Jun Hyun Moo And Lim Yoona To Reunite As Hosts For 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards

Jun Hyun Moo and Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona will once again serve as hosts of this year’s Blue Dragon Series Awards!

Since serving as the inaugural MCs in 2022, Jun Hyun Moo and Lim Yoona have participated in the Blue Dragon Series Awards every year without missing a single ceremony, continuing their record as hosts for five consecutive years.

Jun Hyun Moo shared his thoughts, saying, “Among the award ceremonies I host, there is a reason why the Blue Dragon Series Awards stands out as one of the most heart-fluttering ceremonies. That is because most of the nominees and nominated projects are ones I have genuinely supported and enjoyed watching. As both a host and a true fan, attending the Blue Dragon Series Awards every year feels less like work and more like a celebration. Looking at this year’s nominees and nominated projects across various categories, I’m feeling incredibly excited and thrilled. I will make sure to share this positive energy with everyone in a vivid way.”

Lim Yoona shared her thoughts, saying, “It is truly meaningful that the Blue Dragon Series Awards, which I have been part of since its first ceremony, is already celebrating its fifth year. Above all, I am grateful and excited to greet everyone for the fifth consecutive year as an MC at an award ceremony that carries the meaningful purpose of supporting the present and future of K-content.”

She added, “I am really looking forward to meeting the various projects and creators who received great love from viewers over the past year in one place once again. I will do my best to convey the emotions of the event and the festive atmosphere.”

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held at Incheon Paradise City on July 31 at 8:30 p.m KST. Check out the list of nominees here!

In the meantime, watch Lim Yoona in “Pretty Crazy”:

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Also watch Jun Hyun Moo on “I Live Alone” below:

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Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews