11 K-Dramas Featuring Multiple Members From The Same K-Pop Group

K-pop idols moonlighting as actors is nothing new, but there’s a special kind of chaos and charm when two or more members from the same group end up sharing the screen together. Whether they’re playing rivals, best friends, or even romantic leads, watching real-life group mates navigate fictional dynamics adds another layer of meta-entertainment that fans can’t resist. From idol-centric dramas that mirror their own industry to sports stories, period romances, and even a supernatural school comedy, here are 11 K-dramas where idols from the same group shared the spotlight.

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Imitation” follows the lives of fictional idol groups SHAX, Sparkling, and Tea Party as they navigate the pressures, rivalries, and realities of the K-pop industry. ATEEZ’s Yunho, Seonghwa, and San play members of rookie group Sparkling, while Jongho takes on the role of SHAX member Hyuk. There’s also SF9’s Chani who stars as SHAX’s charismatic center, Lee Eun Jo, while SF9’s Hwiyoung plays fellow member Lee Hyun.

The drama also stars Jung Zi So as Ma Ha, an aspiring idol, and former U-KISS member Lee Jun Young as Kwon Ryoc as a member of SHAX. Featuring four ATEEZ members and two SF9 members in one drama, “Imitation” is a rare treat for fans, blending meta casting with an engaging behind-the-scenes look at trainee life, industry politics, and the sacrifices that come with chasing K-pop stardom.

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A suspenseful workplace revenge drama set at the prestigious Taeil Accounting Firm, the show follows Jang Ho Woo, played by INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo (L). Ho Woo is the firm’s first employee without a college degree, and as he joins the company, he uncovers long-buried secrets connected to his past.

Sungyeol plays Shim Hyung Woo, a scholarship student-turned-accountant who finds himself drawn into the firm’s power struggles. Marking L’s first acting project after completing his military service, the drama reunites the two INFINITE members in a gritty corporate thriller that’s worlds apart from their polished idol personas and showcases a more mature side of both actors.

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“Wind Up “

This coming-of-age sports drama centers on Woo Jin (NCT’s Jeno), a once-promising high school baseball pitcher who suddenly loses his ability to throw strikes, and Tae Hee (NCT’s Jaemin), a transfer student who unexpectedly appoints himself as Woo Jin’s manager.

As Tae Hee helps Woo Jin rebuild both his confidence and his future, the series blossoms into a heartfelt story of friendship and resilience. The drama marks Jeno’s official acting debut and Jaemin’s return to acting after a six-year hiatus, making it an especially meaningful watch for NCT DREAM fans. Its popularity later led to an expanded feature film, “Wind Up: The Movie.”

“The Matchmakers”

Set during the Joseon dynasty, “The Matchmakers” follows Shim Jung Woo (Rowoon), a brilliant but ill-fated widower and the king’s son-in-law. He reluctantly joins forces with widow and secret matchmaker Jung Soon Deok (Cho Yi Hyun) to arrange marriages for unmarried men and women across the kingdom.

The drama also stars Hwiyoung as Lee Jwa Rang, Jung Woo’s loyal and capable aide who remains by his side throughout the matchmaking mission. Bringing together former SF9 bandmate Rowoon with SF9’s Hwiyoung, the drama offers fans a delightful reunion wrapped inside a charming historical rom-com that balances laugh-out-loud moments with heartfelt emotional depth.

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Set at a performing arts college, “Heartstrings” follows Lee Shin (Jung Yong Hwa), the confident lead guitarist of a campus rock band, and Lee Gyu Won (Park Shin Hye), a gifted gayageum player devoted to traditional Korean music, whose contrasting worlds slowly give way to romance. Kang Min Hyuk also stars in the drama and plays Yeo Joon Hee, Lee Shin’s bandmate and loyal friend who quietly harbors unrequited feelings of his own.

One of the earliest idol-led K-dramas, “Heartstrings” effortlessly leverages the natural chemistry between the two CNBLUE members, while Jung Yong Hwa’s contributions to the OST make it an even more rewarding watch for fans.

