast Period: August 18 – September 23

Number of Episodes: 12

“My Troublesome Star” is a rom-com about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. With the help of detective Dokgo Chul (Song Seung Heon), Bong Cheong Ja struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years of her memory.

Watch “My Troublesome Star”:

Watch Now





Korean Title: “마이 유스”

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee, Lee Ju Myoung, Seo Ji Hun

Broadcast Period: September 5 – October 17

Number of Episodes: 12

“My Youth” is a romance drama that tells the story of Sun Woo Hae (Song Joong Ki), a man who begins living an ordinary life later than most people, and Sung Je Yeon (Chun Woo Hee), a woman who must shatter the peace of her first love for her own success.

Watch “My Youth”:

Watch Now





Korean Title: “나미브”

Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Ryeoun, Yoon Sang Hyun, Lee Jin Woo

Broadcast Period: December 23, 2024 – January 28

Number of Episodes: 12

“Namib” depicts the meeting of former entertainment agency CEO Kang Soo Hyun (Go Hyun Jung) and longtime trainee Yoo Jin Woo (Ryeoun), who gets kicked out of his agency, as they each head toward their own goals.

Watch “Namib”:

Watch Now





“New Recruit 3”

Korean Title: “신병3”

Cast: Kim Min Ho, Kim Dong Jun, Oh Dae Hwan, Nam Tae Woo, Kim Yo Han, Lee Soo Ji

Broadcast Period: April 7 – April 29

Number of Episodes: 16

“New Recruit” is a black comedy drama that delves into the lives of young adults in their 20s, exploring the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military. Season 3 features the return of original characters along with new faces Jeon Se Gye (Kim Dong Jun), Jo Baek Ho (Oh Dae Hwan), and Moon Bit Na Ri (Kim Yo Han).





“Newtopia”

Korean Title: “뉴토피아”

Cast: Park Jeong Min, Jisoo, Im Seong Jae, Kim Jun Han, Kang Young Seok, Lee Hak Joo, Tang Jun Sang

Broadcast Period: February 7 – March 21

Number of Episodes: 8

“Newtopia” tells the story of Jae Yoon (Park Jeong Min), who is serving in the military, and his girlfriend Young Joo (Jisoo), as they race through a zombie-infested Seoul to find each other.





“Nice To Not Meet You”

Korean Title: “얄미운 사랑”

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Lim Ji Yeon, Kim Ji Hun, Seo Ji Hye

Broadcast Period: November 3 – December 30

Number of Episodes: 16

“Nice to Not Meet You” is a rom-com about the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jeong Sin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.





“Nine Puzzles”

Korean Title: “나인 퍼즐”

Cast: Kim Da Mi, Son Suk Ku

Broadcast Period: May 21 – June 4

Number of Episodes: 11

“Nine Puzzles” is a mystery thriller that follows the story of profiler Yoon Yi Na (Kim Da Mi), who was the only witness in an unsolved case from 10 years ago, and detective Kim Han Saem (Son Suk Ku), who still believes her to be a suspect, as they unearth the secrets of a new serial murder case that begins with a mysterious puzzle piece.





“No Mercy”

Korean Title: “단죄”

Cast: Lee Joo Young, Ji Seung Hyun, Junhoe

Broadcast Period: September 24 – October 16

Number of Episodes: 8

“No Mercy” is a revenge thriller that follows Ha So Min (Lee Joo Young), a voice phishing victim who, after losing her parents to a phishing scam, uses deepfake technology to infiltrate a massive voice phishing organization and take revenge.





“No Next Life”

Korean Title: “다음생은 없으니까”

Cast: Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, Jin Seo Yeon, Yoon Bak

Broadcast Period: November 10 – December 16

Number of Episodes: 12

“No Next Life” is a comedy about three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As they each take on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.





Korean Title: “노무사 노무진”

Cast: Jung Kyung Ho, Seol In Ah, Cha Hak Yeon

Broadcast Period: May 30 – June 28

Number of Episodes: 10

“Oh My Ghost Clients” is a comedy-action drama about Noh Mu Jin (Jung Kyung Ho), a labor attorney who can see ghosts, as he partners up with his sister-in-law Na Hee Ju (Seol In Ah) and video creator Go Gyeon Woo (Cha Hak Yeon).





“ONE : High School Heroes”

Korean Title: “ONE : 하이스쿨 히어로즈”

Cast: Lee Jung Ha, Kim Do Wan

Broadcast Period: May 30 – June 13

Number of Episodes: 8

“ONE : High School Heroes” is an action drama that follows Kim Ui Gyeom (Lee Jung Ha), a top student who has long suffered under his father’s oppression, and Kang Yoon Gi (Kim Do Wan), who seeks to use Ui Gyeom’s fighting prowess for his own purpose, as they form the masked vigilante group “High School Heroes.”





