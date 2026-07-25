Namkoong Min Is Arrested For His Wife's Kidnapping In 'The Husband'

On the next episode of “The Husband,” Namkoong Min will go straight from surgery to jail.

KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” is a thriller about a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “The Husband,” Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min) finally succeeded in finding and rescuing his wife Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol) after locating kidnapper Noh Man Hee (Kim Dae Myeung)’s hideout.

However, it seems that Kang Tae Joo’s suffering isn’t over just yet. In the drama’s upcoming episode, Kang Tae Joo will be arrested for kidnapping as soon as he gets out of surgery. Newly released stills from the episode show the surgeon going straight from the operating room to a holding cell, where he sits behind bars with an unreadable expression.

Go Se Yoon, whose face is covered in wounds, stares silently at her husband, who gazes back with eyes that betray a complex mix of emotions.

The drama’s production team teased, “Episode 7 of ‘The Husband,’ which airs today, marks an important turning point in which all the expectations viewers have built up until now will explode in a completely unpredictable direction as we enter the second act of our story.”

Praising Namkoong Min’s acting, they continued, “Namkoong Min led the story by portraying Kang Tae Joo’s emotions in depth in every situation. Please look forward to Episode 7, in which his deep and detailed acting will shine.”

To find out how Kang Tae Joo winds up becoming a suspect—and how his relationship with Go Se Yoon will change—catch the next episode of “The Husband” on July 25 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Lee Seol in “Between Him and Her” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)