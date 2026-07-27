VERIVERY Announces Schedule For 'GIVE ME FIVE, KEEP THAT VIBE' Tour

VERIVERY is embarking on a concert tour!

On July 28, the dates and cities were announced for VERIVERY’s upcoming tour “GIVE ME FIVE, KEEP THAT VIBE.”

Starting with Seoul in October, VERIVERY will then visit fans in Jakarta, Osaka, Tokyo, Warsaw, Amsterdam, Cologne, Berlin, Paris, Macau, and Taipei.

Find the schedule below, and also check out Soompi’s 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!

Also watch VERIVERY members on “BOYS II PLANET”:

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