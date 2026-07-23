Update: Nam Joo Hyuk Confirmed + Han So Hee In Talks For New Romance Drama By 'Lovely Runner' Writer

Updated July 23 KST:

Han So Hee may be joining Nam Joo Hyuk in the upcoming romance drama “Heartbeat” (literal title)!

Following confirmation that Nam Joo Hyuk will star as the lead of “Heartbeat,” mydaily further reported that Han So Hee will be starring alongside the actor in the drama.

In response, Han So Hee’s agency 9ato Entertainment shared, “She received an offer to star in ‘Heartbeat,’ and she is positively in talks.”

Han So Hee is also in talks to star in “Solo Leveling,” and she is gearing up for the release for the Korean remake of “The Intern.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

Watch Han So Hee in “Project Y” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)

Original Article:

Nam Joo Hyuk will be taking on a romance drama next!

On July 23, mydaily reported that Nam Joo Hyuk will be starring as the lead of the romance drama “Heartbeat” (literal title).

In response to the report, a source from Nam Joo Hyuk told Ilkan Sports, “He will be starring as the lead of “Heartbeat.'” The drama will be written by scriptwriter Lee Si Eun of “True Beauty” and “Lovely Runner.”

“Heartbeat” is an emotional love story that unfolds when a man who looks like a woman’s deceased first love appears. It follows the story of a woman who sees the past and a man who has to hide his past. Nam Joo Hyuk will take on the role of Cha Shin Jo, who harbors a hidden past.

Recently, Nam Joo Hyuk captivated with his performance in “The East Palace.” He was also confirmed to star in Disney+’s upcoming drama “Code.”

Watch Nam Joo Hyuk in “The Bride of Habaek” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)