“Onion Soup After Hours”

Korean Title: “퇴근 후 양파수프”

Cast: Lee Dong Hwi, Bang Hyo Rin

Broadcast Period: December 14

Number of Episodes: 1

Part of KBS’s romance anthology “Love Track,” “Onion Soup After Hours” is a one-episode drama about a man trying to find out why onion soup, his only source of comfort, was removed from a restaurant menu.





Korean Title: “우리들의 초콜릿 순간”

Cast: So Ju Yeon, Choi Won Young, Gong Sung Ha, Song Ji Ho

Broadcast Period: February 11 – February 12

Number of Episodes: 2

“Our Chocolate Moments” is a two-episode drama about chocolate company employees Seul Gi (So Ju Yeon), Hyun Nam (Gong Sung Ha), and Soon Tae (Song Ji Ho) as they join forces with the mysterious clock shop owner Hong (Choi Won Young) to create Valentine’s Day chocolates.





Korean Title: “화려한 날들”

Cast: Jung Il Woo, Jung In Sun, Yoon Hyun Min, Chun Ho Jin, Lee Tae Ran, Ban Hyo Jung, Yoon Joo Sang, Kim Hee Jung, Son Sang Yeon, Shin Su Hyun, Park Jung Yeon

Broadcast Period: August 9 – January 25, 2026

Number of Episodes: 50

“Our Golden Days” is a generational family drama built around the idea that everyone has their own golden era—be it in the past, present, or future. The story explores how people encounter and reflect on those meaningful moments in life.

Watch “Our Golden Days”:

Watch Now





“Our Movie”

Korean Title: “우리영화”

Cast: Namkoong Min, Jeon Yeo Been

Broadcast Period: June 13 – July 19

Number of Episodes: 12

“Our Movie” tells the poignant love story of Lee Je Ha (Namkoong Min), a film director struggling with an uncertain future, and Lee Da Eum (Jeon Yeo Been), an aspiring actress who is suffering from a terminal illness.





“Our Unwritten Seoul”

Korean Title: “미지의 서울”

Cast: Park Bo Young, Park Jinyoung, Ryu Kyung Soo

Broadcast Period: May 24 – June 29

Number of Episodes: 12

“Our Unwritten Seoul” is a romantic drama about identical twin sisters Yoo Mi Ji and Yoo Mi Rae (both played by Park Bo Young) who lead completely different lives. After switching identities through a web of lies, they embark on a journey to discover real love and the true meaning of life.





“Peach Trap”

Korean Title: “복숭아 꽃이 피었습니다”

Cast: Subin, Cha Se Jin, Lee Do Han, Cha Yu Hyun

Broadcast Period: November 6 – November 27

Number of Episodes: 8

“Peach Trap” is a BL rom-com about Do Ha (Subin), who has never been in a relationship, as he gets entangled with the three men Taek Gyeon (Cha Se Jin), Yeon Sang (Lee Do Han), and Ha Ram (Cha Yu Hyun).





“Pro Bono”

Korean Title: “프로보노”

Cast: Jung Kyung Ho, So Ju Yeon, Yoon Na Moo, Seo Hye Won, Kang Hyung Suk, Lee Yoo Young

Broadcast Period: December 6 – January 11, 2026

Number of Episodes: 12

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about Kang David (Jung Kyung Ho), a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly gets trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team.





Korean Title: “24시 헬스클럽”

Cast: Lee Jun Young, Jeong Eun Ji

Broadcast Period: April 30 – June 5

Number of Episodes: 12

“Pump Up the Healthy Love” is a rom-com drama about Do Hyeon Joong (Lee Jun Young), a passionate and determined gym owner, and Lee Mi Ran (Jeong Eun Ji), a gym newbie with barely any muscle who turns to working out to reboot her life after facing setbacks.

Watch “Pump Up the Healthy Love”:

Watch Now





Korean Title: “사마귀 : 살인자의 외출”

Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Jang Dong Yoon, Cho Seong Ha, Lee El

Broadcast Period: September 5 – September 27

Number of Episodes: 8

“Queen Mantis” is a crime thriller about Jung Yi Shin (Go Hyun Jung), a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis,” and her son Cha Soo Yeol (Jang Dong Yoon), a detective who has despised his mother his entire life, as they end up having to work on a case together.

