Watch: Hyun Bin And Jung Woo Sung Face Off Once Again In 'Made In Korea 2' Teaser

Season 2 of the Disney+ original series “Made in Korea” has unveiled its release plans along with new teasers!

The first season of “Made in Korea” followed Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrificed everything to stop him, as they confronted a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

“Made in Korea 2,” set nine years after the Season 1 finale, follows Baek Ki Tae, now at the peak of power; Jang Geon Young, who has been preparing a counterattack; and Baek Ki Hyun (Woo Do Hwan), who is pursuing a different path to power from his older brother. Their ambitions spiral out of control, shaking things up and creating an irreversible rift.

The newly released poster features Baek Ki Tae now serving as a director. The nameplate inscribed with the Chinese characters for “Director Baek Ki Tae” hints at the extent of his expanded power. Sitting leisurely in a spacious office, he signals a transformation following his rise to the pinnacle of power at the end of Season 1. The tagline, “Remember. We are doing this for patriotism,” foreshadows the path Baek Ki Tae will take as he pursues even grander ambitions.

The teaser captures Baek Ki Tae’s amplified ambition and the power struggles surrounding him. The video opens with Baek Ki Tae sitting in the presidential office, accompanied by the line, “I have waited a very long time for this moment.” This is followed by the line, “Sometimes, a single choice changes the course of history,” and hints at the emergence of new factions amidst intense action sequences.

In particular, the appearance of Baek Ki Hyun, who stands in opposition to Baek Ki Tae, and the movements of military forces keeping the Korean Central Intelligence Agency in check, signal new conflicts. Furthermore, the return of Jang Geon Young, who was defeated by Baek Ki Tae in Season 1, heightens anticipation for a rematch between the two.

Watch the full clip below!

“Made in Korea 2” is gearing up for its release in September. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Hyun Bin in “Harbin” on Viki:

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Also check out Jung Woo Sung’s film “12.12: The Day” below:

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