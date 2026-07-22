Watch: Ha Seok Jin And Hani’s Romance Blossoms Amid Her Harsh Realities In New Drama “Love On The Menu” Teaser

“Love on the Menu” has unveiled a new highlight teaser!

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

The teaser opens with the introduction, “When something happens to someone somewhere, Captain Han appears!” followed by the appearance of Han Gyu Rim, who makes a striking entrance while wielding a baseball bat.

As she effortlessly solves a Rubik’s Cube while spending time with children and rushes to help Park Soo Nam (Kang Ae Shim) the moment she collapses, Kim Moo Jin begins watching Han Gyu Rim’s every move with a fascinated gaze.

From Park Jung Woo (Min Jin Woong), who receives Han Gyu Rim’s lunchbox outside a restaurant and is instantly captivated by her, to Park Soo Nam and her son Jo Heung Sik (Bae Jung Nam), who come to see her and say, “Please date my son,” there is always someone around her.

Watching all of these situations unfold, Kim Moo Jin’s facial expression gradually turns grim. Unable to hold back any longer, he finally reveals his true feelings, asking, “Are you this kind to everyone?” before shaking her heart with a heart-fluttering confession: “Can’t you just be kind to me?”

Watch the full video below!

“Love on the Menu” will premiere on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ha Seok Jin in “To My Beloved Thief” on Viki:

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And watch Hani in “Hit the Spot” below:

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