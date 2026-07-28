ZEROBASEONE's Kim Ji Woong To Partially Sit Out Group Activities Due To Scheduling Conflicts

ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Ji Woong will be absent from some group activities due to his acting schedule.

On July 28, Kim Ji Woong’s agency Nest Management released the following statement regarding his participation in group activities:

Following the announcement, ZEROBASEONE stated that Kim Ji Woong will not be attending the 2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer scheduled for August 9. According to the fan club seating notice, the remaining four members will be performing together on stage that day.

Watch Kim Ji Woong on “Idol Festa Attack”:

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