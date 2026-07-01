5th Blue Dragon Series Awards Announces Nominees
The nominees for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards have been announced!
Sports Chosun, which also presents the annual Blue Dragon Film Awards, launched Korea’s first award ceremony specifically for streaming platforms in 2022. In light of the continuing growth of OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms, the Blue Dragon Series Awards honors excellence in dramas and variety shows produced by these streaming services.
The nominees were selected through online voting that took place from June 17 through 30 as well as evaluations by Sports Chosun entertainment news reporters and industry expert surveys regarding original content that was released from June 1, 2025 to May 31, 2026.
Check out the nominees below!
Best Drama
- “Made in Korea”
- “Yumi’s Cells 3”
- “You and Everything Else”
- “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”
- “The Scarecrow”
Best Actor
- Kim Seon Ho (“Can This Love Be Translated?”)
- Kim Woo Bin (“Genie, Make A Wish”)
- Park Ji Hoon (“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”)
- Park Hae Soo (“The Scarecrow”)
- Hyun Bin (“Made in Korea”)
Best Actress
- Go Youn Jung (“Can This Love Be Translated?”)
- Kim Go Eun (“You and Everything Else”)
- Park Bo Young (“Gold Land”)
- Park Ji Hyun (“You and Everything Else”)
- Shin Hae Sun (“The Art of Sarah”)
Best Supporting Actor
- Yoon Kyung Ho (“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”)
- Lee Kwang Soo (“Gold Land”)
- Lee Sang Yi (“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”)
- Jung Moon Sung (“The Scarecrow”)
- Jin Sun Kyu (“Aema”)
Best Supporting Actress
- Kwak Sun Young (“The Scarecrow”)
- Moon Jung Hee (“Gold Land”)
- Park Bo Kyung (“The Art of Sarah”)
- Seo Eun Soo (“Made in Korea”)
- Im Soo Jung (“Low Life”)
Best New Actor
- Kim Jae Won (“Yumi’s Cells 3”)
- Kim Jin Wook (“Low Life”)
- Baek Sun Ho (“If Wishes Could Kill”)
- Song Geon Hee (“The Scarecrow”)
- Lee Hong Nae (“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”)
Best New Actress
- Kim Min (“Low Life”)
- Bang Hyo Rin (“Aema”)
- Seo Ji Hye (“The Scarecrow”)
- Arin (“S LINE”)
- Jeon So Young (“If Wishes Could Kill”)
Best Variety Show
- “Screwballs 4”
- “Better Late Than Single”
- “Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!”
- “The White Collars 2”
- “Culinary Class Wars 2”
Best Male Entertainer
- Kim Won Hun (“SNL Korea 8”)
- Shin Dong Yup (“SNL Korea 8”)
- Yu Jae Seok (“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!”)
- Lee Kwang Soo (“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!”)
- Joo Woo Jae (“Screwballs 4”)
Best Female Entertainer
- Kim Sook (“Screwballs 4”)
- Lee Soo Ji (“SNL Korea 8”)
- Lee Eun Ji (“Better Late Than Single”)
- Jung Yi Rang (“Dabang Sisters”)
- Ji Ye Eun (“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!”)
Best New Male Entertainer
- Kim Kyu Won (“SNL Korea 8”)
- Kim Seon Ho (“Bonjour Bakery”)
- Byeon Woo Seok (“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!”)
- Car, the Garden (“Better Late Than Single”)
- Hu Deok Juk (“Culinary Class Wars 2”)
Best New Female Entertainer
- Kim Sihyeon (“Culinary Class Wars 2”)
- Kim Ye Won (“EXchange 4”)
- Shim Ja Yoon (Yoon) (“The White Collars 2”)
- Ahn Joo Mi (“SNL Korea 8”)
- Choi Mina Sue (“Single’s Inferno 5”)
The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will take place on July 31. Stay tuned for updates!
Watch “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki:
Also check out “Yumi’s Cells 3” below:
And watch “The Scarecrow” here:
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