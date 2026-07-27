Soompi & Viki Staff Talk: What Is Your Favorite Romance K-Drama To Watch In Summer?

Summer is in full swing! For those who are looking for a drama perfect to watch in this warm weather, some of our staff members discussed our favorite romance dramas with summer vibes.

Here are our picks:

“Summer Strike” is undoubtedly one of my favorite summer romances! The underrated drama follows the story of Lee Yeo Reum (Seolhyun) who quits her job and travels to a small-time village to do “nothing.” There, she meets Ahn Dae Bum (Yim Si Wan), a shy village librarian. With its vivid green imagery and scenic summery landscapes, “Summer Strike” is the perfect drama if you’re in the mood for some warm romance and relatable moments of not wanting to stress about anything this summer. Full of heartwarming moments between the village cast and even a little bit of thrill to chase the heat away, “Summer Strike” is the perfect comforting watch for summer vacation!

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There’s no better drama to binge-watch on a long summer night than “Last Summer.” Starring Lee Jae Wook and Choi Sung Eun, the drama tells the bittersweet story of two childhood friends whose lives intertwine every summer vacation before they reunite years later as adults. What I love most is how it captures the nostalgic feeling of looking back on a season—and a person—that changed you forever. The beautiful seaside scenery, relatable lines, and heartfelt performances make every episode feel nostalgic and personal, and there is also some comedy to keep the drama light. Just like the title suggests, it’s really the perfect drama to watch in the summer!

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“Melo Is My Nature” is a quirky comedy about three friends working in the entertainment industry. What I love most about “Melo Is My Nature” is the writing. It has so many lines that make you stop and think while also being genuinely funny at the same time. The characters all face different challenges that they work to overcome, but it never tries too hard to make them feel dramatic. It simply shows people getting through life one step at a time, and with many scenes set outdoors in summertime, it has the perfect vibes for a summertime binge-watch.

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An iconic K-drama hit, “Lovely Runner” is the ultimate feel-good K-drama to binge-watch in summertime. Starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, the drama perfectly captures the excitement of youth through its nostalgic storyline—filled with bike rides, school festivals, and the butterflies of first love. Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s chemistry brings every moment to life, making you laugh, swoon, and root for them from beginning to end. Although the drama spans across different seasons, “Lovely Runner” is the kind of heartwarming escape that’s made for long, lazy summer days.

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One of my favorite summer dramas is “Twinkling Watermelon,” which is about Ha Eun Gyeol (Ryeoun) who travels back in time to when his parents were in high school, with his parents’ teenage years played by Choi Hyun Wook and Shin Eun Soo. At first, I thought it was just a fun youth romance, but it ended up being so much more. The story is warm, emotional, and full of moments that make you smile without even noticing. I also really loved the friendship, family relationships, and the music, which give the whole drama such a fresh summer feeling. It can make you laugh one minute and cry the next, but everything feels very natural.

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I think the ultimate summer romance drama is “Coffee Prince,” an oldie but goodie. In this classic K-drama, Choi Han Gyeol (Gong Yoo) mistakes Go Eun Chan (Yoon Eun Hye) to be a guy. She is hired to work at his cafe and also as his fake boyfriend so he can ward off unwanted blind dates. The fresh, young cast at the time and summery vibes of the cinematography make this a drama I come back to every summer. Combined with the sweet tension of the romance built upon a major secret, it’s a drama that’s pretty hard not to fall in love with!

Watch “Coffee Prince”:

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