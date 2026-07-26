Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, July Week 4

CORTIS’ “REDRED” continues to dominate our chart, making it the song’s seventh week overall at No. 1. Congratulations to CORTIS!

Holding steady at No. 2 is aespa’s “LEMONADE.” Moving back up three spots to No. 3 is ILLIT’s “It’s Me.”

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 8 is Hearts2Hearts’ “Lemon Tang,” the title track from their second mini album of the same name. “Lemon Tang” is a dance pop song that compares the sharp taste of a lemon to being alone while being together creates a sweet “lemon tang.”

Moving up three spots to No. 9 is “Ice Cream” by TXT’s Yeonjun. The title track from his second mini album “NO LABELS: PART 02,” “Ice Cream” is a funk rock song that captures the push-and-pull of a relationship in which two people are sweet to each other while carefully maintaining their boundaries.

Singles Music Chart - July 2026, Week 4 1 (–) REDRED Album: GREENGREEN Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 13 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (–) LEMONADE Album: LEMONADE Artist/Band: aespa Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva Lyrics: Ellie Suh Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (+3) It’s Me Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 12 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (–) LOVE ATTACK Album: SCENEDROME Artist/Band: RESCENE Music: Wilhelmina, Jonasson, Landell, The Muze Lyrics: Bang Hye Hyun, The Muze Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 17 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (-2) Suddenly Album: : LOOP I.O.I : LOOP Artist/Band: I.O.I Music: VVN, KUSH, IDO Lyrics: Jeon Somi, VVN Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

6 (+1) BAD Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 Artist/Band: ATEEZ Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 6 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (+1) Heavy Serenade Album: Heavy Serenade Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: ESUM, Ayushy, Awrii, Anes, Glenmark, SEORA, SSo Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Dance Chart Info 8 Previous rank 10 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

8 (new) Lemon Tang Album: Lemon Tang Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: KENZIE, Andrew Choi, no2zcat, JSONG, Rouno Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 8 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (+3) Ice Cream Album: NO LABELS: PART 02 Artist/Band: Yeonjun Music: Slow Rabbit, Misha, Supreme Boi, West, Bang Si Hyuk Lyrics: Slow Rabbit, Misha, Supreme Boi, West, Bang Si Hyuk Genres: Rock Chart Info 12 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (–) Catch Catch Album: LOVE CATCHER Artist/Band: Yena Music: NATHAN, Roar, Myrhee, Coll' 8va, SKINNER BOX, JINLI, Youra Lyrics: Seo Jeong A, NATHAN Genres: Dance Chart Info 10 Previous rank 18 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (+4) BOOMPALA LE SSERAFIM 12 (+1) 404 (New Era) KiiiKiii 13 (-2) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon 14 (-5) Gimme Dat Love i-dle 15 (-1) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 16 (+7) RUN TO YOU AHOF 17 (+3) SWIM BTS 18 (-2) BANG BANG IVE 19 (new) Kids Return idntt 20 (-2) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree 21 (-4) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU 22 (+2) VIRAL BOYNEXTDOOR 23 (-4) Good Goodbye Hwasa 24 (new) 너를 위한 약속 (Promise) SUPER JUNIOR-83z 25 (–) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo 26 (+2) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 27 (–) Drowning WOODZ 28 (new) DOWN WITH IT DAILY:DIRECTION 29 (+1) Love Love Love Epik High 30 (-1) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK 31 (+7) singasong V8 32 (-11) So Good Kihyun 33 (-1) ICONIC BY MISTAKE LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE 34 (+5) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden 35 (new) Icy & Spicy Lee Minhyuk (HUTA) 36 (-2) 춤 (CHOOM) BABYMONSTER 37 (-6) On My Knees TRENDZ 38 (+3) DDI RO RI MEOVV 39 (new) Phantom Fire XODIAC 40 (-4) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 41 (-1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 42 (-20) MUAH! VAYONN 43 (-1) toxic till the end Rosé 44 (new) 친구 (Friend) Hwang Karam 45 (+4) Flashback N.Flying 46 (new) 우산 없는 밤 (Walk through the rain) Lee Ye Joon 47 (-3) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN 48 (-3) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 49 (-23) Do your dance RIIZE 50 (–) 아크라포빅 (Akrapovic) hamo





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%