Jeon Do Yeon, Sul Kyung Gu, Zo In Sung, And Cho Yeo Jeong's New Film “Possible Love” Invited To Toronto International Film Festival

The upcoming film “Possible Love” is set to make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival!

The 51st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has officially invited Netflix original film “Possible Love” to its Special Presentations section.

“Possible Love” follows two couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary filmmaker and her husband—whose lives become intertwined while making a documentary, forcing them to confront their contrasting lives and hidden desires.

The film stars Jeon Do Yeon, Sul Kyung Gu, Zo In Sung, and Cho Yeo Jeong and is director Lee Chang Dong’s first new film in eight years.

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said, “Lee Chang Dong is an artist of extraordinary power and remarkable subtlety. It has been a great honor to welcome him to Toronto on multiple occasions over the years, both as a filmmaker and as a jury member.”

He continued, “‘Possible Love’ is a powerful film that thoughtfully explores marriage, class, and cinema itself. It once again reaffirms Lee Chang Dong’s reputation as one of the greatest filmmakers today.”

Alongside the announcement, the film unveiled its first still, featuring Mi Ok (Jeon Do Yeon), Ho Seok (Sul Kyung Gu), Sang Woo (Zo In Sung), and Ye Ji (Cho Yeo Jeong). Standing side by side on a beach while seemingly lost in their own thoughts, the image hints at the subtle dynamics between the four characters.

Following its world premiere at TIFF, which opens on September 10, “Possible Love” will be released globally on Netflix.

In the meantime, watch Jeon Do Yeon in her film “Revolver” on Viki below:

WATCH NOW

And check out Zo In Sung’s film “Escape from Mogadishu” below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)