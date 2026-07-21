'See You At Work Tomorrow!' Scores No. 1 In Ratings As 'Dream To You' Records Personal Best

The race for viewership continues!

According to Nielsen Korea, the July 20 broadcast of tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.7 percent, seeing a boost from the previous episode’s score of 4.4 percent.

ENA’s “Dream to You” achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.9 percent, which is a slight 0.1 percent increase from the previous episode’s rating of 2.8 percent and also the drama’s personal best score so far after steadily increasing viewership every episode.

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