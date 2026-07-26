Kim You Jung Talks About Her Upcoming Drama '100 Days Of Deception,' New Experiences While Traveling, And More

Kim You Jung has joined allure for a stunning pictorial!

Captivating with a bold pictorial, Kim You Jung participated in an interview with allure as part of tvN’s 20th anniversary project ahead of the release of her tvN weekend drama “100 Days of Deception.”

“100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance set during the Japanese occupation of Korea. The drama follows Lee Ga Gyeong (Kim You Jung), Gyeongseong’s (present-day Seoul) most skilled pickpocket, who infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea disguised as an interpreter trainee.

Talking about her upcoming drama “100 Days of Deception,” Kim You Jung shared she was drawn to the script as it is her first drama that takes place in Gyeongseong. She elaborated, “As soon as I saw the script, I felt depth that can’t simply be described with just the word ‘fun.’ I felt certain that this is a ‘good’ project.”

The actress also briefly touched upon the emotional toil of portraying her character, mentioning that there are many emotional scenes. Regarding the most intriguing part of the drama, Kim You Jung shared, “It’s the relationships.”

She continued, “When I prepare for a project, certain songs naturally come to mind, and this time, it was all about love. I think that’s the power this project had. The person you love, the country you love—there are things you want to protect with the strength of love, even if that’s your own dream.”

The star further shared, “I constantly ask myself what it means to exist fully as myself. Playing characters like Baek Ah Jin, Do Do Hee, and Hong Cheon Gi also taught me the value of simply trying things—of just going for it. I used to overthink everything and had a hard time making decisions, but after portraying those characters, I developed a much bolder mindset of, ‘Whatever happens, let’s just do it.'”

Kim You Jung also talked about finding happiness through exercise and travel, commenting, “Exercise is like a shelter that makes me feel comfortable when I do it, while traveling makes me feel new emotions through unexpected situations,” describing the thrill and excitement of the world opening before her through new experiences.

On her experience meeting people through her travels, such as the Camino de Santiago and the cross-country train trip across Canada, Kim You Jung shared, “I received great comfort through people I met while traveling.” Also mentioning her love for nature, the actress commented, “I really love and cherish nature. I feel awe and gratitude whenever I’m surrounded by it or even when just looking at it.”

Kim You Jung’s full pictorial and interview are available through the August issue of allure.

“100 Days of Deception” is set to premiere on October 10. Watch a teaser here!

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in “Dear X” on Viki:

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