July Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

July Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jul 25, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from June 25 to July 25.

BTS topped the list once again this month with a brand reputation index of 7,838,966, marking a 12.88 percent increase in their score since June.

Lim Young Woong came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 7,767,457, marking a 39.83 percent rise in his score since last month.

RESCENE took third place with a brand reputation index of 6,687,715, marking a 5.88 percent increase in their score since June.

PSY shot to fourth place after seeing a staggering 193.11 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 4,243,378 for the month.

Finally, CORTIS rounded out the top five for July with a brand reputation index of 4,123,922.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. RESCENE
  4. PSY
  5. CORTIS
  6. BLACKPINK
  7. Kim Yong Bin
  8. I.O.I
  9. Park Ji Hyeon
  10. Seongri
  11. Jang Han Byul
  12. aespa
  13. BIGBANG
  14. ILLIT
  15. SEVENTEEN
  16. Hearts2Hearts
  17. Lee Chan Won
  18. BOYNEXTDOOR
  19. IVE
  20. Sung Si Kyung
  21. HANRORO
  22. Red Velvet
  23. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  24. EXO
  25. Jang Yoon Jung
  26. NCT
  27. TWICE
  28. Park Seo Jin
  29. BIBI
  30. Car, the garden

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

aespa
BIBI
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BOYNEXTDOOR
BTS
Car the garden
CORTIS
EXO
Girls' Generation
HANRORO
Hearts2Hearts
I.O.I
ILLIT
IVE
Jang Yoon Jung
Kim Yong Bin
Lee Chan Won
Lim Young Woong
NCT
Park Ji Hyeon
Park Seo Jin
PSY
Red Velvet
RESCENE
Seongri
SEVENTEEN
Sung Si Kyung
Taeyeon
TWICE

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