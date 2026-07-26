Watch: So Ji Sub, Joo Sang Wook, Choi Dae Hoon, And Yoon Kyung Ho Bring Laughter To The Set Of 'Agent Kim Reactivated'

SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” has released a new making-of video!

The behind-the-scenes video begins with So Ji Sub and Joo Sang Wook practicing their action scene together, walking through each movement. After Joo Sang Wook is sent flying backwards using wires, So Ji Sub helps him get back up again, highlighting their professionalism and teamwork.

Despite filming a serious scene, So Ji Sub can’t help but laugh during rehearsals due to Choi Dae Hoon and Yoon Kyung Ho, who are keeping close watch of So Ji Sub’s performance.

Choi Dae Hoon and Yoon Kyung Ho continue to bring laughter to the set with their witty and innovative ad-libs.

Watch the full making-of video below!

“Agent Kim Reactivated” recently came to a successful close with No. 1 ratings.

Watch So Ji Sub in “Oh My Venus” below:

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Also watch Yoon Kyung Ho in “The Legend of the Kitchen Soldier” on Viki:

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