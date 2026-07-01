5th Blue Dragon Series Awards Announces Nominees

The nominees for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards have been announced!

Sports Chosun, which also presents the annual Blue Dragon Film Awards, launched Korea’s first award ceremony specifically for streaming platforms in 2022. In light of the continuing growth of OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms, the Blue Dragon Series Awards honors excellence in dramas and variety shows produced by these streaming services.

The nominees were selected through online voting that took place from June 17 through 30 as well as evaluations by Sports Chosun entertainment news reporters and industry expert surveys regarding original content that was released from June 1, 2025 to May 31, 2026.

Check out the nominees below!

Best Drama

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best New Actor

Best New Actress

Kim Min (“Low Life”)

Bang Hyo Rin (“Aema”)

Seo Ji Hye (“The Scarecrow”)

Arin (“S LINE”)

Jeon So Young (“If Wishes Could Kill”)

Best Variety Show

“Screwballs 4”

“Better Late Than Single”

“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!”

“The White Collars 2”

“Culinary Class Wars 2”

Best Male Entertainer

Best Female Entertainer

Best New Male Entertainer

Kim Kyu Won (“SNL Korea 8”)

Kim Seon Ho (“Bonjour Bakery”)

Byeon Woo Seok (“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!”)

Car, the Garden (“Better Late Than Single”)

Hu Deok Juk (“Culinary Class Wars 2”)

Best New Female Entertainer

Kim Sihyeon (“Culinary Class Wars 2”)

Kim Ye Won (“EXchange 4”)

Shim Ja Yoon (Yoon) (“The White Collars 2”)

Ahn Joo Mi (“SNL Korea 8”)

Choi Mina Sue (“Single’s Inferno 5”)

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will take place on July 31. Stay tuned for updates!

Watch “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki:

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Also check out “Yumi’s Cells 3” below:

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And watch “The Scarecrow” here:

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