Watch “Queen Mantis”:

Watch Now





Korean Title: “여왕의 집”

Cast: Hahm Eun Jung, Seo Jun Young, Park Yun Jae, Lee Ga Ryeong

Broadcast Period: April 28 – September 19

Number of Episodes: 100

“Queen’s House” is a gripping revenge drama about Kang Hae In (Hahm Eun Jung), a woman who loses everything after believing she had the perfect life—and her relentless fight to reclaim it.





“Resident Playbook”

Korean Title: “언젠가는 슬기로운 전공의 생활”

Cast: Go Youn Jung, Shin Sia, Kang You Seok, Han Ye Ji, Jung Jun Won

Broadcast Period: April 12 – May 18

Number of Episodes: 12

A spin-off of “Hospital Playlist,” “Resident Playbook” depicts the lives, growth, and heartwarming friendships of OBGYN residents Oh Yi Young (Go Youn Jung), Pyo Nam Kyung (Shin Sia), Um Jae Il (Kang You Seok), and Kim Sa Bi (Han Ye Ji) at the Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center.





“S LINE”

Korean Title: “S라인”

Cast: Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Da Hee, Arin, Lee Eun Saem

Broadcast Period: July 11 – July 25

Number of Episodes: 6

“S LINE” is a webtoon-based fantasy thriller in which red lines suddenly appear above people’s heads, connecting them to people with whom they have had physical relationships and thus revealing sensitive personal information overnight.





“Salon de Holmes”

Korean Title: “살롱 드 홈즈”

Cast: Lee Si Young, Jung Young Joo, Dasom, Nam Ki Ae

Broadcast Period: June 16 – July 15

Number of Episodes: 10

“Salon de Holmes” is a comedy-action drama about neighbors Gong Mi Ri (Lee Si Young), Chu Kyung Ja (Jung Young Joo), Park So Hee (Dasom), and Jeon Ji Hyun (Nam Ki Ae) as they team up to take down the troublemakers plaguing their community.





Korean Title: “금주를 부탁해”

Cast: Sooyoung, Gong Myoung

Broadcast Period: May 12 – June 17

Number of Episodes: 12

“Second Shot at Love” is a rom-com that follows Han Geum Ju (Sooyoung), a self-proclaimed “reasonable drinker” who unexpectedly reunites with her first love Seo Ui Jun (Gong Myoung)—a man who despises alcohol—and decides to take on the challenge of quitting drinking.

Watch “Second Shot at Love”:

Watch Now





“Secret Relationships”

Korean Title: “비밀 사이”

Cast: Kim Jun Seo, Cha Sun Hyung, Cha Jung Woo, Kim Ho Young

Broadcast Period: February 27 – March 21

Number of Episodes: 8

Based on a webtoon, “Secret Relationships” is a BL drama that portrays the romance between Da On (Kim Jun Seo), who has been unable to live a normal life, and three men who try to win him over with each of their own secrets.





“Shark: The Storm”

Korean Title: “샤크 : 더 스톰”

Cast: Kim Min Seok, Lee Hyun Wook

Broadcast Period: May 15

Number of Episodes: 6

A sequel to “Shark: The Beginning,” “Shark: The Storm” continues the journey of Cha Woo Sol (Kim Min Seok), who, after being released from prison, dedicates himself to becoming a professional MMA fighter. However, he soon finds himself entangled in a brutal fight for survival against a new and ruthless enemy Hyun Woo Yong (Lee Hyun Wook).





“Shin’s Project”

Korean Title: “신사장 프로젝트”

Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyeon Seong, Lee Re

Broadcast Period: September 15 – October 28

Number of Episodes: 12

“Shin’s Project” is about former legendary negotiator Mr. Shin (Han Suk Kyu) who runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret and willingly jumps into other people’s conflicts to settle their problems and deliver justice.





“Someday of Me”

Korean Title: “미래의 미래”

Cast: Nana, Kim Dong Hyun

Broadcast Period: November 28 – December 26

Number of Episodes: 6

“Someday of Me” is a romance drama about Gong Mi Rae (Nana), a college student who is determined to get revenge after being hurt by her ex-boyfriend, and Lee Hyun Jae (Kim Dong Hyun), her close friend who has been by her side since she was young.





Korean Title: “무언가 잘못되었다”

Cast: Choi Min Ho, Jeong Je Hyeon, Ji Min Seo

Broadcast Period: April 16 – May 8

Number of Episodes: 8

“Something’s Not Right” is a BL drama about Do Bau (Choi Min Ho), who has a crush on his childhood best friend Ji Hoon (Jeong Je Hyeon), and Jung Ha Min (Ji Min Seo) as the relationships among the three evolve from friendship to love.

