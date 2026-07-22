Jung Ho Yeon Joins Ryu Jun Yeol And Hong Kyung In Talks For New Mystery Thriller Drama

Jung Ho Yeon may be joining the cast of Netflix’s upcoming series “Outback” (working title)!

On July 21, JTBC Entertainment News reported that Jung Ho Yeon will star in “Outback.”

In response to the report, her agency BH Entertainment stated, “Jung Ho Yeon has received an offer to star in ‘Outback’ and is currently reviewing it.”

Based on the mystery thriller webtoon “G’Day,” “Outback” follows Shi On, who heads to Australia in search of his missing older sister, and Hans, a mysterious man he encounters there. Ryu Jun Yeol and Hong Kyung were previously reported to be in talks to star in the series.

“Outback” will be directed by Jeon Doo Kwan, who previously helmed the TVING series “Seen.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

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