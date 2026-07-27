SUPER JUNIOR's Yesung Announces Stops For 10th Anniversary Tour 'ABOUT THE THINGS WE CALLED ORDINARY'

SUPER JUNIOR’s Yesung will be going on a 10th anniversary tour!

On July 27, Yesung announced the dates and venues for his 2026 10th anniversary tour “ABOUT THE THINGS WE CALLED ORDINARY.”

After kick-starting his tour in Seoul at the KBS Arena on October 17 and 18, Yesung will visit Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Kaohsiung, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Yokohama. The announcement further teases “more ordinary moments to come in Taipei.”

Check out the tour poster below!

Are you excited for Yesung’s tour? Also check out Soompi’s K-pop Tour Masterlist here!

Watch Yesung in “The Girl on a Bulldozer” below:

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