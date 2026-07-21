Watch: Namkoong Min, Lee Seol, And More Keep Spirits High Despite Intense Action Filming On Set Of “The Husband”

“The Husband” has unveiled a new making-of video!

KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” is a new thriller starring Namkoong Min as a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

The behind-the-scenes footage captures the cast’s commitment during action scenes while revealing the playful atmosphere between takes.

During a scene in which Lee Seol’s character is dragged away by a kidnapper, laughter breaks out during rehearsal when the director demonstrates the action. The tense sequence quickly turns into a lighthearted moment as the cast and crew work together to perfect the scene.

Namkoong Min also showcases his dedication while filming his action sequences. The actor throws himself fully into rehearsals, performing the demanding movements with intensity and precision. His efforts even earn praise from his stunt double. Despite the challenging scenes, Namkoong Min keeps the mood upbeat, sharing laughs with the cast and crew between takes.

In a larger action sequence featuring Namkoong Min, Kim Dae Myeung, Lee Sang Hee and Lee Seol, the actors display sharp focus as they carefully rehearse each movement and film the scenes with precision. Once the cameras stop rolling, they show their close bond by checking on one another and offering support after the physically demanding takes.

Watch the full video below!

“The Husband” airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in his drama “The Veil” on Viki below:

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Also watch Kim Dae Myeung in “The Art of Negotiation”:

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