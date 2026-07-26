Winners Of The KM Chart Awards (KMA) 2026

The KM Chart Awards (KMA) 2026 crowned its winners last night!

On July 25, this year’s KM Chart Awards took place at Korea University’s Hwajeong Tiger Dome in Seoul.

TXT won a total of five awards this year, including the Daesang (Grand Prize) for Artist of the Year. Of their five awards, two were determined entirely by fan voting: Best Popular Song and Best Popular Male Group.

The other Daesangs went to BTS, who took home Album of the Year for their latest studio album “ARIRANG”; MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, who won Song of the Year for her hit “Good Goodbye”; and CORTIS, who snagged Record of the Year with their latest EP “GREENGREEN.”

This year’s Ultimate 12 awards—also known as the ceremony’s main prizes (Bonsang)—went to BTS, Hwasa, TXT, P1Harmony, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, NCT WISH, KickFlip, Hearts2Hearts, ALLDAY PROJECT, CORTIS, and ALPHA DRIVE ONE.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Artist of the Year: TXT

Album of the Year: BTS (“ARIRANG”)

Song of the Year: MAMAMOO’s Hwasa (“Good Goodbye”)

Record of the Year: CORTIS (“GREENGREEN”)

Ultimate 12: BTS, Hwasa, TXT, P1Harmony, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, NCT WISH, KickFlip, Hearts2Hearts, ALLDAY PROJECT, CORTIS, ALPHA DRIVE ONE

Best Male Group: P1Harmony

Best Female Group: Hearts2Hearts

New Artist Award: LNGSHOT, ALPHA DRIVE ONE

Best Popular Male Group: TXT

Best Popular Female Group: UNIS

Best Popular Solo Male: TXT’s Yeonjun

Best Popular Solo Female: aespa’s winter

Best Popular Trot Award: Young Tak

KM Favorite Icon: UNIS, 82MAJOR

KM Next Potential: NEWBEAT, VVUP

KM Band Icon: Hi-Fi Un!corn

KM Spotlight: MODYSSEY

Global Rising Star: LNGSHOT

Congratulations to all of the winners!

Watch TXT, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, and more on “Idol Festa Attack” below:

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