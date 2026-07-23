Lee Junho And Hong Hwa Yeon Confirmed For New Rom-Com Drama

Lee Junho and Hong Hwa Yeon have been confirmed to star in a new drama together!

On July 23, tvN revealed the main cast lineup of Lee Junho and Hong Hwa Yeon for their upcoming drama “Embassy for Foreign Monsters in Korea” (literal title).

“Embassy for Foreign Monsters in Korea” is a mysterious romantic comedy about a human rookie diplomat who is accidentally assigned to an embassy that manages monsters living in South Korea and an ambassador who turns out to be a dragon in disguise.

Lee Junho takes on the role of Cha Yeon, a dragon who governs water and serves as the head of the world’s most mysterious embassy. Cha Yeon is a solitary being who has remained on this land for over a thousand years. While he is usually as soft and calm as water, he possesses a temperament that can, at times, surge violently. The series will depict the process by which his monotonous daily life begins to change as a human—who cannot even live for a hundred years—crash-lands into his existence.

Hong Hwa Yeon stars as Go Mi Woo, a human rookie diplomat. A former Asian Games archery gold medalist, Mi Woo is assigned to the Embassy for Foreign Monsters in Korea, a place where human access is strictly prohibited, becoming its only human member.

The drama will be directed by producing director Bae Hyun Jin of “Hierarchy” and written by Shin Ha Eun of “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.”

Are you excited for this power duo’s new rom-com? Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Lee Junho in “The Red Sleeve”:

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Also check out Hong Hwa Yeon in “Filing for Love”:

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