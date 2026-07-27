Namkoong Min And Jin Ah Reum Welcome Their First Child

Namkoong Min and Jin Ah Reum are now parents!

On July 27, Namkoong Min’s agency NKM Film announced that the couple had welcomed a son, stating, “As this is a private matter beyond the birth itself, it is difficult to disclose any further details.”

The couple had previously announced last month that they were expecting their first child. At the time, Jin Ah Reum was in the later stages of her pregnancy and was reportedly focusing on prenatal care while managing her health.

Namkoong Min and Jin Ah Reum first met in 2015 while working on the film “Light My Fire,” which Namkoong Min directed and Jin Ah Reum starred in. They confirmed their relationship in 2016 and married in October 2022 after seven years of public dating.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki below:

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