Watch “Something’s Not Right”:

Watch Now





“Sorry Not Sorry”

Korean Title: “오늘도 지송합니다”

Cast: Jun So Min, Gong Min Jung, Jang Hui Ryoung, Choi Daniel, Kim Moo Joon

Broadcast Period: December 5, 2024 – February 27

Number of Episodes: 12

“Sorry Not Sorry” tells the story of Ji Song Yi (Jun So Min), a single woman who abruptly breaks off her engagement. As she struggles to pay off her newlywed home loan, she faces challenges while trying to make ends meet in a new city, working various part-time jobs.





Korean Title: “스피릿 핑거스”

Cast: Park Ji Hu, Cho Jun Young, Choi Bomin, Park You Na, Kwon So Hyun, Kim Seul Gi, Lee Jin Hyuk, Im Chul Soo, Cha Woo Min, Kang Hye Won

Broadcast Period: October 29 – November 26

Number of Episodes: 12

“Spirit Fingers” is a webtoon-based healing youth romance drama that follows members of a drawing club as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors.

Watch “Spirit Fingers”:

Watch Now





Korean Title: “사계의 봄”

Cast: Ha Yoo Joon, Park Ji Hu, Lee Seung Hyub

Broadcast Period: May 6 – July 2

Number of Episodes: 10

“Spring of Youth” tells the story of Sa Gye (Ha Yoo Joon), a K-pop band member who is ousted from his group. As he begins college life for the first time, he falls for Kim Bom (Park Ji Hu) and rediscovers his passion for music by joining a campus band.

Watch “Spring of Youth”:

Watch Now





“Squid Game 3”

Korean Title: “오징어 게임 시즌3”

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Yim Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul, Wi Ha Joon, Park Gyu Young, Park Sung Hoon, Yang Dong Geun, Kang Ae Shim, Jo Yu Ri, David Lee, Roh Jae Won

Broadcast Period: June 27

Number of Episodes: 6

The third and final season of “Squid Game” follows Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae) persisting with his goal to put an end to the game after losing his best friend and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung Hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game.





Korean Title: “스터디그룹”

Cast: Hwang Minhyun, Han Ji Eun, Cha Woo Min

Broadcast Period: January 23 – February 20

Number of Episodes: 10

“Study Group” is an action comedy drama about Youn Ga Min (Hwang Minhyun), a student who dreams of excelling academically but is only gifted in fighting. At a high school notorious for being one of the worst, he forms a study group and dives into the ruthless world of college entrance exams.

Watch “Study Group”:

Watch Now





“Surely Tomorrow”

Korean Title: “경도를 기다리며”

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Won Ji An

Broadcast Period: December 6 – January 11, 2026

Number of Episodes: 12

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romance drama about ex-couple Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An) who cross paths again years later as a journalist covering an affair scandal and as the wife of the man at the center of it.





“Surgical Road Trip”

Korean Title: “로드 투 외과의사”

Cast: Kim Gun Woo, Lee Won Jung, Jung Shin Hye

Broadcast Period: June 14

Number of Episodes: 2

Part of CJ ENM’s short drama project “O’PENing” written by new screenwriters, “Surgical Road Trip” is a story of growth as medical residents Kim Ju No (Kim Gun Woo) and Lee Dae Gil (Lee Won Jung) work to track down the youngest resident Kim Hye Won (Jung Shin Hye) who has disappeared.





“Tastefully Yours”

Korean Title: “당신의 맛”

Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Go Min Si, Kim Shin Rok, Yoo Su Bin

Broadcast Period: May 12 – June 10

Number of Episodes: 10

“Tastefully Yours” is a romance drama about chaebol heir Han Beom Woo (Kang Ha Neul) and stubborn chef Mo Yeon Joo (Go Min Si), who have different backgrounds and philosophies about food but wind up running a small restaurant together in Jeonju, where they grow and fall in love.





Korean Title: “모범택시 3”

Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Jang Hyuk Jin, Bae Yoo Ram

Broadcast Period: November 21 – January 10, 2026

Number of Episodes: 16

“Taxi Driver 3” is the third season of the hit webtoon-based series about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

Watch the first season:

Watch Now

“Taxi Driver 2” here:

Watch Now

And “Taxi Driver 3”:

Watch Now





“Tempest”

Korean Title: “북극성”

Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Kang Dong Won

Broadcast Period: September 10 – October 1

Number of Episodes: 9

“Tempest” follows the story of Moon Ju (Jun Ji Hyun), a UN ambassador who sets out to uncover the truth behind an assassination attempt, and San Ho (Kang Dong Won), a special agent of unknown nationality who must protect her, as they confront a massive truth that threatens the Korean Peninsula.





