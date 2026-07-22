Uhm Jung Hwa, Sooyoung, And More Strike Bold Poses In New “OK! Madam: Bon Voyage” Poster

“OK! Madam: Bon Voyage” has unveiled a new poster!

A sequel to the 2020 hit movie “Okay! Madam,” “OK! Madam: Bon Voyage” once again follows Mi Young (Uhm Jung Hwa) and her family as their luxury cruise vacation takes a dangerous turn when the ship is hijacked in the middle of the ocean.

The newly released poster features bold blue “OK MADAM” typography with the cast striking different poses around and between the oversized letters.

Uhm Jung Hwa, who reprises her role as Mi Young, the twisted-dough snack shop owner and former legendary secret agent, exudes charisma. Beside her, Park Sung Woong appears as Seok Hwan, Mi Young’s unemployed husband and former National Intelligence Service desk agent, humorously holding a laptop with a serious expression.

Also returning are Lee Sang Yoon as Mi Young’s former fellow agent Chul Seung, whose commanding presence stands out, and Bae Jung Nam as Hyun Min, who peeks out from behind the lettering. As the groom in the luxury cruise wedding, he hints at his signature scene-stealing charm.

The newly joined cast members also showcase their unique characters. Park Jin Joo, who plays luxury cruise company representative Sun Ah, displays her playful charm by carefully polishing the letter “D,” while Ryeoun, starring as magician Ji Hoon, creates a mysterious atmosphere as he holds out a magician’s hat.

Finally, Sooyoung, who plays Anya, the leader of a criminal organization, leaves a strong impression with her cold stare and sharp gesture, hinting at her commanding presence as the film’s villain.

“OK! Madam: Bon Voyage” is set to hit theaters on August 12.

While you wait, check out the first installment “Okay! Madam” on Viki:

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