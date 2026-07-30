7 Must-Watch Second Chance Romance K-Dramas

Love stories are often about two people falling in love for the first time, with the climax usually showing the couple finally getting their happily ever after. But what happens after that happily ever after? While some relationships may begin like a storybook romance, the realities of life can sometimes cause that love to fade along the way. The responsibilities of adulthood, misunderstandings, regret, and the passage of time can slowly create distance between two people who once couldn’t imagine a life apart.

Second-chance romances explore what happens when those couples are given another opportunity to find their way back to each other. Sometimes, that second chance comes in the form of traveling back in time and reliving the past. Other times, it comes years after a painful breakup, when two former lovers unexpectedly cross paths again. Whether the couple is trying to repair a relationship that has fallen apart or rediscovering a love they thought they had left behind, these stories ask an important question: Can love truly find its way back when given a second chance?

From married couples who get the opportunity to relive their youth to former lovers reunited by fate, here are seven must-watch second chance romance K-dramas to add to your list.

High school and college sweethearts are often considered the golden couples. After all, how extraordinary is it to find someone who connects with your soul at such a young age and then get the opportunity to grow old with them? However, for some couples, the romance begins to sour when the responsibilities of real life come crashing in.

Based on the webtoon “Do It One More Time,” “Go Back Couple” tells the story of Choi Ban Do (Son Ho Jun) and Ma Jin Joo (Jang Na Ra), who were once college sweethearts before marrying young and building a life together. Nearly two decades later, however, their relationship has deteriorated. Ban Do, a pharmaceutical salesman constantly focused on work and providing for his family, feels weighed down by his responsibilities, while Jin Joo struggles with loneliness and low self-esteem as a housewife raising their son. After years of resentment and emotional distance, they finally decide to end their marriage.

But the next morning, Ban Do and Jin Joo unexpectedly find themselves transported back to their college days when they were both 20 years old and had yet to meet. Given the chance to relive the past, the estranged couple begins making different choices while reconnecting with the people and experiences that shaped their lives. As they navigate this unexpected second chance, Ban Do and Jin Joo must decide whether to find their way back to each other or choose entirely different futures.

“Go Back Couple” is one of those rare second-chance stories that understands how easily love can get buried beneath the exhaustion and resentment of everyday life. What makes the drama so compelling is watching Ban Do and Jin Joo slowly rediscover not only each other but also the people they were before marriage, parenthood, and life’s responsibilities changed them.

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Inspired by the U.S. film “17 Again,” “18 Again” follows Jung Da Jung (Kim Ha Neul) and Hong Dae Young (Yoon Sang Hyun), who have been married for nearly two decades and are the parents of 18-year-old twins. Once deeply in love, their relationship has become strained over the years as Dae Young’s career setbacks and personal failures place increasing pressure on their family. When he loses his job and Da Jung finally decides that she wants a divorce, Dae Young is forced to confront how far his life has strayed from the future he once imagined.

As he reflects on his regrets, Dae Young suddenly finds himself transformed into his 18-year-old body (Lee Do Hyun) while retaining all the memories and experiences of his 37-year-old self. Given an unexpected chance to start over, he adopts the name Ko Woo Young and enrolls at the same high school as his children. However, as he experiences his youth again and begins seeing his family from a new perspective, Dae Young starts to understand the people he thought he knew best and realizes that changing his life may require more than simply becoming young again.

Although “18 Again” is inspired by the Hollywood film, the K-drama is, subjectively, the far superior adaptation of the story. While both follow the premise of a middle-aged man getting a second chance at youth, “18 Again” does much more with the concept by exploring the emotional complexities of family, regret, and the relationships that can slowly grow distant over time. The leads also share much stronger chemistry, but what truly sets this adaptation apart is the way it explores Dae Young’s relationship with his children. His attempts to reconnect with them and understand their lives feel far more genuine and emotionally satisfying, giving the story a heart that goes beyond its fantasy premise.

Lee Do Hyun is another major highlight, delivering a brilliant performance as a middle-aged man trapped in a teenager’s body. From his mannerisms and facial expressions to the way he delivers his lines, he perfectly captures the contrast between his youthful appearance and his very adult personality, making his performance one of the drama’s biggest strengths.

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“The Good Bad Mother”

Young Soon (Ra Mi Ran) is a single mother who has devoted her life to raising her son, Kang Ho (Lee Do Hyun), while running a pig farm. Determined to give him a better future, she raises him with a strict hand. However, her tough parenting leaves Kang Ho feeling that she is anything but a good mother.

As an adult, Kang Ho becomes a successful yet cold-hearted prosecutor and grows distant from Young Soon. However, an unexpected accident changes everything, bringing him back to his hometown and giving him the chance to reconnect with his mother and start his life anew. There, he also reunites with Mi Joo (Ahn Eun Jin), his warmhearted childhood friend who has always stood up for what she believes is right.

As Kang Ho begins to see his past and relationships from a new perspective, his return home sets all three of their lives on an unexpected path of healing, change, and second chances.

Although the relationship between Kang Ho and his mother is at the heart of “The Good Bad Mother,” his relationship with Mi Joo is one of the drama’s biggest driving forces. Mi Joo and Kang Ho’s reconnection ends up having a far greater impact on his life than simply rekindling a past romance. Their relationship becomes deeply intertwined with Kang Ho’s journey of rediscovering himself, confronting his past, and reconnecting with the parts of his life he had lost along the way.

