July Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

July Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jul 22, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from June 4 to July 4.

Yu Jae Seok held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 5,200,431 for July. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “You Quiz on the Block,” “How Do You Play?”, and “Happy Together,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “together,” “talk,” and “good chemistry.” Yu Jae Seok’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.85 percent positive reactions.

Lee Soo Ji took second place with a brand reputation index of 2,212,818, while Kim Jong Kook ranked third with a score of 1,944,472.

Tak Jae Hoon rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,755,775, marking a 39.69 percent increase in his score since last month.

Finally, Kim Won Hun rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,682,905, marking a 17.20 percent rise in his score since June.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Yu Jae Seok
  2. Lee Soo Ji
  3. Kim Jong Kook
  4. Tak Jae Hoon
  5. Kim Won Hun
  6. Seo Jang Hoon
  7. Kim Dong Hyun
  8. Kim Jong Min
  9. Joo Woo Jae
  10. Shin Dong Yup
  11. HaHa
  12. Kim Joon Ho
  13. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  14. Jung Joon Ha
  15. Jun Hyun Moo
  16. Jang Do Yeon
  17. Kim Young Chul
  18. Lee Young Ja
  19. Lee Kyung Kyu
  20. Kang Ho Dong
  21. Kim Gura
  22. Lee Ji Hye
  23. Lee Soo Geun
  24. Ji Suk Jin
  25. Park Myung Soo
  26. Jung Hyung Don
  27. Yoon Jong Shin
  28. Heo Kyung Hwan
  29. Kim Min Kyung
  30. Park Mi Sun

Watch Yu Jae Seok and Kim Jong Kook on “Running Man” below:

Watch Now

Or check out Lee Soo Ji’s drama “Touch” here:

Watch Now

And watch Tak Jae Hoon on “My Little Old Boy” below!

Watch Now

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews

HaHa
Heo Kyung Hwan
Jang Do Yeon
Ji Suk Jin
Joo Woo Jae
Jun Hyun Moo
Jung Hyung Don
Jung Joon Ha
Kang Ho Dong
Kim Dong Hyun
Kim Gura
Kim Heechul
Kim Jong Kook
Kim Jong Min
Kim Joon Ho
Kim Min Kyung
Kim Won Hun
Kim Young Chul
Lee Ji Hye
Lee Kyung Kyu
Lee Soo Geun
Lee Soo Ji
Lee Young Ja
Park Mi Sun
Park Myung Soo
Seo Jang Hoon
Shin Dong Yup
Super Junior
Tak Jae Hoon
XPN
Yoon Jong Shin
Yu Jae Seok

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