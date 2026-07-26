Namkoong Min And Lee Seol Are Separated By An Invisible Rift In 'The Husband'

KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” has shared a glimpse of the unspoken tension that has settled in between Namkoong Min and Lee Seol.

“The Husband” is a thriller drama about a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “The Husband,” Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min) accused his father-in-law of being the mastermind behind his wife Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol)’s kidnapping. Although the kidnapping incident appeared to have been wrapped up, the relationship between the couple grew more precarious than ever.

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture a moment when the spouses lock eyes through a mirror. While parked in the alley outside his in-laws’ house, Kang Tae Joo spots Go Se Yoon in his side-view mirror. Although Go Se Yoon also spots her husband’s car, she finds herself frozen in place, unable to approach him.

As the couple’s gazes meet in the mirror, a stifling tension weighs on them, laying bare the distance that has formed between them. Physically, they are only meters away from one another, but emotionally, they are miles apart.

“The two spouses, who had grown apart, are now realizing one another’s true feelings through this incident,” said the drama’s production team. “The reason why they cannot come face to face will be revealed in Episode 8.”

Praising both actors’ performances, they continued, “The emotional expression achieved by the actors through just their eyes was impressive.”

The next episode of “The Husband” will air on July 26 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Seol in “Between Him and Her” below:

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