BTS's 'Butter' Becomes Their 7th MV To Hit 1.1 Billion Views

BTS has hit the 1.1 billion mark with another music video!

On July 27 at around 2 a.m. KST, BTS’s music video for their smash hit “Butter” surpassed 1.1 billion views on YouTube, making it their seventh music video to reach the milestone after “DNA,” “Boy With Luv,” “Dynamite,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “IDOL,” and “Fake Love.”

BTS first released the music video for “Butter” on May 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over five years, two months, and five days to hit 1.1 billion views.

Congratulations to BTS!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “Butter” again below:

You can also watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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