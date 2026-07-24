4 Key Mysteries To Watch In The Second Half Of “The Husband”

“The Husband” has looked back at its tangled character relationships and hidden clues ahead of the drama’s second half!

“The Husband” is a thriller that follows Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min), a man who becomes entangled in a desperate battle against a dangerous criminal after his wife is kidnapped just before their divorce.

Ahead of the upcoming Episode 7, the drama released new stills highlighting the mysteries that still remain throughout the series.

Spoilers

1. What went wrong between Kang Tae Joo and Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol)?

The first set of stills focuses on the happier days of Kang Tae Joo and Go Se Yoon’s family. Bathed in warm sunlight, the couple is enjoying a picnic in the park with their daughter Ha Yoon—a stark contrast to their current situation as they face both a divorce crisis and a kidnapping. The images raise questions about what drove a wedge between the once-loving couple and how the tragedy began.

2. The motives of kidnappers Noh Man Hee (Kim Dae Myeung) and Kim Kyung Ae (Lee Sang Hee)

The reason why Noh Man Hee and his wife Kim Kyung Ae targeted Go Se Yoon also remains a mystery. In the stills, the pair coldly stare down at Go Se Yoon, creating an unsettling atmosphere. It is also revealed that Noh Man Hee had been closely monitoring Kang Tae Joo’s daily life and movements for a long time while carefully planning the crime, leaving viewers wondering what fueled the couple’s relentless hatred toward Kang Tae Joo and Go Se Yoon.

Previously, Episode 6 ended with Kang Tae Joo narrowly rescuing Go Se Yoon from Noh Man Hee and Kim Kyung Ae. However, just as the couple escaped by car, Noh Man Hee suddenly reappeared and attacked Kang Tae Joo with a shovel, ending the episode on a shocking cliffhanger.

3. The secret hidden by Go Dong Chan (Jang Gwang)

Go Se Yoon’s father, Go Dong Chan, who serves as the chairman of We Together Hospital, is also emerging as a key figure behind the drama’s mystery. Earlier in the series, he clashed with his son-in-law Kang Tae Joo over the surgery of a VIP patient, and even after his daughter’s kidnapping, he continued to speak harshly to Kang Tae Joo in a way that hardly reflected a family relationship.

His suspicious behavior became even more apparent after he learned that Kang Tae Joo had secretly entered the hospital to access patient records. Upon hearing the news, Go Dong Chan anxiously asked, “He didn’t access anything else, did he?” raising questions about what information Kang Tae Joo was searching for and what secret Go Dong Chan is so desperate to keep hidden.

4. The untold story of Cha Myung Hee (Jo Yun Seo)

Attention is also turning to Kang Tae Joo’s relationship with his junior colleague, Cha Myung Hee. After his conversation with Go Dong Chan, Kang Tae Joo visited Cha Myung Hee looking visibly discouraged, and she comforted him by placing a reassuring hand on his shoulder. Their interaction hints at a deeper story connecting the two.

The next episode of “The Husband” airs on July 25 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Namkoong Min in “My Dearest” on Viki:

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Also check out Lee Seol’s drama “Between Him and Her” below:

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