First loves are often remembered as something special. Even when a relationship doesn’t last, the person you loved for the first time can leave behind memories that stay with you forever. But what happens when you unexpectedly meet that person again years later?

Based on the webtoon “Is It a Coincidence?,” “Serendipity’s Embrace” tells the story of Lee Hong Joo (Kim So Hyun), an animation producer who has become skeptical of love after a painful first relationship. Although she once believed in romance, her past experiences have left her reluctant to open her heart again.

Her life takes an unexpected turn when she reunites with Kang Hoo Young (Chae Jong Hyeop), her first love from high school after a decade apart. Unlike Hong Joo, Hoo Young has never been particularly interested in romance, but seeing her again brings back feelings he thought he had left in the past.

As the two reconnect and find themselves spending more time together, old memories begin to resurface alongside new emotions. With the past still influencing their present, Hong Joo and Hoo Young must figure out whether their unexpected reunion is simply a coincidence, or a second chance at love.

“Serendipity’s Embrace” thrives on the effortless chemistry between its leads, whose playful banter and tender moments feel genuinely natural. There’s a lovely warmth to their relationship that makes even their simplest conversations feel flutter-inducing, while their easygoing dynamic makes you wish the drama had more time to simply let them be together.

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“Mr. Plankton”

Life rarely goes according to plan. Some people spend years searching for a place to belong, while others move through life without ever feeling truly at home. But when someone who has spent his entire life alone is suddenly faced with the end of his life, he may begin to see the people and moments around him in an entirely different way.

“Mr. Plankton” tells the story of Hae Jo (Woo Do Hwan), a man who has never felt like he belongs anywhere. After learning that he has only a limited time left to live, he decides to embark on one final journey to find his biological father. Along the way, he unexpectedly crosses paths with Jo Jae Mi (Lee Yoo Mi), his former girlfriend who is about to marry a man from a wealthy family.

When Hae Jo suddenly appears on the day of Jae Mi’s wedding and takes her with him, the two find themselves embarking on an unexpected journey. As they travel across the country, old feelings and painful memories begin to resurface. With Hae Jo running out of time and Jae Mi facing struggles of her own, the two must confront their complicated past and discover what it truly means to find a place, and a person, to call home.

Hae Jo and Jae Mi are one of those couples who know they can’t stay together, even when they’re still deeply in love. “Mr. Plankton” tells the beautiful, heartbreaking story of what happens when two people like that are given one last chance to find their way back to each other. The drama takes viewers on an intense and unpredictable journey through the highs and lows of their second chance, as Hae Jo and Jae Mi make the most of the limited time they have together. It’s a story about love, loss, and choosing to hold on to the moments that matter, even when you know they can’t last forever.

“Moon River” tells the story of Crown Prince Lee Kang (Kang Tae Oh), who has lost his will to live after the death of his beloved wife. His life takes an unexpected turn when he mysteriously switches bodies with Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong), an ordinary merchant who is completely different from him in every way.

As the crown prince finds himself living as a commoner and Dal I is suddenly thrown into the dangerous world of royalty, the two must find a way to return to their own bodies. However, as they begin uncovering the mystery behind their body swap, they realize that their fates may have been intertwined long before they ever met.

“Moon River” is truly a story about fated lovers. While the revelation that Park Dal I is the princess once presumed dead is an important part of the story, it isn’t the drama’s biggest twist. Instead, the real emotional payoff comes from watching the prince and Dal I find their way back to each other as he slowly realizes her true identity. The drama plays beautifully with the emotions of its characters, building on the longing, heartbreak, and sense of destiny that have kept them connected. And despite being set in a historical world, its relatively straightforward palace politics make it an easy watch even for viewers who don’t usually gravitate toward historical dramas.

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First loves can be unforgettable, but that does not mean every love story is meant to last forever. Sometimes, two people can deeply love each other and still end up going their separate ways. But what happens when, years later, fate brings them back together?

“What Comes After Love” tells the story of Hong (Lee Se Young) and Jungo (Kentaro Sakaguchi), who fell in love while Hong was studying abroad in Japan. However, their relationship eventually comes to an end, leaving both of them to move on with their lives.

Five years after their painful breakup, the two unexpectedly reunite in Korea. Hong works in the publishing industry, while Jungo has become a successful author whose latest novel appears to be based on the love and heartbreak they once shared. As old memories and unresolved emotions begin to resurface, the former lovers must confront everything that happened between them and ask themselves what truly comes after love.

Among all the dramas on this list, “What Comes After Love” is perhaps the most realistic. It has no fantasy elements, elaborate historical setting, or overly intense plot. Instead, it tells the simple and deeply human story of two ordinary people who fall in love, fall out of it, and are given one more chance to find their way back to each other. There’s something especially compelling about how grounded the drama feels, allowing its emotions to come from the characters and their choices rather than larger-than-life circumstances. Sometimes, the most powerful love stories are the ones that feel like they could happen to anyone.

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “Bittersweet Love” and “Spooky in Love.”

Looking forward to: “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” “My Bias, My Boss,” “The Whimsical Return,” and “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.”