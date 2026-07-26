Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, July Week 4

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, July Week 4

Music
Jul 26, 2026
by edward1849

CORTIS’ “REDRED” continues to dominate our chart, making it the song’s seventh week overall at No. 1. Congratulations to CORTIS!

Holding steady at No. 2 is aespa’s “LEMONADE.” Moving back up three spots to No. 3 is ILLIT’s “It’s Me.”

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 8 is Hearts2Hearts’ “Lemon Tang,” the title track from their second mini album of the same name. “Lemon Tang” is a dance pop song that compares the sharp taste of a lemon to being alone while being together creates a sweet “lemon tang.”

Moving up three spots to No. 9 is “Ice Cream” by TXT’s Yeonjun. The title track from his second mini album “NO LABELS: PART 02,” “Ice Cream” is a funk rock song that captures the push-and-pull of a relationship in which two people are sweet to each other while carefully maintaining their boundaries.

Singles Music Chart - July 2026, Week 4
  • 1 (–) REDRED
    Image of REDRED
    Album: GREENGREEN
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    • Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 13 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (–) LEMONADE
    Image of LEMONADE
    Album: LEMONADE
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva
    • Lyrics: Ellie Suh
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 3 (+3) It’s Me
    Image of It’s Me
    Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    • Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 12 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (–) LOVE ATTACK
    Image of LOVE ATTACK
    Album: SCENEDROME
    Artist/Band: RESCENE
    • Music: Wilhelmina, Jonasson, Landell, The Muze
    • Lyrics: Bang Hye Hyun, The Muze
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 17 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (-2) Suddenly
    Image of Suddenly
    Album: I.O.I : LOOP
    Artist/Band: I.O.I
    • Music: VVN, KUSH, IDO
    • Lyrics: Jeon Somi, VVN
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 6 (+1) BAD
    Image of BAD
    Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5
    Artist/Band: ATEEZ
    • Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey
    • Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 6 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 7 (+1) Heavy Serenade
    Image of Heavy Serenade
    Album: Heavy Serenade
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: ESUM, Ayushy, Awrii, Anes, Glenmark, SEORA, SSo
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 10 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (new) Lemon Tang
    Image of Lemon Tang
    Album: Lemon Tang
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: KENZIE, Andrew Choi, no2zcat, JSONG, Rouno
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 8 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (+3) Ice Cream
    Image of Ice Cream
    Album: NO LABELS: PART 02
    Artist/Band: Yeonjun
    • Music: Slow Rabbit, Misha, Supreme Boi, West, Bang Si Hyuk
    • Lyrics: Slow Rabbit, Misha, Supreme Boi, West, Bang Si Hyuk
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 12 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 9 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 10 (–) Catch Catch
    Image of Catch Catch
    Album: LOVE CATCHER
    Artist/Band: Yena
    • Music: NATHAN, Roar, Myrhee, Coll' 8va, SKINNER BOX, JINLI, Youra
    • Lyrics: Seo Jeong A, NATHAN
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 10 Previous rank
       
    • 18 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (+4) BOOMPALA LE SSERAFIM
12 (+1) 404 (New Era) KiiiKiii
13 (-2) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon
14 (-5) Gimme Dat Love i-dle
15 (-1) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
16 (+7) RUN TO YOU AHOF
17 (+3) SWIM BTS
18 (-2) BANG BANG IVE
19 (new) Kids Return idntt
20 (-2) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree
21 (-4) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU
22 (+2) VIRAL BOYNEXTDOOR
23 (-4) Good Goodbye Hwasa
24 (new) 너를 위한 약속 (Promise) SUPER JUNIOR-83z
25 (–) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo
26 (+2) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
27 (–) Drowning WOODZ
28 (new) DOWN WITH IT DAILY:DIRECTION
29 (+1) Love Love Love Epik High
30 (-1) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK
31 (+7) singasong V8
32 (-11) So Good Kihyun
33 (-1) ICONIC BY MISTAKE LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, KATSEYE
34 (+5) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden
35 (new) Icy & Spicy Lee Minhyuk (HUTA)
36 (-2) 춤 (CHOOM) BABYMONSTER
37 (-6) On My Knees TRENDZ
38 (+3) DDI RO RI MEOVV
39 (new) Phantom Fire XODIAC
40 (-4) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
41 (-1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
42 (-20) MUAH! VAYONN
43 (-1) toxic till the end Rosé
44 (new) 친구 (Friend) Hwang Karam
45 (+4) Flashback N.Flying
46 (new) 우산 없는 밤 (Walk through the rain) Lee Ye Joon
47 (-3) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN
48 (-3) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
49 (-23) Do your dance RIIZE
50 (–) 아크라포빅 (Akrapovic) hamo


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

aespa
ATEEZ
CORTIS
Hearts2Hearts
I.O.I
ILLIT
NMIXX
RESCENE
Soompi Spotlight
Weekly Music Chart 2026
Yena
Yeonjun

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