Uhm Jung Hwa, Park Sung Woong, And Ryeoun Fight To Save A Hijacked Cruise Ship From Sooyoung In “OK! Madam: Bon Voyage”

“OK! Madam: Bon Voyage” has released new action-packed stills!

A sequel to the 2020 hit movie “Okay! Madam,” “OK! Madam: Bon Voyage” once again follows Mi Young (Uhm Jung Hwa) and her family as their luxury cruise vacation takes a dangerous turn when the ship is hijacked in the middle of the ocean.

On July 20, distributor CGV Pictures unveiled four new stills from the upcoming film, offering a glimpse of Uhm Jung Hwa, Sooyoung, Park Sung Woong, and Ryeoun as they showcase both the film’s action and comedy.

Uhm Jung Hwa, who reprises her role as Mi Young, trained extensively for the film, reportedly attending action school every day to prepare for the physically demanding role. She once again transforms into the charismatic former legendary secret agent.

Director Lee Cheol Ha praised the actress, saying, “Knowing what kind of actress Uhm Jung Hwa is, I trusted that she would fully commit to the role. That confidence allowed me to build every action sequence on a larger scale.”

Meanwhile, Sooyoung takes on the role of Anya, the ruthless leader of a criminal organization. With her intense expression, she teases the arrival of a formidable new villain as she goes head-to-head with Mi Young in a series of powerful action scenes while attempting to take control of the cruise ship.

Sooyoung shared, “I had a lot of worries at first, but thanks to working with Uhm Jung Hwa, I think we were able to create some great scenes.” Their intense hand-to-hand fight is expected to be one of the film’s biggest highlights.

While Uhm Jung Hwa and Sooyoung deliver the film’s fierce action, Park Sung Woong and Ryeoun add a comedic touch. Park Sung Woong plays Seok Hwan, whose determined march toward the ship’s bridge hints at clumsy yet satisfying action.

Ryeoun, making his big-screen debut, stars as Ji Hoon, a magician who unexpectedly joins Mi Young in fighting the criminal organization.

Returning to direct after the first film, Lee Cheol Ha described the sequel as “a film packed with refreshing visuals of the sea, sky, and waves that make it perfect for the summer.”

“OK! Madam: Bon Voyage” is set to hit theaters on August 12.

While you wait, check out the first installment “Okay! Madam” on Viki:

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