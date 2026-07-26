Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, July Week 4
CORTIS’ “REDRED” continues to dominate our chart, making it the song’s seventh week overall at No. 1. Congratulations to CORTIS!
Holding steady at No. 2 is aespa’s “LEMONADE.” Moving back up three spots to No. 3 is ILLIT’s “It’s Me.”
Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.
Debuting at No. 8 is Hearts2Hearts’ “Lemon Tang,” the title track from their second mini album of the same name. “Lemon Tang” is a dance pop song that compares the sharp taste of a lemon to being alone while being together creates a sweet “lemon tang.”
Moving up three spots to No. 9 is “Ice Cream” by TXT’s Yeonjun. The title track from his second mini album “NO LABELS: PART 02,” “Ice Cream” is a funk rock song that captures the push-and-pull of a relationship in which two people are sweet to each other while carefully maintaining their boundaries.
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1 (–) REDRED
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 13 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (–) LEMONADE
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 7 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (+3) It’s Me
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 12 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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4 (–) LOVE ATTACK
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 17 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
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5 (-2) Suddenly
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
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6 (+1) BAD
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
-
7 (+1) Heavy Serenade
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 10 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
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8 (new) Lemon Tang
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 8 Peak on chart
-
9 (+3) Ice Cream
- Chart Info
- 12 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
-
10 (–) Catch Catch
- Chart Info
- 10 Previous rank
- 18 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (+4)
|BOOMPALA
|LE SSERAFIM
|12 (+1)
|404 (New Era)
|KiiiKiii
|13 (-2)
|만찬가 (BANSANKA)
|Taeyeon
|14 (-5)
|Gimme Dat Love
|i-dle
|15 (-1)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|16 (+7)
|RUN TO YOU
|AHOF
|17 (+3)
|SWIM
|BTS
|18 (-2)
|BANG BANG
|IVE
|19 (new)
|Kids Return
|idntt
|20 (-2)
|생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking)
|Choi Yu Ree
|21 (-4)
|기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart)
|AKMU
|22 (+2)
|VIRAL
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|23 (-4)
|Good Goodbye
|Hwasa
|24 (new)
|너를 위한 약속 (Promise)
|SUPER JUNIOR-83z
|25 (–)
|Popcorn
|Doh Kyung Soo
|26 (+2)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|27 (–)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|28 (new)
|DOWN WITH IT
|DAILY:DIRECTION
|29 (+1)
|Love Love Love
|Epik High
|30 (-1)
|뛰어 (JUMP)
|BLACKPINK
|31 (+7)
|singasong
|V8
|32 (-11)
|So Good
|Kihyun
|33 (-1)
|ICONIC BY MISTAKE
|LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE
|34 (+5)
|그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world)
|Car, the garden
|35 (new)
|Icy & Spicy
|Lee Minhyuk (HUTA)
|36 (-2)
|춤 (CHOOM)
|BABYMONSTER
|37 (-6)
|On My Knees
|TRENDZ
|38 (+3)
|DDI RO RI
|MEOVV
|39 (new)
|Phantom Fire
|XODIAC
|40 (-4)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|41 (-1)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|42 (-20)
|MUAH!
|VAYONN
|43 (-1)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|44 (new)
|친구 (Friend)
|Hwang Karam
|45 (+4)
|Flashback
|N.Flying
|46 (new)
|우산 없는 밤 (Walk through the rain)
|Lee Ye Joon
|47 (-3)
|FLYING HIGH WITH U
|VINXEN
|48 (-3)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|49 (-23)
|Do your dance
|RIIZE
|50 (–)
|아크라포빅 (Akrapovic)
|hamo
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%