Korean Title: “협상의 기술”

Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Dae Myeung, Sung Dong Il, Jang Hyun Sung

Broadcast Period: March 8 – April 13

Number of Episodes: 12

“The Art of Negotiation” follows the story of Yoon Joo No (Lee Je Hoon), an M&A expert who is known as a legendary negotiator, as he leads his team through high-stakes corporate challenges.

Watch “The Art of Negotiation”:

Watch Now





“The Defects”

Korean Title: “아이쇼핑”

Cast: Yum Jung Ah, Won Jin Ah, Choi Young Joon, Dex

Broadcast Period: July 21 – August 12

Number of Episodes: 8

“The Defects” is a webtoon-based action thriller drama about children who have been abandoned by their adoptive parents—and their fight for survival and revenge.





“The Divorce Insurance”

Korean Title: “이혼보험”

Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, Lee Da Hee, Chu So Jung

Broadcast Period: March 8 – April 13

Number of Episodes: 12

“The Divorce Insurance” is a romantic comedy about Noh Ki Jun (Lee Dong Wook), an insurance actuary in the innovative product development team at Plus Insurance who has experienced three divorces himself.





“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”

Korean Title: “서울 자가에 대기업 다니는 김 부장 이야기”

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Myung Se Bin, Cha Kang Yoon

Broadcast Period: October 25 – November 30

Number of Episodes: 12

Based on a webtoon, “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” follows middle-aged man Kim Nak Soo (Ryu Seung Ryong) who loses everything he once believed was valuable. Through his journey, he comes to realize that his worth doesn’t lie in being a major corporate manager but in embracing his true self.





Korean Title: “남주의 첫날밤을 가져버렸다”

Cast: Seohyun, Taecyeon

Broadcast Period: June 11 – July 17

Number of Episodes: 12

“The First Night with the Duke” is a fantasy romance drama about an ordinary college student whose soul is transported into a minor character in a romance novel, Cha Sun Chaek (Seohyun). After waking up in the world of the novel, she ends up spending the night with the obsessive male lead Yi Beon (Taecyeon).

Watch “The First Night with the Duke”:

Watch Now





Korean Title: “귀궁”

Cast: Yook Sungjae, Kim Ji Yeon, Kim Ji Hun

Broadcast Period: April 18 – June 7

Number of Episodes: 16

“The Haunted Palace” is a fantasy historical rom-com that delves into the tale of the Eight Feet Tall spirit that bears a grudge against the king, a female shaman who opposes it, and an Imugi (imaginary creature that is able to transform into a dragon upon acquiring a magical jewel).

Watch “The Haunted Palace”:

Watch Now





“The Lake of That Day”

Korean Title: “그날의 호수”

Cast: Park Yoo Rim, Cha Mi Kyung, Yoo Ji Wan

Broadcast Period: December 8

Number of Episodes: 1

Part of tvN’s short drama project, “The Lake of That Day” is a one-episode drama about a teacher tracking down the truth of a student’s death that occurred during her brief absence from the classroom.





“The Manipulated”

Korean Title: “조각도시”

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Doh Kyung Soo, Kim Jong Soo, Jo Yoon Soo, Lee Kwang Soo

Broadcast Period: November 5 – December 3

Number of Episodes: 12

“The Manipulated” follows Tae Joong (Ji Chang Wook), an ordinary man whose life is turned upside down when he is wrongfully imprisoned for a heinous crime. Upon discovering that everything was orchestrated by Yo Han (Doh Kyung Soo), he sets out on a journey of revenge.





“The Murky Stream”

Korean Title: “탁류”

Cast: Rowoon, Shin Ye Eun, Park Seo Ham

Broadcast Period: September 26 – October 17

Number of Episodes: 9

Set in a lawless Joseon era, “The Murky Stream” follows the turbulent fates of Si Yool (Rowoon), who hides his past and becomes a rogue, Choi Eun (Shin Ye Eun), the wise daughter of Joseon’s top merchant, and Jeong Cheon (Park Seo Ham), who dreams of becoming an incorruptible official.





“The Nice Guy”

Korean Title: “착한 사나이”

Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Lee Sung Kyung

Broadcast Period: July 18 – August 29

Number of Episodes: 14

“The Nice Guy” is a noir drama about Park Seok Chul (Lee Dong Wook), the eldest grandson of a third-generation gangster family with an unexpectedly pure heart, and his first love Kang Mi Young (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who dreams of becoming a singer.





