July Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from June 4 to July 4.

Yu Jae Seok held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 5,200,431 for July. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “You Quiz on the Block,” “How Do You Play?”, and “Happy Together,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “together,” “talk,” and “good chemistry.” Yu Jae Seok’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.85 percent positive reactions.

Lee Soo Ji took second place with a brand reputation index of 2,212,818, while Kim Jong Kook ranked third with a score of 1,944,472.

Tak Jae Hoon rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,755,775, marking a 39.69 percent increase in his score since last month.

Finally, Kim Won Hun rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,682,905, marking a 17.20 percent rise in his score since June.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Yu Jae Seok and Kim Jong Kook on “Running Man” below:

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Or check out Lee Soo Ji’s drama “Touch” here:

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And watch Tak Jae Hoon on “My Little Old Boy” below!

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Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews