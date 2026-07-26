3 Sincere Moments Between Hyeri And Hwang In Youp In Episodes 3-4 Of 'Dream To You'

Last week we finally met Joo Yi Jae (Girl’s Day’s Hyeri), a once enthusiastic young woman who lost her spark in the midst of a harsh reality, and Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), a successful film director who returns after years apart, wishing to mend the past. Though the show started on a rather sloppy note, things are taking a much clearer course this week, giving us the chance to better appreciate both the characters and the plot. Here are some moments where both main characters could be completely sincere with each other in the latest episodes of “Dream to You”!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 3-4 ahead.

1. Talking about their own struggles

Meeting your ex after 10 years while your life is falling apart is bad, but having your job depend on him is probably a hundred times worse. Sadly for Joo Yi Jae, beggars can’t be choosers, and she has no other choice but to go after Woo Soo Bin to talk him into starring in her show to avoid getting fired. On the other hand, he doesn’t miss the chance to clear the air between them.

Rather than playing to the emotionally avoidant cat and mouse, which can be a typical occurrence in rom-coms, they come forward with everything they have kept to themselves for almost a decade. Woo Soo Bin tells her about the physical abuse he suffered at his father’s hands and how he had no other choice but to accept his conditions to go abroad. Nonetheless, even though Yi Jae can understand his circumstances, she is brutally honest about her stance.

Understanding can’t change the past nor magically erase her pain, and that is quite fair too. Because at the end of the day, she still had to give up on her dreams, settle for a lousy job, and try to make the best out of her own reality, only to ultimately get fired. Admitting that truth in front of the person who once saw the best of her is heartbreaking, but it’s clearly, at the same time, a turning point for both of them.

2. Agreeing to work together again

Given the fact that Joo Yi Jae ends up with no job, no prospects, and a very juicy proposal in her hands, she agrees to work with Woo Soo Bin on his upcoming project: the film adaptation of the script they created as teenagers. But getting to work again in a field she used to ace after so many years doesn’t go as easily as it seems. In a very relatable way, we see her struggling to start working on the screenwriting, which can be hilarious for anyone who has ever worked or even tried to work on a writing project. The blank page can be ruthless sometimes, so it isn’t a surprise that she takes on a side gig again the moment she feels stuck in her new role.

Luckily, Woo Soo Bin is patience and understanding incarnate. He not only helps her get through her initial jitters, but also constantly encourages her to keep going despite her hesitation. In that sense, he is the perfect mentor for Yi Jae, and you can clearly see his intentions to make it a good experience for her. Even if that means carrying on his back the weight of the production costs for their project. Something we don’t always see is how complicated creating a film can be. But this male lead has a good friend and business partner in Seo In Wook (Lee Sang Yeob), a sly producer who is behind the scenes trying to get the funds for their movie, or so it seems so far.

3. Following their growing feelings

In these episodes, some scenes don’t make sense. They don’t really add anything to the plot, except, of course, swoon-worthy moments between each couple, even the supporting ones. Because there is no purpose on Yi Jae and Soo Bin absurdly shoving each other inside the shower and getting soaked; Oh Ha Na (Lee Yul Eum) and Shim Yoo Geon (Baek Sung Chul) riding on his motorcycle as if they were a newlywed couple running away; and even Seo In Wook and Choi Sa Rang (Lee Ji Min) crushing on each other at first sight.

Nonetheless, those are the most rom-com moments they’ve given us so far. That is, until Yi Jae and Soo Bin start to cohabitate to work on their script. And soon enough, the magic of this cliché but effective trope makes its wonders. Unable to control her overwhelming feelings, Yi Jae finally kisses Soo Bin. It took them 10 years, but this couple finally had their first kiss. However, as useful as spontaneous kisses might be for the romance, how many complications will this bring? Don’t miss any moment and tune in to “Dream to You” now!

Keep up with “Dream to You” here:

Watch Now

Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Dream to You”

Plans to watch: “Blossoms of Power” and “Love For You”