“The Potato Lab”

Korean Title: “감자연구소”

Cast: Lee Sun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Lee Hak Joo, Kim Ga Eun, Shin Hyun Seung

Broadcast Period: March 1 – April 6

Number of Episodes: 12

Set in a rural potato research institute, “The Potato Lab” is a romantic comedy about Kim Mi Kyung (Lee Sun Bin), a researcher whose life revolves entirely around potatoes, and So Baek Ho (Kang Tae Ho), a cold pragmatist who joins the institute as a new chief.





“The Price of Confession”

Korean Title: “자백의 대가”

Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun, Park Hae Soo, Jin Seon Kyu

Broadcast Period: December 5

Number of Episodes: 12

“The Price of Confession” is a mystery thriller that follows Yun Soo (Jeon Do Yeon), a woman accused of murdering her husband, and Mo Eun (Kim Go Eun), a mysterious figure known as a witch.





Korean Title: “원경”

Cast: Cha Joo Young, Lee Hyun Wook

Broadcast Period: January 6 – February 11

Number of Episodes: 14

“The Queen Who Crowns” tells the story of Queen Won Gyeong (Cha Joo Young), a kingmaker who dreams of a new world in the early days of the Joseon dynasty and helps her husband Lee Bang Won (Lee Hyun Wook) ascend to the throne.

Watch “The Queen Who Crowns”:

Watch Now





“The Scandal of Chunhwa”

Korean Title: “춘화연애담”

Cast: Go Ara, Chang Ryul, Chani, Son Woo Hyeon, Han Seung Yeon

Broadcast Period: February 6 – March 6

Number of Episodes: 10

“The Scandal of Chunhwa” is a historical romance drama that tells the story of Princess Hwa Ri (Go Ara) who, after experiencing the heartbreak of her first love, declares her intention to choose her future husband herself.





“The Tale of Lady Ok”

Korean Title: “옥씨부인전”

Cast: Lim Ji Yeon, Choo Young Woo, Kim Jae Won, Yeonwoo, Sung Dong Il, Kim Mi Sook

Broadcast Period: November 30, 2024 – January 26

Number of Episodes: 16

“The Tale of Lady Ok” tells the intense survival con game of Ok Tae Young (Lim Ji Yeon), who fakes her name, status, and even her husband, and Cheon Seung Hwi (Choo Young Woo), who risks everything to protect her.





“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”

Korean Title: “중증외상센터”

Cast: Ju Ji Hoon, Choo Young Woo, Yoon Kyung Ho, Ha Young, Jeong Jae Kwang

Broadcast Period: January 24

Number of Episodes: 8

Based on a hit webtoon, “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” is a medical drama about genius surgeon Baek Kang Hyuk (Ju Ji Hoon) who joins the severe trauma team at a hospital and restores it to its former glory.





“The Winning Try”

Korean Title: “트라이:우리는 기적이 된다”

Cast: Yoon Kye Sang, Im Se Mi, Kim Yo Han

Broadcast Period: July 25 – August 30

Number of Episodes: 12

“The Winning Try” tells the story of Joo Ga Ram (Yoon Kye Sang), a former rugby star who falls from grace due to a doping scandal. Years later, he returns to his alma mater as the new coach of its bottom-ranked high school rugby team and leads the underdog squad on a quest to win the National Sports Festival.





Korean Title: “마녀”

Cast: Park Jinyoung, Roh Jeong Eui

Broadcast Period: February 15 – March 16

Number of Episodes: 10

Based on “Moving” author Kang Full’s webtoon of the same name, “The Witch” is a mystery romance about Park Mi Jeong (Roh Jeong Eui), who distances herself from the world due to tragedy, and Lee Dong Jin (Jinyoung), who refuses to give up on her.

Watch “The Witch”:

Watch Now





“The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun”

Korean Title: “태양을 삼킨 여자”

Cast: Jang Shin Young, Seo Ha Joon, Yoon Ah Jung, Oh Chang Suk, Jun No Min

Broadcast Period: June 9 – December 12

Number of Episodes: 125

“The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun” follows the intense journey of Baek Seol Hee (Jang Shin Young), a woman seeking revenge against a powerful conglomerate family for the sake of her only daughter.





“Thundercloud Rainstorm”

Korean Title: “천둥구름 비바람”

Cast: Yoon Ji Sung, Jeong Riu

Broadcast Period: November 28 – December 18

Number of Episodes: 8

“Thundercloud Rainstorm” is a BL drama about two young men whose relationship—initially formed out of sympathy—slowly evolves into jealousy and possessiveness. The story centers on cousins Lee Il Jo (Yoon Ji Sung) and Seo Jeong Han (Jeong Riu), who reunite at the funeral of their late uncle.