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“Miracle”

Set against the backdrop of the entertainment industry, the drama follows Lee Soo Rin (Kang Min Ah), a content creator and former trainee whose life changes after she meets her idol, Luis (Chani), a ubiquitous K-pop idol. On the other hand, her childhood friend, Min Si Woo (Hwiyoung), has successfully debuted as an idol. Unbeknownst to her, Luis is weary of Si Woo’s growing fame, and to complicate matters, the three get involved in a tricky love triangle.

As the trio navigates dreams, fame, friendship, and romance, the drama delivers a lighthearted coming-of-age story with plenty of heart. It incidentally was the first project to feature Chani and Hwiyoung as co-leads, with both SF9 members lending their voices to the original soundtrack.

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A defining coming-of-age K-drama, “Dream High” follows students at Kirin Art High School as they chase their dreams of becoming K-pop stars. 2PM’s Taecyeon plays Jin Gook, a naturally gifted dancer with a troubled past, while 2PM’s Wooyoung stars as Jason, a talented exchange student whose impressive dance skills quickly earn him recognition. Their classmates include the feisty Go Hye Mi (Suzy), Sam Dong (Kim Soo Hyun), the village boy with an amazing range, and Pil Sook (IU), a shy girl whose tenor few can match. As the students navigate competition, friendship, betrayal, and first love in school, they also grow as individuals and learn what it takes to become a true artist.

Packed with memorable performances, infectious original songs, and a cast that went on to become some of Korea’s biggest stars, “Dream High” remains one of the most iconic idol dramas ever made.

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The sequel introduces a new batch of students at Kirin High, where established idols and aspiring performers compete to prove who has what it takes to become the industry’s next big star. GOT7’s JB plays JB, a rebellious member of idol group Eden, while Jinyoung portrays Jung Ui Bong, a gifted but overlooked student determined to make his mark.

The drama arrived after the pair had already debuted together as JJ Project and before they would go on to debut as members of GOT7, making it a fascinating early showcase of the chemistry and charisma that would later define one of K-pop’s most beloved duos.

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Based on the popular BL webtoon of the same name, “A Shoulder to Cry On” follows Lee Da Yeol (Jaehan), a quiet high school student focused on his archery career. His life is turned upside down after an unfortunate misunderstanding with popular classmate, Jo Tae Hyun (Yechan). As the two boys slowly peel back each other’s emotional scars, their rocky relationship blossoms into a heartfelt romance.

The drama marks both Jaehan’s and Yechan’s first lead acting roles and was released during OMEGA X’s highly publicized legal battle with their former agency, making it an especially meaningful project that fans wholeheartedly rallied behind.

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“After-School Exorcism Club”

Blending supernatural mystery with teen comedy, “After-School Exorcism Club” follows five high school students who band together to banish an evil spirit haunting their school. Keena stars as the unexpectedly gifted exorcist Na Jin Sim, Chanelle Moon plays athletic student Wang So Ra, Yewon takes on the role of perfectionist top student Choi Woo Soo, Hana portrays quirky broadcast club member Geum Jo Yeon, and Athena plays occult enthusiast Jo A Young.

Serving as FIFTY FIFTY’s first acting project as a complete group, the short-form drama ties into the shared universe of the group’s mini album “Imperfect: I’m Perfect” and later expanded into a theatrical feature.

“Bump Up Business”

Set in the competitive world of K-pop, the drama follows trainee Eden (OnlyOneOf’s Mill), who finally gets a shot at debut when he’s paired with scandal-hit senior idol Ji Hoon (OnlyOneOf’s Nine). Their agency pushes them into a fake “business gay performance” to boost publicity, but as they spend more time together, genuine feelings begin to blur the lines between performance and reality.

Leaning into OnlyOneOf’s own boundary-pushing artistic identity, the BL drama is an entertaining, self-aware watch, with fellow members Junji, KB, and Rie also making supporting appearances.

Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.