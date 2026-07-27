So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, And Yoon Kyung Ho Dish On Their 'Agent Kim Reactivated' Chemistry And Thoughts On Acting

The cast of “Agent Kim Reactivated” has joined allure Korea for a pictorial!

Following the photo shoot, the main trio for “Agent Kim Reactivated”—So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, and Yoon Kyung Ho—joined allure for an interview to discuss the drama.

So Ji Sub shared, “I found action really fun after doing ‘Mercy for None.’ While thinking what it would be like to do another action project next, I came across ‘Agent Kim Reactivated.’ I was first drawn to the action genre, but the more I read the script, the story within and the desperation of a father who has lost his daughter was powerful.”

Regarding his co-stars Choi Dae Hoon and Yoon Kyung Ho, So Ji Sub shared, “The two are so good at acting! They’re really great,” discussing how each character brought different energy and how they brightened the set with their chemistry while “creating ordinary moments as ahjussis (old men), old friends, and dads.”

On his portrayal of non-talkative characters, So Ji Sub remarked, “I think acting that viewers can understand without having to say many lines is good.” He further expressed his desire to take on another noir project as well as a rom-com or romance project befitting his age.

Choi Dae Hoon commented on the cast’s chemistry, saying, “I didn’t hesitate when I heard the names So Ji Sub and Yoon Kyung Ho.” He continued to dish on the way they actively supported each other on set with ideas on how to portray scenes, saying, “I relied on them a lot. The days we three met, it was really fun to go to work.”

The actor also picked the first day they all met to film together at a meat grilling restaurant as one of his most memorable moments from filming.

On future ways he want to expand himself, Choi Dae Hoon mentioned how he will take on romance in his upcoming project, saying he wants to try everything he hasn’t yet including romance and noir.

Yoon Kyung Ho further highlighted their chemistry, talking about the creative ideas they had for presenting together at the 2025 SBS Drama Awards.

The actor talked about also wearing military uniform for “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” emphasizing that the two roles he played are completely different. While Park Jae Young prefers being safe and sound, Park Jin Cheol is the opposite. He also shared that the words of support from Cho Jung Seok on set of “My Daughter Is a Zombie” allowed him to take the spotlight more, facing the camera head-on.

Choi Dae Hoon and Yoon Kyung Ho gave insight into their experiences as fathers, with Choi Dae Hoon talking about feeling fulfilled when watching his daughter grow, while Yoon Kyung Ho talked about his love for his children and the relatable moments of loneliness portrayed in the drama as they go through puberty.

“Agent Kim Reactivated” recently came to a successful close with No. 1 ratings.

Watch So Ji Sub in “Oh My Venus” below:

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Also watch Yoon Kyung Ho in “The Legend of the Kitchen Soldier” on Viki:

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