“To The Moon”

Korean Title: “달까지 가자”

Cast: Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, Jo Aram, Kim Young Dae

Broadcast Period: September 19 – October 31

Number of Episodes: 12

Based on a novel, “To the Moon” is about the survival of three working-class women Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin), Kang Eun Sang (Ra Mi Ran), and Kim Ji Song (Jo Aram) who struggle to live on their salaries and turn to cryptocurrency investing.





“Trigger”

Korean Title: “트리거”

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Kim Young Kwang

Broadcast Period: July 25

Number of Episodes: 10

“Trigger” is an action-packed thriller drama following Lee Do (Kim Nam Gil) and Moon Baek (Kim Young Kwang), two men who, for their own reasons, take up arms amid a rising wave of illegal firearms mysteriously appearing across the nation that leads to an unprecedented surge in gun-related crimes.





“Twelve”

Korean Title: “트웰브”

Cast: Ma Dong Seok, Park Hyung Sik, Seo In Guk, Sung Dong Il, Lee Joo Bin, Ko Kyu Phil, Kang Mina, Sung Yoo Bin, Ahn Ji Hye, Regina Lei

Broadcast Period: August 23 – September 14

Number of Episodes: 8

Inspired by the 12 zodiac animals of the East, “Twelve” tells the story of 12 angels living in the human world in human form to protect the Korean Peninsula from evil spirits. Long ago, the angels barely managed to seal the forces of evil in the gates of hell through their sacrifice, bringing peace. However, with the evil spirits awakening, chaos returns.





“Typhoon Family”

Korean Title: “태풍상사“

Cast: Lee Junho, Kim Min Ha, Sung Dong Il, Kim Ji Young, Kwon Han Sol

Broadcast Period: October 11 – November 30

Number of Episodes: 16

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.





Korean Title: “언더커버 하이스쿨”

Cast: Seo Kang Jun, Jin Ki Joo, Kim Shin Rok

Broadcast Period: February 21 – March 29

Number of Episodes: 12

“Undercover High School” is a comedy action drama that follows Jeong Hae Seong (Seo Kang Jun), a National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent who goes undercover as a high school student to track down missing gold.

Watch “Undercover High School”:

Watch Now





“Unmasked”

Korean Title: “트리거”

Cast: Kim Hye Soo, Jung Sung Il, Joo Jong Hyuk

Broadcast Period: January 15 – February 19

Number of Episodes: 12

“Unmasked” is an office comedy drama set against the backdrop of Korea’s first Investigative Journalism Bureau at a broadcasting company. The series is about a group of investigative reporters who use their cameras to expose bad people.





“Villains”

Korean Title: “빌런즈“

Cast: Yoo Ji Tae, Kwak Do Won, Lee Bum Soo, Lee Min Jung

Broadcast Period: December 18 – January 8, 2026

Number of Episodes: 8

“Villains” is a crime-action drama that delves into the intense clashes and fierce confrontations among criminals entangled in an ultra-precise counterfeit bill known as the “Supernote.”





Korean Title: “빌런의 나라”

Cast: Oh Na Ra, So Yoo Jin, Seo Hyun Chul, Song Jin Woo, Park Young Gyu, Choi Ye Na, Han Sung Min, Jung Min Gyu, Eunchan

Broadcast Period: March 19 – April 24

Number of Episodes: 24

“Villains Everywhere” is a comedy about the wild yet warm everyday lives of two spirited sisters, Oh Na Ra (Oh Na Ra) and Oh Yoo Jin (So Yoo Jin), and their eccentric families.





Korean Title: “은수 좋은 날”

Cast: Lee Young Ae, Kim Young Kwang

Broadcast Period: September 20 – October 26

Number of Episodes: 12

“Walking on Thin Ice” tells the story of the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), a mother desperate to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), an teacher who secretly leads a double life as a drug dealer.

Watch “Walking on Thin Ice”:

Watch Now





Korean Title: “내가 죽기 일주일 전”

Cast: Gong Myoung, Kim Min Ha

Broadcast Period: April 3 – April 17

Number of Episodes: 6

“Way Back Love” is a fantasy romance drama about Hee Wan (Kim Min Ha), who has isolated herself from society after losing the will to live. A week before her death, her childhood friend and first love Ram Woo (Gong Myoung) appears before her as a grim reaper.

Watch “Way Back Love”:

Watch Now





“Weak Hero Class 2”

Korean Title: “약한영웅 Class 2”

Cast: Park Ji Hoon, Ryeoun, Choi Min Yeong, Lee Min Jae, Yoo Su Bin, Bae Na Ra, Lee Jun Young

Broadcast Period: April 25

Number of Episodes: 8

The sequel to “Weak Hero Class 1,” “Weak Hero Class 2” continues to follow the journey of model student Yeon Si Eun (Park Ji Hoon), who transfers to Eunjang High School, as he struggles to survive in his new environment.

