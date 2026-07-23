WOODZ Confirmed To Star Alongside Lee Byung Hun, Go Youn Jung, And Lee Do Hyun In Upcoming Historical Action Film

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) has officially joined the cast of the upcoming film “Nambeol” (romanized title)!

On July 22, production company Hive Media Corp announced that WOODZ will play Cheot Nom, a skilled archer with exceptional marksmanship, in its upcoming film “Nambeol.”

Set in the early Joseon dynasty, “Nambeol” is a hard-boiled martial arts action film that follows nine warriors of varying abilities and social ranks as they travel to Tsushima Island to rescue captives who have been abducted by Japanese pirates.

Lee Byung Hun was previously confirmed to star as Im Eok, the leader of the group of warriors, while Go Youn Jung will play the strong-willed and independent Ae Ryeong. Lee Do Hyun will take on the role of Bo Gyeong, a warrior who leads the punitive force at the forefront of the story.

Cheot Nom is a character who risks his life by joining a dangerous extermination campaign to provide for the family he left behind in his hometown. Driven by a strong sense of responsibility and conviction, he is determined to protect both his family and his comrades.

Through this project, WOODZ will expand his career into acting after establishing himself as a singer.

The production team said, “WOODZ will bring a new sense of vitality to the project with his fresh energy and compelling performance.”

“Nambeol” is currently in pre-production and is aiming to begin filming in the second half of 2026. Stay tuned for further updates!

While you wait, watch Go Youn Jung in “He Is Psychometric” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Lee Do Hyun in “Hotel Del Luna” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)