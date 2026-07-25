July Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from June 25 to July 25.

BTS topped the list once again this month with a brand reputation index of 7,838,966, marking a 12.88 percent increase in their score since June.

Lim Young Woong came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 7,767,457, marking a 39.83 percent rise in his score since last month.

RESCENE took third place with a brand reputation index of 6,687,715, marking a 5.88 percent increase in their score since June.

PSY shot to fourth place after seeing a staggering 193.11 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 4,243,378 for the month.

Finally, CORTIS rounded out the top five for July with a brand reputation index of 4,123,922.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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