Watch the first season “Weak Hero Class 1”:

Watch Now





“When Life Gives You Tangerines”

Korean Title: “폭싹 속았수다”

Cast: IU, Park Bo Gum, Moon So Ri, Park Hae Joon

Broadcast Period: March 7 – March 28

Number of Episodes: 16

A story about love and life by “Fight My Way” and “When the Camellia Blooms” screenwriter Lim Sang Choon, “When Life Gives You Tangerines” follows the adventures of “the remarkable rebel” Ae Sun (IU) and “unyielding iron” Gwan Sik (Park Bo Gum) through four vibrant seasons on Jeju Island.





“When the Phone Rings”

Korean Title: “지금 거신 전화는”

Cast: Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, Jang Gyuri

Broadcast Period: November 22, 2024 – January 4

Number of Episodes: 12

“When the Phone Rings” depicts the romance of Baek Sa Eon (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Hong Hee Joo (Chae Soo Bin), a couple that married because of their families, as they receive a threatening phone call that sparks turmoil in their relationship.





“When the Stars Gossip”

Korean Title: “별들에게 물어봐”

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Hun, Lee El, Lee Cho Hee, Heo Nam Jun

Broadcast Period: January 4 – February 23

Number of Episodes: 16

“When the Stars Gossip” tells the unlikely love story of Commander Eve Kim (Gong Hyo Jin), who works at a zero-gravity space station, and Gong Ryong (Lee Min Ho), a tourist at the space station who has arrived with a secret mission.





“When We Were Wired”

Korean Title: “첫사랑은 줄이어폰”

Cast: Ong Seong Wu, Han Ji Hyeon

Broadcast Period: December 14

Number of Episodes: 1

Part of KBS’s romance anthology “Love Track,” “When We Were Wired” tells the story of Han Young Seo (Han Ji Hyeon), a high school senior ranked first in her class, who comes to face her dreams and love as she meets a student named Ki Hyun Ha (Ong Seong Wu).





“Where’s my hero?”

Korean Title: “남주서치”

Cast: Kal So Won, Lee Jin Woo, Cha Jun Ho

Broadcast Period: June 27 – July 11

Number of Episodes: 6

“Where’s my hero?” is a mystery rom-com about the love triangle between Oh Seol Raem (Kal So Won), who enters college in hopes to find her virtual boyfriend from an online game who has disappeared, along with Seon Woo Yeon (Lee Jin Woo) and Cha Joo Han (Cha Jun Ho).





Korean Title: “수상한 그녀”

Cast: Kim Hae Sook, Jung Zi So, Jin Young, Chae Won Bin

Broadcast Period: December 18, 2024 – January 23

Number of Episodes: 12

A remake of the film “Miss Granny,” “Who Is She!” is a music romance drama about Oh Mal Soon (Kim Hae Sook), a woman in her 70s, who suddenly transforms into 20-year-old Oh Doo Ri (Jung Zi So) and gets a second chance at living out her dreams.





Korean Title: “되어줄래? 나의 매니저”

Cast: Nonomura Kanon, Ahn Jun Won, Yoon Do Jin, Yang Jun Beom, Nam Min Su

Broadcast Period: December 12 – December 26

Number of Episodes: 6

“Will You Be My Manager?” is about Hirose Hana (Nonomura Kanon), a Japanese exchange student hiding a secret who transfers to an arts high school and becomes entangled with a quartet of heartthrobs from the Acting Department.

Watch “Will You Be My Manager?”:

Watch Now





“Would You Marry Me”

Korean Title: “우주메리미”

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Jung So Min, Bae Na Ra, Shin Seul Gi, Seo Bum June

Broadcast Period: October 10 – November 15

Number of Episodes: 12

“Would You Marry Me” is a rom-com about Kim Woo Joo (Choi Woo Shik), the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, and Yoo Mary (Jung So Min), a small business owner, who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home.





“You and Everything Else”

Korean Title: “은중과 상연”

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun, Kim Gun Woo

Broadcast Period: September 12

Number of Episodes: 15

“You and Everything Else” tells the story of two lifelong friends, Eun Jung (Kim Go Eun) and Sang Yeon (Park Ji Hyun), whose relationship is filled with love, admiration, jealousy, and even resentment. Deeply intertwined, their bonds are marked by emotional highs and lows.

Vote for all of the dramas you loved in 2025 in the poll above, and also check out our 2024 K-Drama Masterlist here!



