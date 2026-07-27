ATEEZ's Seonghwa Talks About Constantly Reinventing Himself, Building His Own Identity, And More

ATEEZ’s Seonghwa recently sat down with Arena Homme Plus for a pictorial and interview!

During the interview, Seonghwa spoke about the satisfaction he gains from participating in photo shoots. He shared, “Every time I do a photo shoot, I feel more satisfied with myself. I’m currently promoting as an idol, but I think these shoots are also a way for me to develop my own identity. There’s the side of me that I show as part of ATEEZ, and then there’s the side I can show as an individual. That’s why these opportunities are so meaningful to me.”

He also spoke about his mindset of reinventing himself with every album release. He explained, “I always think about finding the version of myself that best fits ATEEZ’s music. Of course, it’s not easy. Every time, it feels like I run into a wall. It would probably be more comfortable to stick to what suits me best, but I still believe it’s important to keep challenging myself. In that sense, this promotion was another opportunity to create a new character of my own.”

Seonghwa’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the August issue of Arena Homme Plus.

In the meantime, watch Seonghwa in “Imitation” below:

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