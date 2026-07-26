Watch: Kim Yoon Sik And Park Si Woo Bid Farewell To 'The Prosecutor's Proposal' With Heartwarming Moments From Final Filming

“The Prosecutor’s Proposal” has released a new making-of video!

Based on a popular web novel, “The Prosecutor’s Proposal” is an office investigative BL drama. The story follows rookie investigator Lee Chae Ha (Park Si Woo), who lives with the stigma of being a killer’s son, and perfectionist prosecutor Joo Tae Sun (Kim Yoon Sik), who has exceptional abilities. The two start with a precarious relationship, suspecting one another, but as they cooperate to investigate a case, they become intertwined through complex emotions.

The making-of video begins with an emotional scene. Kim Yoon Sik shares, “Chae Ha did a great job, so I think we ended earlier than expected. I also think the scene came out satisfactory, so I’m happy.” Park Si Woo walks over, playfully saying, “I heard you were saying bad things about me,” to which Kim Yoon Sik replies, “Who? Me? No, I said you did a good job.”

When filming the hospital scene, the making-of camera staff asks Park Si Woo what he wants to say Prosecutor Joo. Laughing, he says, “Treat Chae Ha well.”

After filming the final scene, Park Si Woo and Kim Yoon Sik express their gratitude toward their characters as well as to each other, reflecting on the playful moments they shared and the hard work they invested in filming “The Prosecutor’s Proposal.”

Watch the full making-of video below!

If you’re looking for more BL dramas to watch—check out Soompi’s masterlist for Korean BL dramas here!