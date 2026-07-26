Winners Of The KM Chart Awards (KMA) 2026
The KM Chart Awards (KMA) 2026 crowned its winners last night!
On July 25, this year’s KM Chart Awards took place at Korea University’s Hwajeong Tiger Dome in Seoul.
TXT won a total of five awards this year, including the Daesang (Grand Prize) for Artist of the Year. Of their five awards, two were determined entirely by fan voting: Best Popular Song and Best Popular Male Group.
The other Daesangs went to BTS, who took home Album of the Year for their latest studio album “ARIRANG”; MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, who won Song of the Year for her hit “Good Goodbye”; and CORTIS, who snagged Record of the Year with their latest EP “GREENGREEN.”
This year’s Ultimate 12 awards—also known as the ceremony’s main prizes (Bonsang)—went to BTS, Hwasa, TXT, P1Harmony, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, NCT WISH, KickFlip, Hearts2Hearts, ALLDAY PROJECT, CORTIS, and ALPHA DRIVE ONE.
Check out the full list of winners below!
Artist of the Year: TXT
Album of the Year: BTS (“ARIRANG”)
Song of the Year: MAMAMOO’s Hwasa (“Good Goodbye”)
Record of the Year: CORTIS (“GREENGREEN”)
Ultimate 12: BTS, Hwasa, TXT, P1Harmony, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, NCT WISH, KickFlip, Hearts2Hearts, ALLDAY PROJECT, CORTIS, ALPHA DRIVE ONE
Best Male Group: P1Harmony
Best Female Group: Hearts2Hearts
New Artist Award: LNGSHOT, ALPHA DRIVE ONE
Best Popular Male Group: TXT
Best Popular Female Group: UNIS
Best Popular Solo Male: TXT’s Yeonjun
Best Popular Solo Female: aespa’s winter
Best Popular Trot Award: Young Tak
KM Favorite Icon: UNIS, 82MAJOR
KM Next Potential: NEWBEAT, VVUP
KM Band Icon: Hi-Fi Un!corn
KM Spotlight: MODYSSEY
Global Rising Star: LNGSHOT
Congratulations to all of the winners!
Watch TXT, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, and more on “Idol Festa Attack” below:
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