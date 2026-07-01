5th Blue Dragon Series Awards Announces Nominees

5th Blue Dragon Series Awards Announces Nominees

Drama
Jul 01, 2026
by S Nam

The nominees for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards have been announced!

Sports Chosun, which also presents the annual Blue Dragon Film Awards, launched Korea’s first award ceremony specifically for streaming platforms in 2022. In light of the continuing growth of OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms, the Blue Dragon Series Awards honors excellence in dramas and variety shows produced by these streaming services.

The nominees were selected through online voting that took place from June 17 through 30 as well as evaluations by Sports Chosun entertainment news reporters and industry expert surveys regarding original content that was released from June 1, 2025 to May 31, 2026.

Check out the nominees below!

Best Drama

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best New Actor

Best New Actress

  • Kim Min (“Low Life”)
  • Bang Hyo Rin (“Aema”)
  • Seo Ji Hye (“The Scarecrow”)
  • Arin (“S LINE”)
  • Jeon So Young (“If Wishes Could Kill”)

Best Variety Show

  • “Screwballs 4”
  • “Better Late Than Single”
  • “Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!”
  • “The White Collars 2”
  • “Culinary Class Wars 2”

Best Male Entertainer

  • Kim Won Hun (“SNL Korea 8”)
  • Shin Dong Yup (“SNL Korea 8”)
  • Yu Jae Seok (“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!”)
  • Lee Kwang Soo (“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!”)
  • Joo Woo Jae (“Screwballs 4”)

Best Female Entertainer

Best New Male Entertainer

  • Kim Kyu Won (“SNL Korea 8”)
  • Kim Seon Ho (“Bonjour Bakery”)
  • Byeon Woo Seok (“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!”)
  • Car, the Garden (“Better Late Than Single”)
  • Hu Deok Juk (“Culinary Class Wars 2”)

Best New Female Entertainer

  • Kim Sihyeon (“Culinary Class Wars 2”)
  • Kim Ye Won (“EXchange 4”)
  • Shim Ja Yoon (Yoon) (“The White Collars 2”)
  • Ahn Joo Mi (“SNL Korea 8”)
  • Choi Mina Sue (“Single’s Inferno 5”)

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will take place on July 31. Stay tuned for updates!

Watch “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also check out “Yumi’s Cells 3” below:

Watch Now

And watch “The Scarecrow” here:

Watch Now

Source (1)

5th Blue Dragon Series Awards
AEMA
Ahn Joo Mi
Arin
Baek Sun Ho
Bang Hyo Rin
Better Late Than Single
Bonjour Bakery
Byeon Woo Seok
Can This Love Be Translated?
Car the garden
Choi Mina Sue
Culinary Class Wars 2
Dabang Sisters
EXchange 4
Genie Make A Wish
Go Youn Jung
Gold Land
Hu Deok Juk
Hyun Bin
If Wishes Could Kill
Im Soo Jung
Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!
Jeon So Young
ji ye eun
Jin Sun Kyu
Joo Woo Jae
Jung Moon Sung
Jung Yi Rang
Kim Go Eun
Kim Jae Won
Kim Jin Wook
Kim Kyu Won
Kim Seon Ho
Kim Sihyeon
Kim Sook
Kim Won Hun
Kim Woo Bin
Kim Ye Won
Kwak Sun Young
Lee Eun Ji
Lee Hong Nae
Lee Kwang Soo
Lee Sang Yi
Lee Soo Ji
Low Life
Made in Korea
Moon Jung Hee
Park Bo Kyung
Park Bo Young
Park Hae Soo
Park Ji Hoon
Park Ji Hyun
s-line
Screwballs
Screwballs 4
Seo Eun Soo
Seo Ji Hye (1996)
Shin Dong Yup
Shin Hae Sun
Single's Inferno 5
SNL Korea 8
Song Geon Hee
The Art of Sarah
The Legend of Kitchen Soldier
The Scarecrow
The White Collars 2
Yoon
Yoon Kyung Ho
You and Everything Else
Yu Jae Seok
Yumi's Cells 3

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