Lee Jun Young Enlists In The Military

Lee Jun Young is enlisting in the military today!

Previously, Lee Jun Young personally shared his plans to enlist as an active duty soldier on July 21.

Ahead of his enlistment, Lee Jun Young took to Instagram to share photos of him preparing to enlist by getting a military buzz cut. In the photos, he poses together with fellow UNB member Feeldog, SUPER JUNIOR’s Kim Heechul, and his staff members.

After starring in numerous hit projects including “When Life Gives You Tangerines,” “Weak Hero Class 2,” “Pump Up the Healthy Love,” and more, Lee Jun Young recently impressed with his performance in “Reborn Rookie.” He is also gearing up to star in “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” which will premiere following his enlistment.

Watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” below:

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