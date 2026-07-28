'See You At Work Tomorrow!' Remains No. 1 With Boost In Ratings Ahead Of Finale

The race for ratings continues!

According to Nielsen Korea, the July 27 broadcast of tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” starring Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.6 percent, seeing a slight increase from the previous episode’s score of 4.4 percent ahead of the drama’s final episode.

ENA’s “Dream to You” starring Hwang In Youp and Hyeri achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.1 percent, seeing a dip of 0.6 percent from the previous episode’s score of 2.7 percent.

Which of these dramas are you watching?

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