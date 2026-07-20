CORTIS Announced As 1st Players For Mnet's Idol Horror Show 'SUMBAKKOKJIL 2'

Mnet Plus has announced the first players for Season 2 of its horror variety show “SUMBAKKOKJIL” (literally meaning “hide-and-seek” in Korean)!

On July 20, Mnet Plus revealed that CORTIS will be the first players on “SUMBAKKOKJIL 2.”

“SUMBAKKOKJIL” is a “survival” variety show in which K-pop idols play a chilling game of hide-and-seek and attempt to evade a mysterious “seeker” for 4,444 seconds. Season 1 featured a total of eight groups as guests: TREASURE, NCT WISH, RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, TXT, ALLDAY PROJECT, TWS, and BOYNEXTDOOR.

While Season 1 built suspense through the fear of an unseen presence lurking in the dark, Season 2 will introduce a story-driven format inspired by well-known urban legends and ghost stories. Rather than simply hiding from an unidentified “seeker,” participants will take on roles within each story as they try to escape an unknown space.

In the newly released poster for CORTIS’s episode, the eerie caption reads, “Don’t look into the water for too long,” hinting at the ghost story awaiting the members.

The first episode of “SUMBAKKOKJIL 2” will premiere on Mnet Plus on July 31 at 6 p.m. KST, before airing on Mnet on August 1 at 11 p.m. KST.

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