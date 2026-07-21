SEVENTEEN's 'Super' Becomes Their 2nd And Fastest MV To Surpass 300 Million Views

SEVENTEEN has hit the 300 million mark for the second time on YouTube!

On July 21 at around 8:24 p.m. KST, the music video for SEVENTEEN’s 2023 hit “Super” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube, becoming the group’s second music video to reach the milestone following “Don’t Wanna Cry.”

“Super” also set a new personal record for SEVENTEEN as their fastest music video to hit the 300 million mark, achieving the feat just three years, two months, and 27 days after its release on April 24, 2023, at 6 p.m. KST.

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN!

Celebrate by watching the iconic music video for “Super” again below:

You can also watch SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” on Viki below:

WATCH NOW